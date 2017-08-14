Netflix - A Look Forward

Netflix (NFLX) is a polarizing company for investors. Bulls cite subscriber growth, cord-cutting, subscriber growth, content, and the total addressable market. Bears cite negative cash flow, growing competition, arcane accounting practices, and high content acquisition spending. There seems no middle ground on this company

Subscriber Growth

It is useful to look at historical growth patterns when forecasting future possible growth.

For the 6 months ended For the Year Ended June '17 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Net additions 10156 19034 17371 13041 11083 9738 Total 103952 93796 74762 57391 44350 33267

That is a compound annual growth rate of 30%, with 10% growth in the first 6 months of 2017. Pretty good. Is it likely to continue?

I am going to use total pay TV subscribers worldwide as a basis for estimating future NFLX subscriber growth. Some might argue for using total households instead, or projections of broadband subscribers, and others would say that households in developing regions (where most of the projected growth is) can't afford to or won't pay for NFLX if they are already paying for pay TV. These arguments have some validity, but there are people in the world already paying for content, and that is what I will use.

Global pay TV subscribers by region is projected to grow from 852 million in 2016 to 1.088 billion in 2022.

China is projected to account for 325 million and 354 million subscribers in 2016 and 2022, respectively. While NFLX is in discussions with China about doing business there, they currently don't, so I will leave China out of the calculations.

That leaves a potential market, as I am defining it, of 527 million currently, growing to 734 million in 2022.

In the US, there are currently estimated to be 95 million pay TV subscribers. NFLX has 50 million US subscribers, for a penetration rate of 50%. This statistic is growing over time due to the increase in NFLX subscribers, and the decrease in pay TV subscribers.

So the question to address is how many of the 700 million plus international pay TV subscribers in 2022 will also be buying NFLX?

India could be considered a special case for NFLX as well, and has an outsized impact on the subscription numbers, so let's do this analysis with and without India.

Without India, the number of non-US pay TV subscribers in 2016 is estimated to be 385 million, so the current penetration rate is about 15%. The number of pay TV subscribers is projected to grow to 460 million in 2022, so by maintaining the same penetration rate of about 15%, NFLX would grow to 69 million non-US ex. India (and China) in 2022. Here is a chart

Pay TV Subscribers 2016-2022 (millions) 2017 NFLX 2022 2022 NFLX @ current share 2022 NFLX @ 30% share North America 107 51 102 55 55* ROW Latin America 73 84 Africa 20 37 MENA 15 20 Europe 180 186 Asia Pacific ex. India, China 97 133 Total ROW ex. India, and China 385 52 460 69 138 Total with NA 103 572 124 193 India 153 179 China 325 353

*assumes no further NA growth

Obviously, India and China are huge wild cards. I will address that later.

The ROW numbers translate into a 17% growth rate, but I think it's the penetration of the available market that should be analyzed and not the growth rate.

Effect on Revenue and Cash Available to Fund Content Acquisition

I can hear it now. 2022, that's five-six years from now! They won't last that long.

The subscriber growth will take place over the course time and will have incremental revenue effects each year. Assuming straight line, which won't happen, but I have to assume something, here is how it would look:

2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Domestic subscribers 55.0 55.0 54.0 53.0 52.0 51.0 Revenue per year $120.0 $120.0 $120.0 $120.0 $120.0 $120.0 Total $6,600.0 $6,600.0 $6,480.0 $6,360.0 $6,240.0 $6,120.0 International subscribers 138.0 112.6 98.4 84.2 70.0 53.0 Revenue per year $108.0 $108.0 $108.0 $108.0 $108.0 $108.0 Total $14,904.0 $12,160.8 $10,627.2 $9,093.6 $7,560.0 $5,724.0 Total revenues $21,504.0 $18,760.8 $17,107.2 $15,453.6 $13,800.0 $11,844.0

Subscribers and total revenue in millions.

For NFLX, revenues = cash inflow, since there are no receivables. There are four main income statement categories that inflow gets spent on.

1) Cost of revenue minus amortization of streaming content

As described in the 2016 10-K:

"Other cost of revenues such as streaming delivery expenses, customer service and payment processing fees, including those we pay to our integrated payment partners, tend to be lower as a percentage of total cost of revenues . We have built our own global content delivery network ("Open Connect") to help us efficiently stream a high volume of content to our members over the internet. Streaming 18 Table of Contents delivery expenses, therefore, include equipment costs related to Open Connect and all third-party costs, such as cloud computing costs, associated with delivering streaming content over the internet."

For 2016, this number was $1.24 billion. For lack of a better term, I am calling this infrastructure costs, as it represents the cost to get the content to the subscriber. The cost of the pipe if you will.

I have arrived at this number by subtracting amortization of streaming content as presented in the Statement of Cash Flows from Cost of Revenue presented on the Income Statement. I was frankly surprised at the magnitude of this number. More on that later.

2) Marketing

3) Technology and development

4) G&A

Using these categories to develop a simple model results in the following:

2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Infrastructure cost 2,199 1,999 1,817 1,652 1,502 1,365 1,241 Marketing 1,756 1,596 1,451 1,319 1,199 1,090 991 Technology and development 1,509 1,372 1,247 1,134 1,031 937 852 General and administrative 1,024 931 846 769 699 636 578 Total 6,487 5,898 5,362 4,874 4,431 4,028 3,662 Revenues 21,405 18,760 17,107 15,435 13,800 11,844 8,831 Revenue - costs 14,918 12,862 11,745 10,561 9,369 7,816 5,169

Assumption - 10% yoy increase in all expense categories

Dollars in millions

I am not convinced that the infrastructure costs and T&D will grow this much since the network has been introduced worldwide, but it may and other costs may grow faster so overall, 10%.

Under the revenue and cash expense assumptions made, NFLX will internally generate almost $60 billion available for content acquisition over the next 6 years.

And yet, "we expect to be FCF negative for many years" (second quarter 10-Q).

Which means one of two things, or a combination thereof;

They expect slower subscriber growth than I have modeled, and/or they intend to spend extraordinary amounts on content. Since they spent $5 billion in the first half of 2017, and have 190 countries to create content for, I expect it is more the latter.

This model indicates that if content spend is in the $10 billion per year range, NFLX would be cash flow negative until 2019. Not by a lot, and a number they can manage since content spend can be scaled back over time (many of the commitments are years in advance).

It also indicates at that spend level, debt (assuming no financing through stock issuance) would reach about $10 billion by 2019.

Competition

Much has been made of Disney's (DIS) recent announcement that it is starting a streaming service for ESPN, and will not renew the contract it has with NFLX which expires in 2019.

The general consensus has been that this is just the beginning, and other content providers will pull their content and start their own streaming service.

A Moat?

Less noted is the fact that Disney concurrently purchased 33% of BAM Tech, valuing that company at $4.8 billion. That is just to buy it - we don't know what it costs to operate. The reason? To have control of a delivery platform - the pipe, in other words.

Combined with the fact that NFLX is currently spending about $2 billion on its own pipe, the conclusion is clear - establishing and maintaining a streaming service is very expensive, in the billions of dollars, and likely a barrier to entry for all but the largest content providers to overcome.

That, along with the time it takes to establish such a service, the foregone licensing revenues, and execution risk, leads me to believe that not many providers will go it alone in streaming. The NFLX streaming pipe and expertise in delivery is a very valuable and powerful asset.

Disney

As for the Disney announcement in particular, it requires careful reading and analysis. First, DIS said it was moving to create a streaming service for Disney branded content. This does not necessarily include Lucasfilms or Marvel, and indeed, it has come to light that DIS and NFLX are negotiating about those properties.

The current DIS-NFLX contract runs through 2018, and NFLX will have DIS content until then, and perhaps after. We don't know yet.

I believe the move is more about ESPN than anything else. While there will be an impact on NFLX, it will take a while to manifest and is difficult to quantify.

Implications for NFLX Valuation

What I have modeled is fairly straightforward for a complex situation. Factors that have not been included:

Any price increases - $1 a month would generate $1 billion a year now and $1.5 billion in 2020.

Any business or revenue generation other than subscription fees.

Any semblance of expense leverage or cost control.

Actual subscriber growth slowdown or losses due to Disney and the competition.

Any presence in China or India.

Any equity offering in lieu of or to pay down debt.

I am certain the readers (if there are any) can and will come up with much more than that.

NFLX currently enjoys a market cap of about $80 billion and has $5 billion in LTD. I don't include the content obligations because that is captured in the out year capex, and to do so would be double counting.

The enterprise value is therefore about $85 billion.

Base on the assumptions in this model, in the year 2022, cash flow is likely to be around $5 billion. EV/Cash flow is therefore 17, absent adjusting for a time value of money discount. That is not out of the question for a company for which a great many things could go better than modeled here. Of course, a great many things could go worse, too. That is why NFLX is so polarizing.

Conclusion

Lots of moving pieces here, risk-reward remains high, but some of the recent reaction to competitive risk is possibly overblown.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant as investment advice and should not be treated as such. As always, please do your own due diligence before investing.