California First National Bancorp: Need For Realignment Of The Business Model

California First National Bancorp (CFNB) initially specialized in cost-effective, low-risk fully commercial leases, but then it began originating riskier leveraged syndicated loans. This change attracted the attention of the regulator and led to the suspension of disbursement of new loans in early 2017. The restriction has not yet been lifted and poses a significant threat to the company’s profitability, as the loan portfolio is shrinking fast and the management has not offered any adequate substitution. We are negative on the stock, even though current price multiples are relatively low, because of fundamental flaws in the company’s business mode.

On the asset side, the regulatory environment is constraining the growth of the reportedly high-quality loan portfolio. California First National Bancorp could boost profitability by increasing the volume of lending operations. Loans are at the core of CFNB profitability, even in the current low-interest-rate environment, and on the surface, loan quality hasn't been a problem. The company has a 1.3% loan loss provision to “risk assets” ratio, which is equal to the average of 1.3% for all U.S. banks, but CFNB has much better collateral.

As a result, the company has a less than 0.01% non-performing asset rate because if the borrower defaults, the collateral can be repossessed and sold very quickly (compared to traditional loans). The bank also has the capital required to increase lending, as it is low-leveraged with a 27.7% Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at end-1Q2017 (at holding company level).

However, the company's loan originating capacity has been constrained since the regulatory concerns arose in early 2017. In February 2017, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency prescribed CFNB to stop originating new syndicated loans that, according to the regulator, comprised about 70% of CFNB loan portfolio.

The concern was that the syndicated loans are leveraged and have substantial risks. A leveraged loan is a loan extended to a borrower with already high debt level and has inherently increased risks. Although such loans are priced higher than standard loans, the underwriting practices should remain sound to ensure the quality – and that’s what the regulator is criticizing.

While the bank is appealing that the borrowers are highly rated, and no signs of weaknesses have been identified so far, it is restricted from disbursing new loans. The management doesn’t expect any growth in loan portfolio in at least in 3Q17. Because of this suspension, total assets declined by 18.7% in the first half of 2017, and the resumption of growth is uncertain. From the leverage perspective, capital utilization decreased further, and Tier 1 ratio increased to 33% at end-2Q2017.

Management confirms that leveraged loans were the core of loan portfolio growth in the recent years and now the company must realign its business model – without a clear guidance of how to do that. Management hasn't indicated any meaningful way of overcoming this hurdle and seems to be just aiming to lift the restriction. While the suspension is most likely to be lifted sooner or later, its removal may be accompanied by an increase of loan loss allowances for the loans criticized by the regulator.

Another adverse effect of the restriction was that the company had to slash its interest rates on CDs to stop funding growth as it cannot place it effectively. The customers that left because of unattractive CDs rates may never return to the bank, or it may take significant time to receive the funds again.

From liability side, the online-only business model has its drawbacks and results in higher cost of funding. The company has an efficient business model based on online funding attraction channels, and it has no spending on branch network. This is particularly important for a small company when the effects of scale are less applicable. Low operating expenses resulted in 41.1% Cost to Income ratio in FY2016 (calculated as non-interest expenses divided by total income). Such a figure is much better than the industry average of more than 55%.

However, the absence of branches has a significant drawback as well – the company’s funding base consists mostly of expensive term deposits. Costly Certificates of Deposits (CDs) comprised 78.4% of total interest-bearing liabilities as at end-1Q17. The reason is that all the deposits are attracted via the Internet and the customers purchasing these CDs are more financially literate than the average banks’ depositor. For large banks that can solicit current accounts and money market accounts the situation is usually the other way. For instance, Bank of America (BAC) has a much cheaper funding base with only 17.4% comprised of term deposits.

Such a structure of liabilities led to an unfavorable trend in net interest margin (NIM). Although most banks are facing declining profitability from traditional deposits and lending, the company’s net interest margin is falling much faster than the sector’s. This is even more surprising because CFNB is quite small and in general, NIM is larger for small banks with assets under $1bn (The reason is that small banks operate mostly outside of the major metropolitan areas, where competition is less and interest rates are less favorable for the clients).

NIM was 0.7% higher for small banks than for all the FDIC-insured banks in the U.S. in 1Q17. But as we discussed above, CFNB loses this advantage because it attracts funding using the global Internet and competes with larger banks too. As shown in Fig. 1, the company’s NIM has been declining sharply, dropping from 4.4% in FY2012 to just 2.56% in 1Q17.

Figure 1. Net interest margin dynamics (2012-1Q17). Year-end data for CFNB and Q4 data for other series.

Even demand and savings deposits that benefit other banks have almost zero profitability for CFNB, as they are expensive. The average yield on these funds was 0.84% in 1Q17, and as most of these funds were placed in deposits with other banks, their margin was -0.01% in 1Q17 and 0.00% in 1Q16.

Relief is that the bank is positively aligned towards the anticipated interest rates increase so the situation with margin should improve. The pattern of declining net interest income is typical for all the U.S.-based banks and the situation is expected to worsen when interest rates rise as short-term liabilities will adjust faster than long-term assets. Although this effect is temporary, it can severely hurt profitability due to the significant dependence on short-term deposits. Unlike most banks, CFNB has positive interest rate sensitivity gap on a short-term time horizon.

At end-1Q17 cumulative gap on 12-months’ time horizon was +$70mln (the cumulative gap is calculated as all the assets with interest rates changing on this time horizon less all such liabilities). This means that interest rate rises should positively affect NIM when most banks have a negative gap due to a long-term nature of their assets. The cause for CFNB’s positive interest rate gap is that most of its loans have floating rates and adjust relatively quickly.

If we quantify the impact of interest rates change on CFNB, an increase in interest rates by 0.25% (currently this is viewed as the most probable scenario) should result in CFNB’s net interest income increase by $0.4mln per annum [MC1]. This would be an insignificant 1.8% increase as compared to $21.8mln net interest income in FY2017.

Facing a decline in NIM, banks are trying to offset this with the growth in non-interest income – mostly by introducing various fees. But CFNB hasn’t succeeded in this area so far – its fee income is very low. The reason is that to attract even the insignificant amount of demand and savings account it has, CFNB offers below-market tariffs. Last years, non-interest income exceeded 35% of U.S. banks’ total income (data available up to 2014 only).

In 2014, CFNB was already lagging the average by far with non-interest income comprising 25.2% of total income and in 2016 this share dropped to 18.5%. Another problem is that CFNB has essentially no fee income (account maintenance fees, wire transfers fees, etc.) – all the non-interest income consists of loans and leases sale gains.

Overall, the company’s fundamentals are disappointing. Historically, the company had only a moderate ROE, not exceeding 4.9% over the last five years. The ratio increased to 5.8% in the recently announced FY2017 results, but one of the key reasons for the increase was the reversal of allowances for loan losses as the loan portfolio shrunk. Only $0.3mln provisioning expense was posted in FY2017 as compared to $1.5mln in FY2016. These gains will reverse when (and if) the loan portfolio resumes its growth so this increase is not sustainable.

There seems to be no room for the improvement in effectiveness as the company is already very lean in terms of operating expenses and no way of lowering loan loss allowances (which may even grow as the result of regulatory investigation). The only thing that might affect the company’s return to shareholders significantly is an increase its leverage.

If CFNB could utilize capital more efficiently, say, decrease its Tier 1 ratio three times, to 11%, its return on equity would’ve grown to more than 17%. But that’s not possible at least until the OCC’s concerns are resolved and could take significant time to implement even after that as the company had excess capital all over the recent years.

To sum up, we believe that the company’s financials don’t allow for a significant increase in stock price from its current levels. Even when the restriction on syndicated loans origination is lifted, the fundamentals imply that CFBN is operating at the limit of its business model and the latter needs significant changes to perform better.

However, there’s no indication from the management of how this could be done soon. Interest income is the crucial component of the company’s profitability, and the bottom line has no support from potentially less volatile fee income. External regulatory constraints further limit the company’s profitability. The positive impact from interest rates increase is expected to be very modest to offset all these concerns.

The stock is currently trading at P/E of about 13.5x which is much lower than the below comparables, and the overall average for U.S. regional banks:

Table 1. P/E ratios for the sample of regional banks, including small-caps (Source: Yahoo Finance, NY Stern)

However, this low valuation does not appear to specifically be the result of the OCC restriction we’ve discussed above.

Figure 2. CFNB stock price dynamics at the end of 2Q17. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

We do not see any significant drivers for a net income increase and, consequently, a stock price increase. While institutional investors had been increasing their share in CFNB lately, the increase is very minor. It should also be noted that the stock is thinly traded – average daily trading volume is just 0.0006% of market capitalization or roughly $100,000. The stock also had a strange price hike at the end of 2Q17 (up to $18.85) supported by unusually large volumes which may be caused by the funds’ transactions in anticipation of the quarter-end. Such fluctuations introduce additional risks for the potential investor.

