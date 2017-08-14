Be Patient On Kellogg

Photo credit

Kellogg (K) has had a tough time in the past few years trying to remain relevant in a world where breakfast cereals and other processed snacks become less attractive to consumers. This isn't new or Kellogg-specific by any means but it has taken its toll to be sure in terms of top line growth. Some optimism entered the fray on K shares last summer and a run to $85 was the result but since then, K has been in a pronounced downtrend that is right at a year old with no end in sight. Indeed, even a strong Q2 report with a guidance reiteration wasn't enough and shares are weak again. So what gives? Can anything get this stock going?

We'll begin with the chart because the bears' control can be summed up here pretty easily; until the 200DMA is crested, K isn't going higher. We can see that since the stock initially sold off from its July high last year, it has tried to break out from the 200DMA no less than four times, including one opportunity right after the Q2 report. However, each time the bulls failed to push the stock high enough to break the downtrend and we see a series of lower highs and lower lows as a result. This has to be extremely disappointing to the bulls who received a strong Q2 report and had every reason to push the stock higher, but couldn't sustain the move.

With the 200DMA sloping downward, the stock will obviously crest it at some point. However, it seems that point will be something lower than where it is today because we are in the midst of another sell-off/consolidation after the failed attempt to break out. The momentum indicators are confirming the weakness in the stock so that's not helpful either and it is yet more evidence that K's weakness is likely going to continue. In other words, from a technical perspective, K has a very steep hill to climb and I don't think the weakness is over yet.

The thing is that from a fundamental perspective, K's prospects are improving but this isn't exactly a rip-roaring growth stock. K continues to struggle with weak trends in both breakfast products as well as snacks and that remains an enormous headwind when it comes to revenue growth. Q2's revenue was down 2.5% on a 3.8% decline in comp sales. This isn't a new struggle but it also doesn't seem to be getting any better and I worry that we don't yet know where the bottom is in terms of sales. All we know is that Kellogg's two main categories - breakfast and snacks - continue to be weak across the industry and that K hasn't figured out a way to get out of its funk.

On the plus side, K's cost saving initiatives are working and are helping to ignite some growth in margins, which has helped salvage EPS in the face of weak revenue. Currency-neutral operating profit was up almost 7% as K continues to invest in efficiencies through its Project K as well as a push to remove direct-to-store delivery for its US snack segment. That will further aid the growth of operating margins and even if sales remain weak - there is lots of evidence to support that they will - margins should have an upward trajectory based upon the success of Project K as well as the removal of store delivery for snacks here in the US. That's terrific news and implies that despite revenue facing all kinds of headwinds, we should continue to see modest profit growth over the intermediate term.

Indeed, 6% is the forecast from the analyst community for this year and next year and that seems reasonable to me. Revenue is going to be a couple of percent lower this year than last year but importantly, 2018 is supposed to be the end of revenue declines. That is still a ways off but the fact that people are talking about flat sales means that the worst of the revenue declines are probably over. The results we've seen thus far haven't confirmed that yet but if the second half of this year is strong, that would be the catalyst K needs to break out of its downtrend.

At 17.3 times this year's earnings and just over a three percent yield, I must say K looks pretty decent from a fundamental perspective. That counts as a value multiple in today's market full of yield-starved investors bidding up dividend stocks to unbelievable valuations and with K's prospects improving, sentiment could turn higher at any time. That being said, I do still worry about the chart as it is firmly in control of the bears at this point. As a result, I think that if you want to own K, despite the progress that is being made, you can do so at a lower price. I want to see K make a higher low or, preferably, a higher high before I jump in but we have no idea when that will happen. As time goes on the odds of the bottom being put in are better and better and it will be interesting to see what the bulls make of this most recent rejection of the 200DMA. But for now, the trend is down until further notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.