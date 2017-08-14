Shifting Perceptions Around Allison Transmission

Allison shares seem fairly priced on the basis of LSD-MSD revenue and FCF growth, but perception/sentiment could be more volatile on maturation of the recovery story and optimism over EVs.

When I last wrote about Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) in September of 2016, I thought the shares had decent appeal as a buy-and-hold ahead of a recovery in commercial trucks, an eventual recovery in energy, and ongoing growth in commercial automatic transmission penetration rates outside of North America. The shares have exceeded my expectations since then, up about 35%, as companies like Allison and Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have benefited from improving build rates in commercial vehicles.

At today's valuation, I'm more nervous about making a “buy” call. Allison has been logging nice beat-and-raise quarters, and I think Allison's management is quite good. What's more, energy and defense are still barely contributing to results right now and should offer more in the next few years, while OUS adoption of automatic transmissions remains a long-term driver. The “but” is the prospect of accelerating timelines for the adoption of electric vehicles in the commercial space – attention on this market has increased to a point where Cummins, Daimler, Volvo, Navistar (NYSE:NAV), and even typically-conservative PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) have all come out with commentary on their plans/roadmaps for future EV's. Actual adoption of EVs in commercial applications like refuse hauling, metro transit, and straight Class 8's is likely to take many years, but I'd be careful paying up for a cyclical company that could be facing meaningful market erosion within the next decade.

So Far, So Good …

Allison has already started to benefit from an upturn in its markets. Truck orders are starting to recover meaningfully (as seen at other component suppliers like Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)), and Allison has seen its core North American On-Highway business return to double-digit growth (up 13% in the second quarter), with revenue up 8% on a two-year comp. Allison has also seen strong growth in its parts and service business, with three straight quarters of double-digit growth (the last up 53%), helped in part by restocking in end-markets like oil and gas as rig counts recover.

Allison has always had uncommonly good margins and the improvements in revenue are leading to margin re-expansion. Gross margin has hit/exceeded 50% in the last two quarters, which is the highest number I've seen in the time I've followed the company closely, and operating margin is back above 30% on a core basis. What's more, all of this is coming with no growth in North American off-highway and defense businesses relative to two years ago.

Even through this downturn, management was able to keep the free cash flow rolling in, such that the company can find a sizable buyback program ($1 billion authorized through the end of 2019).

… But Will The Future Get Zapped?

Most investors will agree that Wall Street is “forward looking”, but for the 20-plus years I've been involved in the markets, I've never seen any particular consistency to how that process works. In other words, the market can ignore a looming issue for quite a while and then suddenly pivot to mass-panic (or mass-optimism) and then let go of it again in the future.

Many vehicle component suppliers (both commercial and passenger) have been talking for a while about the prospects of expanding vehicle electrification, but here of late investors have started paying more attention to the potential threat this represents to Allison. At the risk of gross oversimplification, widespread adoption of electric commercial vehicles is a threat to Allison, as those vehicles don't need the transmissions that make up the overwhelming bulk of the company's business.

Electric drivetrains are still quite expensive for Class 5 – Class 8 trucks, but the cost has dropped considerably over the past six or seven years (around 75% to 80% by some estimates) and there are scale benefits that should continue to lower costs as more OEMs adopt EV drivetrains for passenger vehicles over the next three to five years. Companies like Proterra are already commercializing electric buses and China's BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) and PACCAR have both introduced electric refuse trucks in North America. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is talking about all-electric Class 8 trucks in the not-too-distant future, and Cummins has announced that it expects to have a fully electric drivetrain available by the end of 2019, with municipal transit as its first target market.

Allison management has commented on these trends, but my impression is that the company is largely trying to talk down the risk and talk up the company's ability to adapt and evolve with the times. I do agree that the near-term risk (say, the next three years) is likely modest given the costs involved, but several municipalities are starting to move toward banning diesel trucks for applications like transit and refuse collection where the routes are well-known and “range anxiety” is less of an issue. With 70% or so of Allison's revenue base at risk, I believe it is a viable long-term threat. What's more, given the detailed roadmaps that auto component suppliers like BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) have put out regarding their exposure to the electrification process, I'm not as convinced by Allison's “trust us, it'll be fine” approach.

To be sure, I don't believe we will see a mass conversion from diesel to electric within the next decade, but I do think there will be Class 5 – Class 8 trucks on the road in 2025 with electric drivetrains and given Allison's already high market shares (60% share in straight Class 8, 75% in Class 6/7, 98% in school buses), losing even just 10% of the addressable market to electric drivetrains could make a noticeable difference given the relatively modest underlying long-term growth (around 2%-3%).

Overseas Adoption Is Still Possible, But So Is Competition

One of the long-running long-term drivers for Allison has been the possibility of increased adoption of automatic transmissions outside North America. Compared to North America, penetration rates are very small (single-digits), due in part to cost as well as wider use of synchronized manual transmissions. Still, given the size of the markets involved, even modest success would be a notable revenue driver for Allison.

To that end, the company's potential strategic partnership with Sinotruck (China National Heavy Duty Truck Group, or CNHTC) is intriguing. Sinotruck still plays an important role in establishing standards within China across a range of vehicle types (including on-highway, off-highway, and municipal) and has a notable presence in South America as well.

On the other hand, Allison could also be facing more competition in the future. Cummins and Eaton (NYSE:ETN) recently announced a joint venture that will see them partnering to design, manufacture, and market automatic transmissions for medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks. The agreement also includes existing products like Eaton's Procision medium-duty transmission and its next-gen heavy-duty transmission. Given Eaton's strong position in the on-highway market and Cummins' strong position in engines/powertrains, this is a potentially dangerous combination for Allison, though it will likely take some time before any effect is seen.

Cummins/Eaton isn't the only threat. Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) have made some noise in the smaller-duty side of the market (Class 4/5), and U-Haul announced it will be refreshing/replacing its fleet with gas-powered Fords. I'd also note the ongoing risk of substitution from OEMs who want to integrate more of their own production; Daimler is a notable customer of Allison, but has been trying (for a while now) to drive adoption of its own DT12 automated manual transmission.

The Opportunity

The next couple of years should be good ones for Allison's core North American truck business as build rates recover. I'm also bullish on the prospects for the company's defense business with Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) as the JLTV business starts to really ramp up in 2018 and beyond. I don't really know what to make of the North American energy business at this point other than to say that improvement seems likely (from almost nothing recently) from here. Mining and construction should also improve, though these aren't especially strong markets for Allison.

I believe that Allison can still generate long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 4%, with commercial EV adoption starting to pick up toward the end of the next 10 years. I believe there's some room for Allison to improve its already very good FCF margins, but breaking out above the mid-20%'s and holding that over the long term is probably too ambitious. Discount that back and I think a price in the mid-$30's is fair.

The Bottom Line

Today's price seems fair, and sufficient to produce an annual return in the high single digits to low double digits, but EV adoption could come sooner (or later) than expected, and driving overseas adoption of automatic transmissions could remain an uphill battle. Likewise, there is the risk that competitors like Cummins/Eaton chew into Allison's strong market share over next the three-to-five years.

As a company, I like Allison quite a lot, but I'm worried that investors have largely caught up to the story. The last beat-and-raise quarter didn't do much for the stock and investors have to weigh the possibility that worries about the shift toward EV will intensify from here. While I don't think Allison is overpriced relative to my growth expectations, I'm more tempted to wait for a lower price than to jump in to a cyclical story that has already seen a few beat-and-raise quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.