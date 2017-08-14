J.C Penney: We're Gambling

From the looks of things J.C. Penney (JCP) is on the brink of extinction, but we just took a gamble and initiated a long position following the just reported Q2 earnings. Let us be clear. This stock is trading lower than it has since electronic trading was implemented. It is trading lower than the height of the great recession, the turmoil of 2011-2012 when it tried changing business models, lower than the stock market crash following the so-called dotcom bubble. Does that fact in and of itself make the name a buy? Of course not. With Amazon (AMZN) eating everyone's lunch, all of retail with any major physical presence has been absolutely decimated. However, J.C. Penney has faced problems for years. We have watched the name fall time and again. However, at under $4 we are taking the gamble.

Why? Look, performance has been far from stellar from an operational perspective, but the company has been turning the corner. We believe at the very least there will be a bit of a reversion to the mean which could be good for a quick 8 to 10% gain. Longer-term, the name has tried to revamp its outdated appearance and apparel. A few moves include reworking store atmospheres, introducing new wardrobe sizes to cater to more clientele, and the selling of appliances. While these moves alone do nothing to guarantee a profit, the fact is the company is gaining traction once again and this is evidenced in recent sales.

What do we mean? In Q2 2017, the company reported sales of $3 billion, which rose 2% year-over-year and surprisingly beat the consensus expectations by roughly $160 million. However, net income did not meet expectations, mostly on the back of liquidating a ton of inventory as more stores were shuttered. The company saw a net loss of $62 million or $0.20 per share. When we account for the closure of 127 stores and the inventory liquidation, on an adjusted basis, the loss was $0.09 per share and but missed expectations by a noticeable $0.04. That net loss widened year-over-year, helping drive shares to their low points today. However, it was the closing of the stores that drove most of this negative headline performance and that needs to be taken into account. It was one-time. Sure, so-called one-time events have defined the last 5-6 years of drama in this stock, but the fact is that there is a bottom, and we may be near it.

Why? There are positives. Many of the newer lines that the company brought in and are focused on are the best performing. Fine jewelry, footwear, handbags and Sephora were all top performers. It is also worth noting that while comparable same-store sales were down thanks to the myriad of issues relative to last year, on a sequential basis there was a 220 basis point improvement in comps from Q1. So why get long?

It is a gamble no doubt, but guidance was reaffirmed. In addition, it was noted that August was off to a very strong start thanks to the back-to-school shopping period. That was a hidden positive. As for guidance we may finally be seeing positive same store sales moving forward, with 2017 overall guidance looking for -1 to 1% on this metric. While cost of goods sold is projected to rise, selling and administrative expenses should fall 2%. Taken as a whole, adjusted earnings for the year are projected at $0.40 to $0.65. Taking the low end of this projection, that means at $3.80, shares are trading at just 9.5 times expected 2017 earnings. Should earnings come in at the high end, then the stock is trading at just 5.8 times earnings.

While the retail sector has been crushed and there has been multiple contraction, we find this discount to now be absurd and have hence taken a gamble and did some buying. What could send shares even lower? A total miss on comparable sales in Q3 would do it. Downward revisions to adjusted earnings would of course hurt as well. However, despite the miss in Q2, which is accounted for by the store closures, we finally see an opportunity in this once nightmare stock. We are calling for a buy at these levels for a trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Position initiated today at $3.81 per share