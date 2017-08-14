Will Teva Pharmaceuticals Bottom This Time?

After reporting second-quarter results, Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) devastated its shareholders by announcing a dividend cut, writing down part of its Actavis acquisition and issuing a weak outlook. Forecasting a brighter outlook in May and assuming the stock bottomed before that, in February, proved wrong. What went wrong with Teva’s quarter and what will happen next?

Calling Teva’s bottom and then raising the stock's price target proved wrong, at least for now:

The company sent its share price lower by nearly 50 percent in the last month. Teva continued its downward path when it fell 16 percent last week. In the second quarter, revenue totalled $5.7 billion and net income of $1.1 billion. Cash flow was too light, at $741 million that management had to cut its dividend and lower its revenue outlook for 2017. Teva now expects revenue of between $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion and non-GAAP EPS of between $4.30 to $4.50 a share.

Write-down Sets up Hiring of New CEO

Teva’s second quarter loss of $5.94 a share included a $6.1 billion impairment charge, due mostly to a goodwill reduction from the Actavis Generics acquisition. The write-down sets up an easy balance sheet reset for an incoming CEO. Still, Teva will continue its cost reduction program that will shave $1.6 billion in costs. This cost cut is $100 million more than previously forecast. Though the headcount cut of 7,000 will boost operating efficiency, the company is exiting 45 markets globally. Teva must offset the impact of slower growth from a smaller global footprint.

Teva’s dividend cut reduction by 75 percent (to $0.085 per share) will save the company $260 million quarterly. Naturally, the stock is down as income investors exit their position. Over a decade ago, TransCanada Corporation (TRP) cut nearly all its dividend and began a path of shedding non-performing assets. Very recently, Kinder Morgan (KMI) said it would raise its dividend. The oil and gas pipeline giant will eventually win back its income investors as the energy market improves. Similarly, pricing stabilization for generic drugs, new product launches and debt reduction and asset sales will help Teva’s share price. More specifically, Teva is confident it will not face generic competition for Copaxone 40 mg this year and did not include this scenario in its forecast. If management is wrong, competition will cost $0.20 - $0.25 a share in earnings.

Product Launches

During the second quarter, the FDA accepted the review of CT-P10, a drug used to treat patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (“NHL”), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”), rheumatoid arthritis (“RA”), granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis. Teva has over 300 ANDAs that the FDA is reviewing. Over 100 are first-to-file. The cumulative impact to the business is that over half of the Generics unit revenue will come from outside of the U.S.

Headwinds

Teva faced much higher profit margin erosion for generics. Anda, the fourth-largest distributor of generics in U.S., cost Teva $500 million but the unit suffered from low margin. A combination of limited product launches and a 30% increase in R&D expenses further pressured the company’s results in Q2. Worse, still, is that Teva expects faster approval times from FDA will introduce higher competition for the Generics unit. This will hurt not only 2017’s results but 2018 and potentially 2019, too. Price eroded by 6% in Q2 for generic drugs. For the rest of the year, prices will fall by the high-single digits.

The turmoil in Venezuela hurt the currency, resulting in a foreign exchange loss of $183 million on revenue. If tensions worsen and the government moves towards greater repression against its people in Venezuela Teva will have to de-consolidate its EBITDA from the financial statements.

Markets punished Endo International plc (ENDP) despite the company reporting a mild revenue decline of 4.9%, to $875.9 million. Uncertainties are falling, especially after Endo settled all known mesh litigation claims at a cost of $775 million. Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) gave up its post-earnings gains despite reporting revenue growth from its B+L unit and Salix Pharmaceuticals.



Source: ycharts.com

When the sentiment for generic drug suppliers turns positive, Valeant and Endo will move alongside that of Teva stock.

Valuation

Teva’s stock looks dirt cheap at current levels, especially after sellers halved its share price in barely a month. The fair value ultimately depends on the company sustaining EBIT margin in the range of 15 – 30%, capturing a growing portion of the $200 billion market for branded drugs, and minimal competition for Copaxone:

Source: finbox.io (click to change assumptions)

Under that scenario, the stock is fairly valued at current levels.

Takeaway

Teva is more speculative than ever before. Just as it acquired Actavis Generics and took on massive debt, this market faces pricing erosion. Investors must now wait and see the impact of the weak markets on profitability. On the flip side, Teva has a big product portfolio, with hundreds of drug products each having significant revenue potential in the years ahead.

