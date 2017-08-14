IAMGOLD: What To Do Now

I look at IAMGOLD's quarterly results and give my thoughts on the stock.

The company says it was "another solid quarter," but was it really?

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

IAMGOLD: Q2 Results Breakdown

IAG data by YCharts

IAMGOLD (IAG) has reported its second quarter financial results, and the company says in its news release that it was "another solid quarter." But should investors take the company's word for it?



Well, I think I'm siding with the company on this one as the results show higher production, lower costs and growth in cash flow, as well as a cashed-up balance sheet. This was a pretty strong quarter for the mid-tier gold producer and while shares are already up 37% YTD - easily beating the 8% return of the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) - I think even more upside could be in store.

For some background: In early 2017, I said this could be a turnaround year for the once struggling gold miner, and then in early June I again expressed bullishness, this time at around $5 per share.

I listed the 30% sale of its Cote project and IAMGOLD's massive cash hoard as two major positives for the stock, as well as some pretty interesting development assets the company has control over, including the Siribaya project in Mali and its joint-venture on Monster Lake in Canada with TomaGold (OTC:TOGOF).

But IAMGOLD is also delivering operationally, as made evident by these results. This should allow the company to re-invest more in its development projects and continue delivering strong growth and shareholder returns.

Here's a breakdown:

Gold production of 223,000 ounces, up 13% Y/Y.

Revenue of $274.5 million, up 18.1% Y/Y and beating estimates by $7.43 million.

All-in sustaining costs of $975 per ounce, down 12% Y/Y.

Gold margin per ounce of $516, up $3 per ounce Y/Y.

Gross profit of $35.9 million, up $11.5 million or 47% Y/Y.

Net cash from operations of $88.7 million, up 25% Y/Y and up 30% from last quarter.

Adjusted net earnings of $4.3 million, or $.01 per share. Net earnings was $506.5 million mainly due to a reversal of its previous impairment charge of $400 million on the Cote Gold Project (30% of the project was sold for $195 million).

The company maintained a very strong balance sheet, with $800.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017.



According to its quarterly report, the company has $392.2 million in long-term debt, down from $485.1 million on Dec. 31, 2016, and it also has access to $247 million via a credit facility.



This was a pretty strong quarter: even though realized gold prices fell Y/Y from $1,269 to $1,251 per ounce, revenue jumped 18.1%, cash flow jumped 25%, and gross profit increased by 47%, due to higher gold production and lower sustaining capital.

The company has also maintained its 2017 attributable gold production guidance of 845,000 to 885,000 ounces, as well as its AISC guidance of $1,000 to $1,080 per ounce, although I think it's clear by now the company will meet or exceed the low-end of the AISC guidance, as AISC for the first six months of the year finished at $983 per ounce.

One thing to take note: there wasn't really one mine whose performance stood out in particular; looking at AISC for Q2, every mine saw AISC fall below $1,000 per ounce, with Rosebel leading the pack in lowest costs ($923) and Westwood the highest ($995).



However, AISC at Westwood has fallen by $37 per ounce for the first six months of 2017, while production has jumped by 32,000 ounces. Westwood’s gold production is expected to be between 115,000 and 125,000 ounces in 2017 as a result of the continued ramp up to full production, according to the company. This is a positive sign given the past issues at Westwood (production was halted in 2015 following two seismic events that caused a rockfall, trapping miners).



Outside of earnings, Rosebel was the real story this quarter, as the company stated an 80% increase in reserves at the mine to 3.5 million ounces, which is expected to extend the mine life to 2028 (and this doesn't include its Saramacca deposit, with a separate initial resource due in September; I expect a robust initial resource).

This also led to a reversal of the previous impairment charge, and along with the Cote gold reversal impairment, was the reason for the huge net earnings of $506.4 million.

IAMGOLD should continue to perform strongly as it appears the company has turned on a corner on several fronts.

First, it sold off 30% of its Cote gold project for quite a good price ($195 million). Second, its cash hoard has grown to $800 million, and it now has over $1 billion in available liquidity. Secondly, the company is producing strong operating results and the previously struggling Westwood mine has seen its AISC fall below $1,000 as production ramps up.

I don't think IAMGOLD is the perfect gold stock to own - I still prefer it sell off its remaining interest in the Cote Gold Project, which carries enormous upfront capital requirements, and I wish the company would repay more of its debt to reduce its interest costs (it certainly has the cash to do so), or I'd like to see an acquisition, but overall, I think that the stock should continue to perform strongly for the reasons mentioned above.



If you want deeper coverage into the gold sector, please consider signing up for the Gold Bull Portfolio. You'll get exclusive access to my real-life gold portfolio holdings (breakdown by stock symbol and weighting), along with exclusive, in-depth research on junior miners/explorers, and early access to insider buying reports, earnings releases and coverage of non-gold stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.