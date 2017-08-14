Seaspan Corp.: Stabilization Complete, Significant Price And Dividend Upside Ahead

I am very impressed with the company’s transition and it is now one of my top buys. My current fair value price target is $10/sh, 55% upside.

Despite a strong transition at SSW and very bullish forward prospects, the stock price remains depressed as investors are still upset about the temporary dividend reduction.

Post-Hanjin, SSW temporarily cut the dividend and shifted their corporate structure to be more long-term investor friendly. The company is now far stable and industry prospects are rapidly improving.

We were bearish on SSW starting in fall 2016 as the container markets worsened and key counterparty Hanjin was on the brink of bankruptcy.

Company Overview

Seaspan Corp. (SSW) is the world’s largest containership leasing company, with a fully-delivered fleet of 96 vessels ranging between 2,500 TEU and 14,000 TEU. SSW charters their ships to multiple top-tier shipping lines, but the bulk of their long-term exposure is with Asian firms, most of which have heavy government support.

Key counterparties include China’s COSCO, Taiwan’s Yang Ming, and Japan’s MOL and K-Line. They also have a set of newbuilds with long-term contracts to giant liner firm MSC, which is the world’s 2nd largest carrier. SSW's closest publicly-traded comparable is Costamare (CMRE), but Seaspan is far larger, has more modern assets, and has a much more robust charter backlog.

Seaspan’s business model is very similar to Air Lease (AL) or AerCap (AER), which are both successful airplane leasing companies. However, unlike AL and AER, Seaspan doesn’t just finance and lease the ships to end-users, they also provide full crewing and operating solutions. SSW is also on the cutting edge of ship design collaboration and enjoys a strong relationship with many of the top shipyards.

Whereas firms like Air Lease and AerCap have significant financial scale, they are far more of a commodity play than SSW. Although Seaspan has some reasonably-sized competitors such as Costamare, their full-service offering is very competitive and allows for additional profit generation beyond just standard leasing returns. Ironically, even though SSW arguably offers a superior investment opportunity to firms like AL and AER, they trade for far lower multiples than their more popular airplane-focused peers. SSW is the world’s largest independent lessor/operator, the chart below highlights SSW as compared to its peers.

Source: March 2017 Company Presentation, includes GCI vessels.

Fleet And Market Overview

SSW owns a very modern fleet on average, their oldest ship was built in 2001 and the average fleet age is under 7 years. Containerships can easily trade for 30-35 years depending on economic conditions, but Seaspan does have extensive exposure to the beleaguered Panamax segment (approximately 28 vessels on spot trades), which has seen vessels as young as nine years sent to the scrapyards.

Although the Panamax sector was extremely depressed during most of 2016 and the first few months of 2017, the market rates have seen an incredible recovery. The following chart from Harper Peterson illustrates how the 6k TEU (purple line) and 4k TEU (blue line) daily rates have shifted over the past two years.

The overall midsize container market has improved significantly from its depressed lows in 2017 and is now trading well above the five-year running average with clear signs of positive momentum ahead. The vast majority of SSW’s revenue comes from long-term charters that are not directly exposed to the market conditions; however, it is still healthy to see strong underlying market rates to support this charter backlog.

Source: Harper Peterson

Seaspan Public History And Stock Price

SSW has been public since their IPO at $21/sh in October 2005. The container markets hit a major slump during the 2008 recession, but SSW was able to survive due to its long-term charters and insider-supported preferred equity. SSW is in the final stages of its major expansion program, with 19 vessels delivered since 2014, all 10k TEU or larger, with 7 newbuildings slated for 2017-2018 deliveries.

Seaspan has been slowly acquiring ships from their Joint Venture company, Greater China Intermodal Investments (“GCI”), which could increase their fleet by another 18 vessels. GCI got slammed by the Hanjin bankruptcy, losing four lucrative long-term contracts, but they were able to find short-term replacement employment in February 2017. The GCI partnership gives Seaspan a clear pathway to continue growing their fleet with attractive deals through at least 2020.

SSW currently trades at $6.46 and has 118M shares outstanding for a current market capitalization of roughly $760M. SSW’s current yield is 7.7% based on quarterly payouts of $0.125, but this dividend payout is significantly exceeded by underlying cash flow, as less than one-fourth of their operating cash flow is being paid as a dividend.

Dividend History

Since SSW’s IPO in October 2005, they have paid steady dividends, although the payout peaked at $0.475/qtr in 2008 before crashing to $0.10/qtr in 2009 and 2010 due to market conditions. The dividend steadily increased up to $0.375/qtr in April 2015 where it remained steady until early-2017. In 2017, SSW cut their dividend by two-thirds, to $0.125/qtr in order to stabilize the balance sheet and focus on delevering. In total, SSW has paid out over $15/sh over the past 12 years.

The current dividend cut is a temporary situation in order to allow SSW to clean up their balance sheet a bit and to focus on funding growth opportunities through 2020. This isn’t the first time SSW has had to re-calibrate the payouts due to challenging industry conditions and growth requirements, and I believe the current investment opportunity is a clear parallel to how SSW traded in 2009.

For investors who are unfamiliar, I have posted a 10-yr chart below with quarterly payout written above. Prior to the 2008-crash, SSW traded at nearly $30/sh and was paying out $0.475. In 2009, SSW cut the dividend to $0.10/qtr and the stock crashed to around $6.00/sh.

SSW kept the $0.10/qtr payout for five quarters and then began rapid increases as the financial situation had markedly improved. SSW then grew the dividend at a 5-year annualized growth rate of over 30%. I expect history to closely mirror itself this time around. SSW has paid $0.125 for two quarters now, I expect around one more year at these levels followed by a rapid increase program through 2020. If I’m correct on this timeline, SSW could trade for $15-$20/sh within 18 months, if it takes significantly longer than $10/sh is a more reasonable target for the short-term.

Source: Google Finance

Taxation Advantages

SSW issues a 1099, making this a very friendly stock to hold in tax-free accounts or even in taxable accounts (i.e. qualified dividends). It gets even better, as SSW has almost always paid a tax advantaged dividend due to paying from operating cash flows instead of based on earnings (very common for a leasing model).

The entire payout from 2011-2014 was considered “other than dividend” (i.e. return of capital), which means the cash is tax free, but the original investment basis is reduced by this amount. During 2015 the amount considered taxable as a standard dividend was just 34%, and in 2016 SSW’s dividend was once again 100% return of capital.

Due to its international structure, SSW pays very low taxes on its operations. Combining this structure with a 1099 allows SSW to be extremely tax friendly for the majority of investors.

Recent Developments

Seaspan was hit hard over the past two years as a large portion of their Panamax containers came off long-term charters into a very weak market. Additionally, major counterparty Hanjin declared bankruptcy in late-2016 in what was the largest industry bankruptcy in 30 years. This bankruptcy led to global shipping disruptions and it erased nearly $400M in backlog while pushing $200M of related debt into potential default.

All of these impacts forced SSW to buckle down, cut their dividend by two-thirds, and raise a small amount of fresh equity. In order to stabilize the balance sheet and send the right message to creditors that they were taking the situation seriously, SSW announced a $75M at-the-market offering in early-2017.

They sold $25M in March, but they then considerably slowed sales during Q2-17 selling just over $28M during the entire quarter. Based on the tremendous slowdown in share sales during Q2-17, it seems they no longer need any additional cash and are unlikely to sell past $75M, if even to that level. In their latest investor presentation, management highlighted the significant progress they've made thus far.

Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, SSW brought on new corporate leadership in the form of now-Chairman of the Board David Sokol. Sokol, of previous Buffett fame (and infamy), immediately began instituting reforms, including eliminating the potential conflicts of interests inherent in CEO Gerry Wang’s salary structure along with insider and founder Graham Porter’s financial arrangements.

Although these arrangements arguably weren’t abusive, they sent the wrong message to institutional investors and frankly had no place in a global-scale public corporation. Founding investor, Dennis Washington pulled back full control of Seaspan and began instituting a series of reforms via David Sokol. Graham Porter ran for the hills (good riddance) once his lucrative financing agreement was terminated. Although Graham Porter was instrumental when SSW was a start-up company, his company took an outsized cut on financing deals and Seaspan will do much better going forward without those ties.

Faced with a new salary arrangement and a changing corporate structure, Gerry Wang decided to step down this year after nearly twenty years of service. Although the change in compensation structure may have played a role, Wang is very wealthy and was likely looking to retire soon anyways. He has been extremely supportive of Seaspan’s new direction in all public comments.

A New Leadership & Higher Goals

I have a lot of respect of Gerry Wang’s leadership and drive at Seaspan, but I also believe the new structure is much better for the way forward, especially as SSW shifts from breakneck growth to a more stable industry leader. Although Chairman Sokol got a bad rapport from the Buffett fallout a few years back, he is a managerial genius and truly one of the best investors and managers in the world. His biography is very impressive and I believe he would only sign up to work with SSW if he saw enormous potential.

As I alluded in the beginning, I believe (and I think that David Sokol also believes) there is a tremendous disconnect in valuations between Seaspan and their airline leasing peers. If anything, SSW offers a superior model to the services Air Lease and AerCap put together. SSW trades at a huge current discount due to retail investors current distaste for the shipping sectors along with the recent dividend cut. Although SSW is in one of the best positions they’ve been in years, their stock is near all-time lows.

Broad Macro Overview

Although the container markets have been beleaguered over the past two years, business is now booming. Los Angeles, Georgia, and the entire United States overall is witnessing surging import volumes. The chart below from Maritime Executive illustrates the significant post-recession growth, and 2017’s growth figures are posited to be the largest surge in a decade. This market is on fire.

James Catlin, a research associate on Value Investor’s Edge, recently released the public version of his previously exclusive macro research report for the container sector. In his report, which I highly recommend reading, James provides a more cautious look at the supply-side of the sector; however, the orderbook for new ships is actually at a near historical low compared to the existing global fleet.

Most importantly, James touches on the rapidly improving liner profits, boosted by industry consolidation. James is planning a demand report in the next few weeks, but based on current indications, 2017 is poised to be a record year, not just in the obvious nominal volumes, but also in terms of growth. We are looking at the potential for a 10% global growth rates, which hasn’t been seen since 2007 and also in the snap-back from 2009-2010.

Industry Consolidation Continues

The chart below shows the top global players as ranked by Alphaliner. COSCO Shipping (which owns CSCL Asia) is Seaspan’s largest counter-party by a massive distance. They have recently announced the acquisition of OOCL, which will make them the world’s third largest container shipping company. Additionally, rumors suggest COSCO is planning to launch a bid for French CMA CGM, which would cement them as the world’s largest shipping company.

The three Japanese container lines (NYK, MOL, and K-Line) announced a merger last November, which is now mostly complete and places the Japanese venture as the world’s 6th largest operator. Commercial services via the newly named Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) will commence in April 2018. Following the OOCL takeover and the ONE merger, the world’s top seven operators now control 73% of the trade, with 54% between the top four. This consolidation is very bullish for global liner profits, further increasing the stability of Seaspan’s long-term contracts.

Counterparty Overview

Although we’ve clearly highlighted the positive macro market conditions for Seaspan, the majority of their revenue is from long-term contracts with giant global shipping lines, so their health is ultimately more important to SSW than the actual underlying shipping spot rates. The chart below shows SSW’s top counterparties, all of which are very strong except for Yang Ming, which has suffered from a string of painful losses and has needed to raise fresh equity in recent quarters.

MSC isn’t listed on the below chart since the majority of their revenues don’t kick in until 2018; however, MSC is a rock-solid counterparty and this is a very positive upcoming exposure shift.



Source: SSW Q2-17 filing, page 15.

Yang Ming: How Big of a Risk?

After the historic Hanjin collapse in 2H-16, attention shot to the financial health of the rest of the container lines. Conventional wisdom had been that liners would either be able to dilute equity, dump non-core assets, or receive help from government agencies. This worked for Hyundai Merchant Marine (“HMM”) in mid-2016 as they received a major bailout and restructuring, but Hanjin was unable to receive the required level of government assistance.

In late-January, more serious cracks began to emerge at Yang Ming following what had been a steady six years of annual losses. The losses in 2016 were particularly immense, with quarterly losses of $112M, $150M, $144M, and $64M respectively. In April 2017, Yang Ming suspended share trading as they sought to reduce equity capital by 50% through additional capital raises. Yang Ming raised $54M, but analysts expect that they need to raise closer to $300M through 2017. Taiwan has established a $1.9B shipping fund, but it’s not clear how much of this is available to Yang Ming.

Prospects seem to have been improving recently, as Yang Ming said it does not need a merger to stabilize operations and they are planning to issue $226M in fresh equity. Q1-17 results were also much better, with losses of $29M, or only around 25% of the y/y comp. Yang Ming just reported a comparatively tiny loss for Q2-17, only 10% the size of their loss in Q2-16.

I believe Yang Ming needs to be closely watched, given SSW’s heavy exposure to this name, but I believe the most likely case is stabilization and I now believe the risk is worth it for speculation in Seaspan given the potential upside. Yang Ming continues to show improvement, which is significant because this is the only legitimate major risk factor for Seaspan.

Long-Term Debt Obligations

The following chart shows overall SSW obligations as of 31 December 2016. SSW had $316M in debt repayments due during 2017, followed by nearly $1B due between 2018-2019 and $553M due between 2020-2021.

Source: SSW 2016 annual filing, page 77.

Seaspan has $345M of publicly-traded senior unsecured notes (SSWN), which mature on 30 April 2019, which significantly increases the overall debt maturities due during that year. At first glance, this looks challenging, but we believe the SSWN is easily refinanced (more discussion below), and the majority of the other credit facilities are backed by ships with long-term charters and they are likely to be refinanced at a minimum of 50% of the final balloon. I've modeled 50% as a baseline, but it's feasible to see rolls as high as 75-80% on the stronger facilities, further improving net cash flow.

Source: SSW Q2-17 filing, page 38.

The $345M in 2019 unsecured notes should easily be rolled via a new unsecured issuance within the next year. The latest quote has these 6.375% notes trading over their par value of $25.00. The bond market is saying that the unsecured debt from Seaspan is fairly high quality (in the high-yield realm), and I expect them to be able to issue around $250-$300M of five-year notes for around 7% by mid-2018.

Forward Cash Flows: Dividend Increase Capacity?

In our exclusive report released on 4 December 2016, we concluded:

“Prior to including SSW’s massive cash balance and forward fixed deliveries are incorporated, the dividend appears to be at major risk of a cut. This is based on my estimates of $500M in EBITDA through 2021, but also includes the challenges of lease financing, and the current debt amortization flow (with 2019 as a major challenge) …. If the dividend cut comes in early 2017 and is violent enough (i.e. more than 50% cut), shares could drop below $5-$6/sh in a matter of days.”

The major dividend cut came soon thereafter, and SSW eventually hit fresh all-time lows of $5.02. Dropping more than 60% from pre-dividend cut levels in January 2017. I had previously established a range of $4-$6 for SSW stock and as the container markets seemingly showed improvements I was happy to pick up common shares for $5.13. Initially as a trade, but now as a core position as I believe Seaspan is now significantly improved and the market prospects are strong.

Amortization hurdles now appear far more manageable given industry prospects and how their current unsecured issue (SSWN) trades well above par; I have shifted my expectations to assume close to 50% of the secured facilities are rolled forward and that SSW can issue $300M of unsecured debt prior to the April 2019 maturity of their $345M in publicly-traded senior debt (SSWN). I have also slightly increased EBITDA to account for the final newbuilds and to adjust for a slightly improving Panamax market.

As the chart shows, SSW is still in a bit of crunch during the remainder of 2017, but then they are set for significant excess cash flow throughout 2021.

Although 2H-17 is a bit tight, SSW has over $300M in direct cash on hand, so I am not concerned about their current situation. Source: SSW quarterly filing, page 1.

I expect that SSW will keep the $0.125/qtr payout intact until after the SSWN unsecured note is refinanced, I then believe we are likely to see immediately distribution increases, perhaps $0.15/qtr initially, then $0.20/qtr after a year, and so forth. Such a scenario would likely bring SSW common back to a $15-$20 trading range within 18 months.

Conclusion And Fair Valuation Target

SSW is a better investment in August 2017 than they were in August 2016, yet the stock price is down nearly 60%. Why? The dividend is down by two-thirds. The underlying business performance at Seaspan has remained consistent (besides the aforementioned Hanjin impact), and the balance sheet is now in far better shape. Seaspan is now executing on all cylinders, for example, they just made $16M in ‘bonus profit’ by purchasing four depressed ships in late-2016 and flipping them for a 70% profit in eight months.

I’ve covered SSW exclusively on Value Investor’s Edge for over a year, and we’ve consistently been well ahead of the news flow. I believe the current pricing is an anomaly and value investors have a chance to make significant returns in this name without taking inordinate risks. My current ‘fair value price target’ is $10/sh. This is what I believe SSW is worth today, 54% immediate upside. If SSW executes I believe they are capable; they could easily trade over $15/sh within 18 months.

We’ve made our name over the past few years by being the best in global shipping investments and I’m proud to say that SSW is now a core position of our speculative portfolio. I invite global value investors to join us with an investment in Seaspan Corporation and I await a strong discussion in the comment section below.

