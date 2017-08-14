Snap: Growth Hacking And Other Excuses

Far be it from me - a financial website contributor - to tell a CEO how to manage his company, but making up frivolous excuses is not a winning strategy.

By now you know Snap (SNAP) released earnings last week and it was hard to find something good in the numbers to discuss. It's no surprise then there have been three bearish articles for every bullish article on Seeking Alpha. But the numbers weren't the worst of it for me. Instead, I found the commentary from management to be the most disconcerting. One of which was the comment "others" use growth hacking to accomplish impressive daily active user (DAU) growth.

In order to understand why this stance from management is not good for shareholders, we must first understand what exactly is growth hacking. Just the sound of the term gives you a picture of an avid gamer complaining about someone camping their re-spawn spot (yeah I was a gaming nerd in the day). That's probably not a good first clue. Allow me to give you management's own definition:

And one of the fact that we don't do growth hacking like notification and things like that, our users actually come to our platform on their own, and they spent a lot of time on it, and that makes a great opportunity to monetize them.

So notifications, push notifications, and the like are within the realm of growth hacking according to the company.

But, here's the first problem - management isn't on the same page. Or, if it is, it's talking out both sides of its mouth. The quote above was from Imran Khan who is chief strategy officer while the below quote is from CEO Evan Spiegel:

...I think there are plenty of examples online if you want to go for a Google, but I think the most important thing for us is that when we are telling you about content on a service that is really highly relevant to you and from your very close friends and I think if people as they become more reliant on push notifications to sort of relax the standards there and I think it's important for our business.

Putting aside this response to an analyst is more confusing than enlightening; it doesn't make it apparent if Snap is on board or not on board with notifications and the elements therein. The CSO presents the case they don't do "growth hacking" yet the CEO says they are but it's "highly relevant" notifications. It's clear management isn't on the same page.

The second problem is the perspective on what growth hacking truly is. I decided to give Evan's advice a shot and went "for a Google." What I found was interesting, in particular the web's definition of growth hacking:

Growth hackers, using their knowledge of product and distribution, find ingenious, technology-based, avenues for growth that sometimes push the bounds of what is expected or advised.

Growth hacking is an intimate knowledge of the product and finding ingenious ways to put the features direct to the consumer in a technology-based method. This sounds like a fantastic way to help a company needing higher growth to bring its products and users to another level. It doesn't say do the opposite of what is advised; it simply pushes the bounds. Sounds like the method of "others", which we really know is Facebook (FB), is what Snap is decrying. As an investor, Facebook is creating equity not destroying it. Snap ... well we see how that's working out thus far.

Snap, maybe your inexperience and immaturity needs this approach instead of trying to explain away the decelerating user growth and demonizing these tried methods.

This reminds me of the time when the CEO made the excuse for lack of growth caused by its lack of support for Android and lower cost phones. Seriously, who wants to hear excuses? You are a public company, not a private one where you get to run the company free of any outsiders.

When you put aside the numbers for a minute, it's absolutely clear Snap is struggling on the best way to perform and run the company. Then bring the numbers back in and you aren't surprised how the two fit together; poor management with excuses finds poor growth.

Sure, some who are bullish go directly to the 150%+ revenue growth, but when you compare it to a year where it first started monetizing, it isn't as impressive. In fact, with the two quarters we have seen, the growth year-over-year has gone from 285% to 153%. It won't be long until revenue growth is under 100% while expenses remain on the wrong side of profitability or, in the track record we have thus far, continue accelerating in the wrong direction.

Since writing my last article on Snap, the stock has gone from $18.08 per share to $11.83 - a 34.5% decline. I bring this up because I had the expectation I would be writing a different article - one that would let up on Snap and begin shifting my bearish sentiment. Unfortunately, the disconnect within management - and dare I say arrogance - trying to excuse the lack of growth in defense of user experience, has changed that expectation. Instead I continue to stay away from any investment and will maintain my prior call.

There's absolutely no reason to catch the falling knife that is SNAP. Even if management was firing on all cylinders and I saw expenses making a difference, the sentiment in the stock would keep me away. Instead, both aspects are showing there is more downside to come. Continue to stay away, there isn't anything for you here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.