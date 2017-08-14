Weekly CEF Roundup: Energy Reverses Course

Health & biotech suffered -1% (or more) declines for the second week in a row.

Energy and energy MLPs reverse course, becoming the worst two sectors this week.

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in CEF sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc".

Weekly performance roundup

This week was mostly positive for CEFs, with 23 out of 37 CEF sectors showing positive returns, although the average sector return was only +0.04%. This was because in a major reversal from last week, energy and energy-MLPs suffered significant losses of -2.68% and -1.84% respectively. The third-worst sector was health & biotech equities (-1.61%), making it the second week in a row that it lost more than 1%. On the positive side, CA munis led with +1.46% followed by European equities at +1.37% and convertibles at +0.93%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 yielding CEF sectors this week were again energy MLPs (9.56%), equity-enhanced (i.e. covered call) (8.35%), convertible securities (8.30%), asset allocation (8.25%), and real estate (8.08%). The discounts* for the 5 top-yielding sectors range from -7.54% (real estate) to -1.25% (energy MLPs).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 sector discounts* are the same as last week: equity-Latin America (-12.52%), debt-specialty (-10.52%), equity-China (-10.37%), equity-Asia Pacific (-9.41%), and equity-Europe (-9.24%). The top 5 sectors premia are debt-mortgage (+5.74%), debt-corp/mortgage (+2.13%), preferreds (+0.75%), CA munis (+0.61%) and general munis (-0.49%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight

*Note about discounts: I'm aware that some funds do not provide daily NAV updates (whereas price is always updated daily), meaning that some of the discount values of the underlying funds will not be accurately computed, and which will necessarily impact the numbers for the entire sector. Therefore sector discount values should be used for indication only and the discounts of each fund should be manually checked should an investment decision be made.

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 17, 2017 | The Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (LCM) announced the final results of its tender offer. The fund has accepted 32.5% (!) (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration basis was 60.27%, suggesting that only about 54% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. LCM, a global hybrid growth & income fund, yields 9.64% and has a discount of -8.41%.

July 19, 2017 | The First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) announced the final results of the tender offer. The fund has accepted 15% (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration factor was 41.42%, suggesting that only about 36% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. FSD, a high-yield fund that hedges against rising rates with short exposure to U.S. treasuries, yields 8.79% and has a discount of -6.24%.

Upcoming corporate actions

July 7, 2017 | Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) announced July 7 that they fixed the close of business on Jul. 17, 2017, as the record date for the funds' 1-for-3 rights offering, and the subscription period will expire on Aug. 25, 2017. Each stockholder will receive one non-transferable right for each share of the Funds held as of the record date. For every three rights a stockholder receives, he or she will be entitled (but not required) to purchase one new share of the funds at a subscription price equal to the greater of [i] 107% of net asset value per share as calculated at the close of trading on the expiration date of the offering or [ii] 90% of the market price per share at such time. In addition to the shares offered in the primary subscription, the Fund may offer a 100% over-allotment to oversubscribing stockholders. Stockholders who fully subscribe in the primary offering will have the option to oversubscribe for additional shares, to the extent available.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 11, 2017 | Bulldog Investors disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 1,118,385 shares (6.34%) of the Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and had entered a Standstill Agreement with the fund mentioning the tender offer and distribution program announced by GLQ on July 10, and committing to tender 100% of the common shares of the fund beneficially owned by Bulldog Investors.

disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 1,118,385 shares (6.34%) of the Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and had entered a Standstill Agreement with the fund mentioning the tender offer and distribution program announced by GLQ on July 10, and committing to tender 100% of the common shares of the fund beneficially owned by Bulldog Investors. July 11, 2017 | Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) announced on July 10 that each fund’s Board approved a discount management program, including a tender offer and a managed distribution. The Boards approved cash tender offers for up to 37.5% of each of GLQ’s and GLO’s outstanding common shares, and up to 32.5% of GLV’s outstanding common shares - at a price per share equal to 98.5% of NAV per share. Each fund also adopted a four year managed distribution program, which would involve paying monthly distributions in an annualized amount of not less than 10% of each fund’s average monthly NAV per share. Saba has agreed, subject to the terms of the Standstill Agreements, to (1) tender all Shares of the Funds owned by it in the tender offers, (2) be bound by certain “standstill” covenants through July 10, 2021 and (3) vote its remaining Shares on all proposals submitted to shareholders in accordance with the recommendation of management through July 10, 2021. The agreements with GLO (Saba Capital holding 7,379,266 shares [14.31%]), GLV (1,814,145 shares [17.48%]), and GLQ (2,546,667 shares [14.44%]) also contain provisions that the tender offers be completed not prior to November 5, 2017 and not later than November 27, 2017 .

July 25, 2017 | The Central Europe, Russia and Turkey Fund, Inc. (CEE) announced that at its reconvened AM on July 25, 2017, stockholders approved: a change to the fund's investment objective from seeking "long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey" to seeking "long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe;" a change to the fund's corresponding fundamental investment policy to provide that, "[u]nder normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund's net assets (plus borrowings used for investment purposes) in securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe;" and a change to the fund's fundamental investment policies to require the fund to invest more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of issuers in the energy sector. As the fund's release went on to explain: the changes to the fund's investment objective and fundamental investment policies will be implemented effective August 1, 2017. Effective the close of business on July 31, 2017, the fund's benchmark will be changed to the MSCI Emerging Markets Eastern Europe Index and the fund's name will be changed to "The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc." The fund's ticker symbol and CUSIP will remain unchanged.

(CEE) announced that at its reconvened AM on July 25, 2017, stockholders approved: a change to the fund’s investment objective from seeking “long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey” to seeking “long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe;” a change to the fund’s corresponding fundamental investment policy to provide that, “[u]nder normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings used for investment purposes) in securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe;” and a change to the fund’s fundamental investment policies to require the fund to invest more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of issuers in the energy sector. As the fund’s release went on to explain: the changes to the fund’s investment objective and fundamental investment policies will be implemented effective August 1, 2017. Effective the close of business on July 31, 2017, the fund’s benchmark will be changed to the MSCI Emerging Markets Eastern Europe Index and the fund’s name will be changed to “ ” The fund’s ticker symbol and CUSIP will remain unchanged. July 27, 2017 | The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) started trading on the NYSE on July 27 after an initial public offering that raised $210 million in gross proceeds (21 million shares at $10.00 per share), excluding any potential exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option (of up to approximately 3.15 million additional shares). The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.85 per common share less offering costs (original NAV) to holders of common shares on, or about, October 31, 2022. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its managed assets in senior floating-rate loans. Eaton Vance Management is the Trust’s investment adviser.

Distribution changes this month and next (new!)

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold.

- 11.3%: Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) cuts from $0.0265 to $0.0235 (ex-date Aug. 7; announced Jul. 26)

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) cuts from $0.0265 to $0.0235 (ex-date Aug. 7; announced Jul. 26) -7.0%: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) cuts from $0.128 to $0.119 (ex-date Aug. 22, announced Jul. 20)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) cuts from $0.128 to $0.119 (ex-date Aug. 22, announced Jul. 20) -6.8% : Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) cuts from $0.088 to $0.082 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)

: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) cuts from $0.088 to $0.082 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.5% : Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) cuts from $0.073 to $0.069 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)

: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) cuts from $0.073 to $0.069 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.3% : Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) cuts from $0.133 to $0.126 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20)

: Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) cuts from $0.133 to $0.126 (ex-date Aug. 22; announced Jul. 20) -5.0%: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) cuts from $0.022 to $0.0209 (ex-date Aug. 11; announced Aug. 1).

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Alpha Gen Capital asks the question Will Discounts Ever Widen Back Out? (Aug. 4)

Dividend Seeker cautions that The Rise Of RCS Will Not Continue (Jul. 31).



Left Banker highlights LMP Capital and Income (SCD) (Jul. 28) and Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) (Aug. 4).

Brief commentary

General CEF commentary can be found in my latest Chemist's CEF monthly report, The Case Of The Shrinking Discounts. I added a new section for this week's edition, which details the distribution changes for this month and the next, as a result of member feedback (so keep the good suggestions coming!). The idea is that any large distribution changes are often accompanied by temporary spikes or collapses in premium/discount value, which may open up short-term arbitrage opportunities.

Eaton Vance's new floating rate (aka senior loan) CEF, the Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) is interesting because I always like target date funds. This one is set to liquidate on Oct. 31, 2022, which is just over 5 years from now.

Healthcare & biotech equities continued their poor run this week, so it might be worth looking at some well-known names (NYSE:GRX) (NYSE:THQ) (NYSE:HQH) (NYSE:BME) to see if there's any value in this sector.

In the members section, more detailed and actionable recommendations on specific funds are given.

Last 3 Weekly Roundups:

