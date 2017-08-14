Northrop Grumman: Buy The North Korea Rally?

The stock has already seen an incredible rally over the last 5 years.

Last Thursday, Northrop Grumman (NOC) and the big defense stocks hit all-time highs. The rally comes as North Korea tensions escalate.

The question though is if now is the time to load up on these stocks. Northrop Grumman traded near $50 back at the end of 2012, only a short 5 years ago.

North Korea has been a threat going all the way back to President Clinton and President W. Bush listed the country as part of the "Axis of Evil" back in 2002 so issues with North Korea are nothing new.

President Trump suggested that spending on anti-missle defense systems would grow by billions because of the threat by Dictator Kim Jong-un. The reality though doesn't seem to match the rise in the stock prices of the large defense stocks.

First and foremost, North Korea is not an economic or military power. According to Global Firepower, North Korea ranks as the 23rd largest country in military strength. Despite all of the noise made by the country, the military ranks below Thailand and Iran and barely above Saudi Arabia and Algeria.

Source: Global Firepower

Second, the top military powers like the U.S., Russia, and China aren't going to let North Korea start a major war and South Korea alone could easily control its neighbor to the north.

Of course, the leader is crazy enough to launch nuclear weapons that could cause some damage. The weakness of the military won't alleviate the concern of global powers to spend on defense systems, but one has to question if this is any more of a threat than Russia in the past and the present, China in the future, and the Middle East all the time.

If any additional military spending from North Korea is minimal, than is the recent stock gain logical? Northrop Grumman is expected to top $25 billion in annual sales so even a few hundred million trickling down for defense systems isn't going to move the needle. Conversely, a sudden resolution to the long standing issue on the Korean Peninsula could actually cause a dip in military spending.

Analysts only expect Northrop Grumman to earn $12.55 per share this year. The stock at nearly $270 trades for 21.5x EPS estimates.

Possibly one way to view the vast valuation issue with the stock is the dividend yield. The yield that consistently topped 3% for a couple of years to start the decade is now down to a meager 1.5% on a $4 annual dividend.

NOC Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Even more bizarre and potential signs of a top is an analyst initiating bullish coverage on the sector. Though Morgan Stanley wasn't bullish on Northrop Grumman with only a $270 price targets, the analyst thought Lockheed Martin (LMT) had upside to $342. In both cases, where was Morgan Stanley 200 points ago?

The key investor takeaway is that defense stocks like Northrop Grumman are surging to all-time highs on illogical fears surrounding a country that isn't a military power. The weak dividend yield and expensive stock are reasons to use the North Korea tensions to dump Northrop Grumman.

