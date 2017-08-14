Here's What: Using An Unexpected Sale To Increase Portfolio Income And Long-Term Growth

In a previous article I discussed the sale of my stake in Avista (AVA) after news broke that the company was being acquired by Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) and shares rose by 24 percent. I also laid out potential replacements for the stock: some within the same sector, and some to add a bit more growth potential to my portfolio. The third component was to ask readers to offer suggestions, and there were quite a few good ones made.

The Contenders

From the utility sector I mentioned three finalists that I thought deserved careful consideration: Dominion Resources (D), Southern Company (SO) and Wisconsin Energy Co. (WEC). All three companies have their issues. Southern continues to work its way through its plant problems and the cost overruns associated with them. They did seem to provide solid guidance in the last earnings report to show that some of these issues may be on the brink of being resolved. Dominion's last earnings report wasn't spectacular, but it was what you'd expect from this stalwart. The question with them really hasn't changed much since I wrote about them for my grandmother's investment account, finding a good entry point. For Wisconsin Energy the question always comes back to valuation, and as the company continues to report solid earnings, the price of shares continues to increase.

In the comment section three specific ideas caught my attention. The first was brought up my Jules James:

What about HydroOne (OTC:HRNNF) to replace?

I had thought about that as an option upon the initial reading of the sale. I freely admit that I am not an expert on Canadian utility companies but I do know someone that could offer some insight, so I asked what he thought of them. His belief is that while they are a stable company, and the income produced should be stable and growing in the near to intermediate future, buying the stock in the US is difficult as the market is not fluid enough to build a quality position without work. For a smaller investor the idea of building a position on the Canadian Exchange wasn't cost effective. This information was all but confirmed later in the comment stream.

Two other companies were brought up that after initial research I have decided I will add to my watch list for potential future investments: Consolidated Edison (ED) and NextEra Energy Corp. (NEE). Consolidated Edison looks about as steady as they come and they cover a region of the US that I do not have exposure too. NextEra offers a bit of diversification from just a utility perspective. In the end I felt that neither at this moment offered a great value, but both checked off a lot of boxes that I look for when looking to invest funds. I'm certain at some point in the future both will find their way into my portfolio.

For the other companies considered, Costco (COST) seems to have recovered from the swoon that came along with Amazon (AMZN) announcing that they had acquired Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). Had shares dropped into the $140s, I would have moved to add them. Instead they rallied to the low $160s before settling just under $157. McCormick (MKC) has seen shares rise in the last two weeks after news settled regarding their latest acquisition. In the comment section, frequent Seeking Alpha Contributor Ian Bezek brought up Hormel (HRL) as one to consider if someone were searching in the consumer staples sector. Ian offers interesting perspectives and his IMF articles give great insight each month; if you haven't read his work yet, I strongly suggest checking them out. The market seems to agree with my stance that there was an overreaction to the news as the company has rebounded nearly half its initial drop on the acquisition news. Visa (V) had run up a bit after its last earnings report and the company continues to do the right things.

In the comment section two separate comments really caught my attention. One is tried and true investment theory: Wait for earnings season surprises and take advantage of them. Commenter Mad Mary brought it up using the example of 3M's (NYSE:MMM) earnings report early in July. These examples happen every quarter. Another commenter, sneaker1404, brought up Starbucks (SBUX) and its underlying earnings growth, while the share price seems to be rangebound. Go through enough income strategy articles and you'll find countless investors who bought Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for most of the 2000s and saw very little capital gain, only to have the stock wake up in the last five years and double in price. For long-term investors, buying companies whose earnings are growing but for which past expectations have kept the stock price in check, can have very nice long-term returns.

The Strategy Used

As I've discussed previously, but most recently, I do tend to be an income investor. I do not like to see the income from my portfolio decrease. However, as a family we do not keep our investments bound by minimum yields. We're simply looking for value where it presents itself and to grow our investments to a point where in a few decades they'll be ready for us to retire with. In this case the premium received on the sale of the shares of Avista allowed us to attain two goals: 1) increasing our income stream and 2) increasing the quality of our portfolio. What we chose to do was to replace the income with shares in one of the utility companies, then use the remaining dollars to build the quality of the portfolio as well as the long-term income stream. In total the increase to the income stream was 19.3%

What We Bought

After careful consideration the choice was made to add Dominion Resources to the portfolio. I bought enough shares at $78.06 to replace the income we were receiving from Avista. I don't consider this to be the bottom of the range for the company, and we could see a bit of a drop from here in the near term. Longer term, however, I expect that I'll see the income stream grow at a bit quicker than I was seeing from the previous position. Dominion has shown that they understand that the utility needs of their customers are changing. I considered fair value to between $74 and $79 a share and bought on the upper end of that range. I would have loved to have gotten shares closer to the $74 range. If shares fall to that level I will add to this position.

With the remaining funds we went outside the initial list of three and added to our position in Starbucks. This quarter's earnings report left a lot to be desired. Upon reading the results and listening to the earnings call, it was my belief that the company would see a 2-3% drop in price the next day. The shares opened up down 8%. In the next two days the shares recovered about 50% of that drop while I finalized my plans. Again here I think I'm purchasing within a fair value range from $53 to $56 a share. The shares were purchased at $55.05 a share. In the last 3 days shares have dropped to below $54. The share price I purchased at allowed me to pick up an extra share from where the market was at the time the decision was finalized. If the share price continues to fall around $54 a share, they will be remain an idea each month FRIP investments dollars. In this case I believe we are seeing compression of P/E ratios while the underlying company is continuing to perform exceptionally well. In the longer term I am curious to see how they continue to work in China and India to grow future earnings but am happy to have nearly doubled our position.

Conclusion

Nearly a month after the purchase of Avista was announced, I believe our portfolio is stronger today than it was the day the acquisition was announced. Long term I believe the combination of Dominion Resources and Starbucks will provide a better return than had we simply continued with Avista. The growth of the income stream was to be expected given the premium that was paid for the Avista shares, but I was willing to give up some potential income in the short term for a longer-term expectation that the companies chosen will meet our needs and help fulfill our goals. Is there a combination that readers think would have worked better? Most of the research I did for these purchases was done on the Oregon Coast; the waves help me with the decision making process and the sunsets are magical. Does anyone but me spend vacation time worrying about stock investments? Did I overthink this? Let me know your thoughts below, as evidenced by my decisions here I do take commentary from readers very seriously and appreciate all support given as we work towards making our long term goals a reality. Best of luck in all your investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MKC, JNJ, AMZN, D, SBUX, WEC, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.