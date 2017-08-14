Kraft Heinz Is Going To Sell Off

Photo credit

Kraft Heinz (KHC) has been moving sideways for about a year now, unable to jumpstart its way to another rally. We’ve seen consolidations like this before from the food giant and indeed, the one that ended in early 2016 gave way to a very nice rally that put the stock into the channel where we find it today. But this time could very well be different as a weak Q2 report has investors selling the stock, and with good reason.

We’ll begin with the technical picture because, if you’re a bull, it isn’t pretty. I mentioned the protracted consolidation that has occurred since last summer and while the stock is still in that channel, it is undoubtedly getting weaker. The momentum indicators are making new lows in addition to lower highs on rallies, a sign that bullish conviction is waning and that the bears are winning control. This doesn’t mean the stock is going to crash but it does mean the odds of some sort of meaningful selloff are increasing and that a rally is looking less and less likely.

In addition, the stock fell below the 200DMA about six weeks ago and when it tried to rally to clear the line again, it failed. We find the stock below the line – which is also in danger of turning down – after the earnings report and that is yet another feather in the cap of the bears. The 50DMA is going to cross over the 200DMA in a bearish manner any day now and it will be interesting to see if the bulls can muster some sort of defense. Right now, it certainly doesn’t look like that is going to happen but we’ll have to wait and see. In short, however, the bears look firmly in control of this stock to me.

The thing is that fundamentally, KHC remains weak despite an enormous valuation. This stock has been egregiously overpriced since it rallied out of the $60s last year and that hasn’t changed; it’s going for 26 times this year’s earnings of $3.37. Why is the valuation egregious? That sort of multiple should be reserved for a company with a high rate of top line growth and margin expansion to accompany it, not an also-ran food maker that cannot even produce flat revenue. KHC is growing earnings but only just, and its outlook for getting even to just $4 in EPS is pretty dim for the next couple of years. In other words, people are paying for growth that doesn’t exist and likely won’t for the foreseeable future.

Q2 was yet more evidence of this as sales were down 1.7% and while almost half of that decline was due to currency translation, the other 90bps was due to weak pricing and weak volume. Both were very slightly weaker but below zero is below zero and KHC continues to struggle to grow. That is why it is almost constantly pursuing mergers; it has no other strategy. Its core products plateaued a very long time ago and that isn’t going to change for the better as the US gradually moves further away from processed food, with KHC being a victim of such a trend. This isn’t new but it is still painful if you’re long KHC and nothing in Q2 makes me think revenue is going to improve anytime soon. That’s not good when the stock is going for 26 times earnings.

Cost saving initiatives kept adjusted EBITDA in the black and that’s great; good work is being done there. The problem is that eventually, merger-related cost savings will dry up and KHC will have to find a way to make it work with flat-to-lower revenue or, more likely, it will go out and buy some other huge company or look to sell itself. That has been the modis operandi of Kraft and its predecessors for many years and I don’t expect that will change now, but keep in mind that mergers are very expensive and they don’t necessarily fix anything. They do, however, distract shareholders for a while so perhaps that is why KHC loves them so much.

KHC is still working through some merger-related costs and that is typical for these enormous deals. And it is also important to keep in mind that despite the merger of these two, revenue growth is still below zero. In other words, combining two companies with terrible growth prospects doesn’t fix those terrible growth prospects; it just makes them more difficult to mend. If you’re long KHC hoping for some sort of M&A, just be aware that it hasn’t worked in the past and the odds of it working in the future are pretty long.

In other words, with a ridiculously expensive valuation, a weak chart and no prospects to get itself out of its funk, why does anyone own KHC? If you want a food stock you can do much better than this one that is so very overpriced and by the way, you can also get a better yield if that strikes your fancy. There is literally nothing appealing about KHC here and given the way the chart looks, I think it is going lower from here. The bulls look like they’ve lost their conviction and that’s a problem. The Q2 earnings report hasn’t fixed anything and indeed it has confirmed the bears are in control.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in KHC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.