Heron Therapeutics: Our Next Pick

Our fair value estimate for equity is $1.78 billion or $25/share using diluted stock count (2-3 year time frame target), 56% upside potential with a Buy rating.

Phase 3 data of HTX-011 in the treatment of postoperative pain is expected in H1, 2018.

PDUFA for Cinvanti is on November 12, 2017. This is the major catalyst expected to cause a run-up.

Sustol sales are gaining momentum and could gain market share as a first line treatment in chemotherapy-induced nausea/vomiting prevention.





Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) is a Redwood, CA based biopharmaceutical company that is developing in cancer and pain therapeutics areas.









Chemotherapy-induced nausea/vomiting, CINV portfolio:

The target CINV market is estimated at $1.5 billion and is expected to increase to $1.88 billion by 2020 (10-K).

Sustol could gain market share as a first line treatment in CINV prevention.

Nausea and vomiting can be seen in up to 80% of chemotherapy patients (10-K). The current standard of treatment is Eisai's Aloxi which also has long half life and extended duration of action. It is not approved for delayed CINV prophylaxis in HEC containing regimes. In highly emetogenic chemotherapy regimes, an NK-1 antagonist like Emend (Merck) (MRK) is added. In spite of these CINV regimes, more than 50% patients experience nausea/vomiting and there is an unmet need for more effective prophylactic CINV regimes.

Sustol is a long-acting (5 days duration) 5HT3 receptor antagonist. It was approved by FDA in August 2016 for the prevention of acute (day 1 after chemo) and delayed (2-5 days after chemo) chemotherapy-associated nausea and vomiting (CINV) due to MEC or AC combination chemotherapy regimens. It is also approved for delayed CINV prophylaxis against AC containing regimes (which includes HEC), unlike Aloxi. It showed higher efficacy in several measures like prevention of delayed onset CINV, ability to prevent breakthrough and rescue CINV medication use in its approved indications in late stage trials vs. Aloxi.

Net product sales of Sustol for Q2'17 were $8.5 million, compared to $3.6 million for Q1'17. The company increased its Sustol sales guidance for 2017 to $25-$30 million. US patents extend till 2024 and foreign patents till 2025.

Cinvanti could replace Emend as a third line therapy in CINV prevention.

NK1 receptor antagonists are added to the first and second line agents (5HT3 antagonists and steroids) in refractory or severe CINV cases. Emend (fosaprepitant), the only FDA approved NK1 antagonist has Polysorbate 80 (a surfactant) which may cause side effects like hypersensitivity reactions, infusion site reactions etc. Emend sales were $553 million in 2014. Tesaro (TSRO) is developing a similar class drug, Varubi whose oral form has not shown well clinical adoption. PDUFA for IV Varubi is in October 2017.

Cinvanti (aprepitant) does not contain a surfactant and has shown fewer side effects than Emend in clinical trials. NDA for Cinvanti has been accepted by FDA and PDUFA for Cinvanti is on November 12, 2017. This is the major catalyst expected to cause a run-up.

Pain Management Product Portfolio

HTX-011

It is a long-acting, fixed-dose combination of bupivacaine (local anesthetic) and meloxicam (NSAID) for the prevention of postoperative pain which can be used IV or installation. It was developed using proprietary Biochronomer technology. The two drugs are expected to have synergistic action when used together.

Phase 2 data showed successful endpoints including pain reduction, duration of action and freedom from opioids in two clinical indications of inguinal repair surgery, bunion resection surgery, abdominoplasty.

Under an agreement with FDA, two phase 3 efficacy studies in bunionectomy and hernia repair and a 200-patient Phase 3 safety and pharmacokinetics study will be required to support NDA for HTX-011. The phase 3 program is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018, followed by NDA filing.

Patents to protect HTX-011 have been filed which could extend till 2035.

A potential comparator is Exparel (Pacira Pharma) whose AWP is $285/patient. Other potential competition includes IV meloxicam from Recro Pharma (REPH), Posimir (IV Buprenorphine) by Durect (DRRX). etc which are single drug agents. Newer mechanism drugs include Fadolmidine (Recro Pharma), an alpha-1 adrenergic receptor agonist.

Management:

CEO, Barry Quart; He has over 25 years of industry experience. He was co-founder/CEO of Ardea Biosciences (acquired by AstraZeneca). He also served as Senior VP, Global R&D at Pfizer (PFE), and a director of Synageva (acquired by Alexion (ALXN).

President/Director Robert Rosen: He has over 25 years of industry experience and served as Senior VP, Global Commercial Operations at Dendreon. He was the Global Head of Oncology at Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals and VP, Oncology at Sanofi Synthelabo Inc.

CFO/Senior VP of Finance, Robert Hoffman: He served as Executive VP/CFO at Innovus Pharmaceuticals, CFO of AnaptysBio (ANAB), and a co-founder at Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA).

Executive VP, Drug development, Kimberly Manhard: She has over 25 years of industry experience and served as Senior VP of Regulatory Affairs and Development Operations at Ardea Biosciences (acquired by AstraZeneca), VP Regulatory Affairs at Exelixis (EXEL) and worked in various regulatory affairs at Bristol Myers Squibb.

The Board of Directors includes Kevin Tang, well-known institutional investor/financier, and a Managing Director at Receptos (acquired by Celgene).

Financials and valuation:

Cash reserves were $109 million at the end of Q2, 2017. H1 operating cash burn was $82.6 million. 2016 operating cash burn was $134 million. Last equity offering was $163.7M in January 2017 at $12.20/share. The company could attempt to raise capital after any positive news.

Long term debt was $28.3 million at the end of Q2'17. Operating lease liability was $13M. The outstanding common stock count is 53.8M. Additional dilutive securities (including stock options, convertible stock) is about $20.33M at the end of Q2.

Target market estimate for Sustol is about 2.35 million units year in the US that overlap with Aloxi in the same indications. WAC is $495/unit, comparable to Aloxi (source: Life Sci Capital). In a physician survey, about 56% preferred to use it in CINV. Peak sales estimate is $430M (Leerink) and $472M (Jefferies). Our own peak sales estimate is $450M in 2022 (at 40% peak US market penetration, typical for a second-mover per Pharmagelan guide in a 2 drug market).

Emend sales were $553 million in 2014. Our estimate for peak Cinvanti sales is $400M or $360M (at 90% probability in regulatory stage) in 2023.

The addressable market for HTX-011 is expected to increase to 23 million procedures/year in the US in 2022 (10-K). A potential comparator is Exparel (Pacira Pharma) whose AWP is $285/patient. HTX-101 has the advantage over Exparel since it combines two different pain relieving drugs. Our peak sales estimate is $700M at 10% peak market penetration or $455M (risk-adjusted at 65% probability, which is the average at the current stage of development) in 2024. Life Sci Capital estimates unadjusted peak sales ranging from $810M (10% market penetration) to $2B (25% market penetration).

After adjusting for non-operating assets like extra cash reserves, deferred tax assets and liabilities, our fair value estimate for equity is $1.78 billion or $25/share using diluted stock count (2-3 year time frame target), 56% upside potential with a Buy rating. We used risk-adjusted NPV method and cost of capital=20%.

The stock is owned by several prominent institutions like Baker Brothers, Tang Capital and Broadfin Capital. Recent institutional transactions have been positive and they have accumulated the stock. Net insider transactions have been towards accumulating the stock in last 12 months.

Expert KOL opinion: The investment was discussed with our oncology consultant (academic US based). he has used Aloxi and Emend and feels that there is a need for more effective therapies for CINV prevention. He has not used Sustol yet but is optimistic about its potential. He would be willing to prescribe Sustol+Cinvanti combination when available.

Risks in this investment: Sustol sales may not achieve the target goals. Our peak revenue targets may not be achieved. FDA may not approve Cinvanti on its PDUFA. Generic versions of Aloxi may be released in 2018 and may compete with Sustol. Future capital raise may put downwards pressure on the stock price.

Disclosure: This article is published for information purpose only. This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.