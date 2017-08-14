Comcast Co-Leads Investment In TuneIn Online Radio

The investment appears to be a promising one for Comcast as it provides a strategic tie-in to the parent company's media properties.

TuneIn has developed a large network of audio streaming content sources and needs to money to continue to build out its Premium subscription service offerings.

Quick Take

Comcast Ventures (CMCSA) has co-led a $50 million financing round for online radio firm TuneIn, according to a report in Bloomberg.

TuneIn has developed an online radio service with more than 100,000 radio stations and four million on-demand programs that provide users with the ability to stream audio content anywhere there is internet connectivity.

Comcast’s investment arm has made numerous investments in a wide variety of startups, but the deal for TuneIn would appear to be a clear strategic tie-in to Comcast’s media ambitions.

Investee Company

San Francisco-based TuneIn was founded in 2002 to provide radio listeners with greater choices by streaming content over the internet.

Management is headed by CEO John Donham, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously Co-COO of Playdom and CEO of Metaplace, which was acquired by Playdom.

Below is a brief video about TuneIn’s premium subscription-based offering:

(Source: TuneIn)

The company says it has more than 75 million users and its Premium subscription service provides access to major league sports games, audiobooks, commercial-free music in addition to the radio stations and podcast network available for free users.

The service is also available on ‘hundreds of devices’ including Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Home, Amazon (AMZN) Alexa and Sonos systems.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Comcast Ventures, other investors in the current round included Marker, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Causeway Media Partners and General Catalyst Partners.

Valuation of TuneIn was reported as $500 million, and the firm has now raised more than $100 million in funding since 2003.

TuneIn is making a play for the sports audio market, and the cost of that content isn’t cheap. It then believes it can monetize that content better than over-the-air radio station content, which has primarily been an advertising model.

The firm charges $9.99 per month for its premium service, which has the added benefit of enabling users to access it from any device.

Notably, ‘two-thirds of TuneIn users hail from outside the U.S.’, so it will be interesting to see how quickly it can monetize its user base and to what degree that subscription-based monetization will come from US users and whether overseas users will adopt the premium offering.

Comcast Ventures has been a highly-active corporate investor in recent years.

However, its investment activity has been characterized by investing in a wide variety of startups and industries, as the spreadsheet below indicates,

Comcast Ventures Investments: Comcast_Ventures_Investments.xlsx

(Source: VentureDeal)

While some of the venture group’s past investments are within the media, entertainment and telecom focus areas of its parent, many of the investments appear to be wholly outside of its core focus.

Investments in InsureTech, FinTech, Electronics and Consumer products don’t appear to have any direct connection to the parent’s core business lines.

It could be that Comcast’s corporate venture capital model is a hybrid of pure profit-making investment opportunities along with potential strategic tie-in with the parent.

In any event, the deal leading TuneIn’s current expansion round would appear to make sense as an investment with strategic tie-in possibilities within Comcast.

Comcast stands to gain increased visibility into the audio media market worldwide as well as potentially a option right to acquire TuneIn should a transaction makes sense.

I view the investment as a positive for Comcast over the medium-term.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.