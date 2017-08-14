Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Revisiting Acadia Pharmaceuticals After Earnings

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the biotech sector are below. We also revisit Acadia Pharmaceuticals after quarterly results.

The Russell 2000 fell some three percent on the week with the main biotech indices posting deeper losses. Support levels did hold for now, however.

It was a tough week for high-beta parts of the market, including small caps and the biotech sector.

Volatility picked up last week, mainly on geopolitical events. That made things tough for the high beta parts of the market including biotech and small caps in general. The Russell 2000 fell some three percent on the week. Losses on the main biotech indices were a bit worse. However, the sector did bounce a bit on Friday as it approached support levels. We will see if this holds this week.

The president declared the opioid crisis a national emergency last week. This designation will offer states and federal agencies more resources and power to combat the epidemic. This action in my opinion is long overdue as the chart below illuminates.

This should also be good news for makers of alternatives to opioids or those that combat addiction. One such name is BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) which we have written about many times on these pages.

Fibrogen (FGEN) bucked the downward trend of the biotech sector last week in a volatile trading week. The company announced that top-line data from its Phase 2 trial of pamrevlumab in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis met the primary efficacy endpoint of change of forced vital capacity percent predicted.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) used a voucher it purchased from Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) earlier in the year for $125 million to seek accelerated approval on a New Drug Application {NDA} for its fixed-dose combination of bictegravir (50 mg) and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200 mg/25 mg) (BIC/FTC/TAF) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. The FDA's action date is February 12, 2018. Approval is likely and should help Gilead maintain its market leading place in HIV.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) saw its first analyst action in some three months late last week. Oppenheimer, Citigroup and Nomura all reissued Buy ratings on Thursday and Friday of last week. Price targets proffered ranged from $20 to $29. Oppenheimer's analyst ($29 Price Target) had this to say about the company's pipeline development.

The ENCORE 601 trial melanoma stage 2 cohort continues to build on its impressive ASCO 2016 data, with full enrollment (N=34) in 3Q17, a full quarter ahead of schedule. The PD-1/L1 pretreated NSCLC cohort that has progressed to stage 2 will have the stage 1 data (N=31) presented at a medical conference in 4Q17. We anticipate 1H18 to be very important for SNDX, as the company presents stage 2 results for melanoma, PD-1/L1 experienced NSCLC (N=56) and stage 1 results from the MSS CRC (N=13) cohorts. The Breakthrough Therapy (BTD) designated E2112 Phase 3 trial continues with potential PFS readout in 1H18 and OS later in 2018"

Galapagos (GLPG) got some kudos from analysts last week on the back of releasing positive mid-stage results for its compound to treat patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Cowen & Co., Nomura and Stifel Nicolaus all reiterated Buy ratings late in the week with price targets ranging from $101 to $124.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY), whose stock has been 'en fuego' this year gets a Buy rating and $15 price target reissued at Oppenheimer after reporting second quarter earnings. Oppenheimer's analyst had this to say about results and recent events at the company.

CBAY reported 2Q earnings following a transformational quarter that resulted in effective and safe seladelpar doses in PBC, removal of the partial clinical hold and a $91M capital raise. CBAY increased the ongoing Ph2 PBC trial to include up to ~100 patients in total on the 5 and 10mg doses to build a larger 52wk safety database and added a 2mg arm as a minimal effective dose. Following the EOP2 meeting in early 2018 the company should initiate a pivotal Ph3 trial in PBC in 2H18. "

It was a volatile week for shareholders in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). The high beta parts of the market under pressure this week with the Russell 2000 dropping three percent. The company also reported earnings which caused the stock to rally. Most of the rise was given up late in the week as some of the revenue 'beat' was due to an accounting change and biotech was weak overall. Today we revisit this small biopharma in our Spotlight feature.

Let's take a look at some of the details from Acadia's wild week and opine on its future prospects as well.

Earnings Highlights:

Acadia reported a loss of 55 cents a share for the quarter, 17 cents a share above the consensus.

Revenue soared to $30.5 million, over $10 million over expectations.

Quarterly revenues included a one-time recognition of $3.6 million associated with the company's transition to the sell-in revenue recognition method of accounting from the sell-through method. This was deferred revenue as of March 31, 2017 and represents product held by specialty pharmacies and specialty distributors at such date.

Full year net sales guidance for Nuplazid stands at $105 million to $115 million.

The market rallied over 10% as earnings were announced Wednesday, but gave back most of those gains late in the week after factoring in the impact of the accounting change as well as a weak market for biotech and small caps overall.

Outlook:

Acadia has just over $400 million in cash on hand and with sales increasing at a nice clip, should reduce its quarterly burn rate to approximately $50 million in the third quarter. Even without the accounting change, revenues came in over 30% above the consensus and were up 60% from just over $15 million reported in the first quarter ($16.8 million using the new accounting method).

The additional 25 long-term care specialists the company added earlier in the year to its 130 person sales force is boosting revenue even as it added to operational expense. Cowen & Co., Piper Jaffray and H.C. Wainwright all reissued Buy ratings after Acadia's quarterly report with prices targets ranging from $46 to $60 a share.

Cowen's ($46 Price Target) had this to say about the quarter and upcoming catalysts:

ACAD reported 2Q17 financials today including a solid Nuplazid beat and first revenue guidance of $105-115MM. We see solid progress on supportive metrics for the launch and continue to see growth in PDP. We see the next major catalyst for ACAD as the full Ph2 ADP data at CTAD on Nov 1 and look forward to more clarity on the Ph3 ADP trial design and its initiation in the next few months. ACAD has made impressive progress in the Nuplazid launch, reflected by full Medicare coverage and >94% commercial coverage as well as an increase in targeted physicians considering Nuplazid their first-line pharmacological choice in PDP (from 18% to 30%, and to 33% in movement disorder specialists). Importantly, the 25 long-term care reps added in Q2 led to an expansion of the LTC contribution (including the VA and TRICARE) to the Nuplazid revenue (25% vs. original estimate of 20%)"

Overall Cowen's view summarizes what was a very solid quarter for the company. My view on Acadia continues to be one of optimism and I think the shares will continue to reward long term shareholders in the quarters ahead.

