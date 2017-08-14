W.W. Grainger's Stock Reflects Problems But Not Solutions

Before getting into the numbers, I use a Valuation Model that creates a "valuation envelope" for each stock I follow. That "envelope" is something akin to Bollinger Bands except its computation doesn’t involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed 10-year earnings growth of the company, and the envelope's "width" (its boundaries) is a function of the company’s financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/Es and the stock’s beta.

The lower boundary of that "envelope" (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the Sell zone. When a stock enters that Sell zone, my discipline is to Sell Half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio's cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. But it maintains a position in the company as long as the fundamentals don't change.

There is one final component to this Buy/Sell discipline and that is a Stop Loss Price which is set 15% below the lower boundary of the Buy zone. This recognizes that I can be wrong and prevents me from taking big losses. However, this Stop Loss does NOT follow the price of the stock up. Once I am in a stock and have made money, I want to allow it normal volatility. In other words, I am not trying to create a trading strategy.

Applying the model to W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), I bought the stock in March 2009, but sold half that position in September 2012 when it entered its Sell Half zone. The stock has now retreated back into its Buy zone. So I am buying shares, rebuilding my position to a normal sized holding.

Of course, there are reasons GWW's shares have fallen from $275 to $167. Margins have been under pressure in the maintenance, repair and operating supplies industry as a result of intense price competition. Further, the company has been hurt by its exposure to the Canadian oil and gas industry. These factors have led to a modest earnings decline since 2015. Finally, the entire industry’s valuation has suffered from fear that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will move into it. But at current price levels, I believe that those problems are well reflected but don’t recognize the efforts by the company to overcome those difficulties.

Grainger is overhauling its Canadian business. It has closed branches and eliminated poor performing assets, the company has renegotiated its pricing contracts which should assist in customer retention while simultaneously revamping its marketing effort to improve sales growth and instituting further productivity enhancements, and finally, GWW continues to make acquisitions that extend its geographic exposure.

Below are the latest fundamental/valuation numbers courtesy of Zacks and Value Line. As you can see, GWW has been outperforming the industry and the S&P on fundamental measures but is below most on a valuation appraisal basis - the exception being the price to book ratio. That is largely due to the write-offs taken in 2015, reflecting the write-offs associated with the problems mentioned above - intense price competition and its Canadian oil operations.

GWW Industry S&P HIST EPS GROWTH (3-5 y) 16.5% -9.3% 7.1% NET MARGIN 6.8% 1.0% 9.8% RETURN ON EQUITY 38.0% 8.1% 15.9% DEBT/EQUITY 51.0% 28.3% 41.7% PRICE/EARNINGS 15.9 21.9 18.8 PRICE/SALES 0.91 0.8 2.51 PRICE/BOOK 5.11 1.71 3.26 PRICE/CASH FLOW 9.9 10.9 13.5 PEG RATIO 3.2 2.2 2

However, I believe that most companies inevitably have operational problems and those companies with great managements overcome those issues and return their companies to a positive growth trend, and I think the actions outlined above will do exactly that. As a result, I believe that the company will resume earnings per share growth in 2018 to approximately $12.00-12.50 and once again raise its dividend.

Meanwhile, the market has given investors a great opportunity to buy this stock at an attractive valuation.

In summary, GWW’s stock has been hit hard due to falling profits caused by several operating problems. In my opinion, the company’s actions to deal with those issues will bear results and get earnings growth back on track. Therefore, I believe the selling was overdone. The stock is now trading within the Buy Range ($153-170) as calculated by my Valuation Model. As a result, last Tuesday, I repurchased the half of the position that I sold in 2012.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.