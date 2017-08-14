BXMX: All The Fun With A Lot Less Risk

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

Detailed look of the various performance metrics, including price, total return and net asset value returns.

The fund is currently distributing 6.68% and is trading at a discount of 3.57% to its NAV.

In my last article, I touched upon some issues that I believe investors should be concerned about in regards to the stock markets and the economy. One strategy that I presented which may provide some income and protection is the covered call strategy, which can be implemented individually or through closed end funds.

Furthermore, I screened out eight funds that are trading at a discount to NAV which is greater than the norm. As promised, I wanted to take a deeper dive into a number of those funds, starting with the Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX), which is both a good standalone option and an investment worth a look for any S&P 500 investor in funds such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) and the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (MUTF:VFINX).

So, let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Nuveen.

Managers: Sub-Advised by Gateway Investment Advisers, a Natixis firm.

AUM: $1,449 million in investment exposure; $1,449 million net assets.

Historical Style: S&P 500 replication.

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks attractive total return with reduced volatility versus the S&P 500.

Number of Holdings: 282.

Current Yield: 6.68% based on market price, monthly distributions.

Inception Date: October 26th, 2004.

Fees: .92%.

Discount to NAV: 3.57%.

Sources: CEF Connect, Nuveen, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

We have already discussed the reasons for investing in closed end funds and have introduced the reasons for covered call investing. To expand on this, below are the highlights from Nuveen:

Source: Nuveen Investments Website

One other aspect that I would bring up here which Nuveen would not be in the position of really advertising is that the fund is sub-advised by Gateway Investments, the investment firm under the Natixis umbrella.

Gateway is a well-known firm in the investment advisor community known for its terrific market neutral Gateway Fund (MUTF:GATEX). For me, this is a selling point.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund has a fairly straightforward strategy. The fund is generally invested in order to replicate the S&P 500. Against the portfolio, managers write call options against the broad index, covering 100% of the fund's equity value.

Source: Nuveen Investments Website

The fund's strategies are "designed to be a true hedge to the equity market with the potential to consistently benefit from equity market advances while mitigating the negative impact of equity market declines."

Source: Nuveen BXMX Fact Sheet

The Portfolio

Looking first at the portfolio's asset allocation, we can essentially expect the S&P 500 index.

The top 10 holdings of the fund match up to the top 10 holdings which you would find in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

Source: SPY Factsheet

Source: Nuveen BXMX Website

Where the fund differs slightly from SPY is that it is only comprised of 282 holdings compared to 506 for SPY.

Source: Nuveen BXMX Website

As previously stated, the fund writes index options against the portfolio.

Source: Nuveen BXMX Website

As we can see from the data above, true to strategy and marketing materials as of the end of July, 99% of the portfolio's value was covered by options.

The average days to expiration for the options is a little over one month.

The Numbers

Today, BXMX yields 6.77% based on its market price and is trading at a discount of 3.57% to its net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the last year, the fund has traded at both discounts and premiums to NAV. While the fund has stayed right around NAV over the last six months, it has very recently opened up and why it showed up in the screen.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the relationship between price and NAV, we can see that the fund has historically traded below its net asset value with few exceptions.

Below is a chart better showing the historical discount or premium to NAV:

BXMX Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

Turning to the performance numbers, year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 11.22%. The price per share has increased 7.55% while the underlying NAV has increased 3.77%. This shows us that the discount to NAV came down just about 3.85% YTD.

BXMX data by YCharts

Looking at the one-year number, we can see the fund has a total return of 11.55%.

During this time period, the price per share increased 4.11% while the underlying NAV increased 4.47%.

BXMX data by YCharts

Unlike many other closed end funds which do not have direct competitors, we do have a number of options for BXMX including indexes, ETFs and another closed end fund. We look at the fund compared to its sister fund, the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite CEF (NYSE:SPXX), the PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP), the Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX), the iShares CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite ETN (NYSEARCA:BWV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

Year to date, BXMX has outperformed both the ETF and covered call ETFs including the base index. It has also outperformed the sister fund SPXX which we will discuss in a future article.

BXMX Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a one-year time frame, the closed end fund is still leading the way but it is not BXMX but rather its sister fund, the Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The difference in the funds is that SPXX is flexible in the amount of the portfolio on which the options are written.

BXMX Total Return Price data by YCharts

The three-year number shows an interesting picture where the two closed end funds are in line with the broad index, meaningfully outperforming the covered call ETF competition. The major difference in the funds is active vs. passive management.

BXMX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at the earliest common date for the funds which is just under five years, we can see the same type of performance with the unhedged S&P 500 outperforming the hedged investments. The two closed end funds lead the three ETFs. During the last five years, the fund has achieved a Beta of .5613 to the broad index, meaning it takes about half the risk to the broad index.

BXMX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking over a complete market cycle, we can see the value in these funds.

Once we take out the Horizons ETF, we have the earliest common date for the remaining funds going back to late 2007.

Since that time period, we can see that BXMX was the top performer achieving 99.30% on a total return basis. This was followed by the sister fund, SPXX, and the broad market index.

The two remaining covered call ETFs achieved about half of the performance.

BXMX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Now... what if we are at the top or near the top of the market?

Let's go back to the earliest dates avail, late 2007. Over the following year and a half, the markets went through the GFC. As we can see on the charts, the S&P 500 experienced severe losses while the buy-write/covered call strategies fared significantly better.

More importantly, you only start making money once you get out of the hole you were in. For the S&P 500, it took nearly five years just to break even. The CEFs on the other hand were back to even by 2010, nearly three years earlier than the broad index. It was only in 2015 that the S&P caught up.

Bottom Line

The performance here is nothing less than impressive considering that BXMX and SPXX, two hedged closed end funds, were able to keep up or outperform the S&P 500 over various time frames.

It is even more impressive when you take into account that the funds are UNLEVERED unlike many closed end funds. Index fund investors and those who regularly scream "I am not going to invest in this fund because I can get an ETF for .15% annual expense" should be even more impressed considering these closed end funds outperformed even with their "expensive" .92% annual expense.

Anyone who is invested in the S&P 500 in the various ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund, and who is concerned about where we are in the market cycle, should surely look at this fund.

Another fund worth considering is the other Nuveen Fund, S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. In my next article, we will take a look at that fund to see the differences. From the initial looks, the primary difference is that while BXMX is fully covered, SPXX is less hedged.

For more information about the fund, visit its website here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.