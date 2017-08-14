A 10%+ Correction Remains Unlikely In 2017

The market is likely to see further small pullbacks, but nothing major for the rest of the year.

While the S&P 500 (SPY) and NASDAQ (QQQ) sold off on Aug 10, I believe the amount of real market fear was limited. I don't believe that the sell-off was tied to the recent rise in geopolitical tension. Instead, the increasing volatility in the equity market and the VIX were likely due to the unwinding of short volatility positions and a reason for investors to take profits in equities.

VIX

Many made a note of the substantial increase in the VIX, with the index surging by 54 percent the week of Aug 7, but I believe the majority of the activity we saw was due to traders unwinding a short volatility trade.

We can see from the following chart, that volume in the VIX option for expiration August 15 saw a surge in volume with the $12.5 strike prices trading nearly 46,000 contracts, while the $28 strike price options expiring on September 19 traded nearly 101,500 contracts.

However, the open interest on the August 10 for the $12.5 strike price was only 132,000 and fell by 16,000 contracts on August 11, suggesting that the majority of the option volume was due to traders closing positions. While the September $28 open interest on the August 10 was nearly 205,000 and that also declined 7,000 contracts, also suggesting the majority of the volume was again due to closing positions.

The options with the largest open interest on August 10, where the October 17 $25 strike price at 601,000 contracts and that also declined to 600,000 open contracts on the August 11.

The geopolitical tension likely caused a domino effect that caused traders that were short volatility to begin to unwind their positions, and that caused other trade to throw in the towel quickly.

No Fear

For the week of August 7, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ fell by nearly 1.5 percent, while the Dollar Index (USDU) declined by approximately 40 bps, and the 10-Year Treasury (TLT) dropped by about four bps. The move seen in Treasury Yields and the Dollar do not reflect a market filled with fear; even Gold (GLD) rose by only 2.5 percent.

It is important to understand what was behind the sell off, so that we know what the overall market is thinking and feeling. The broader markets are not pointing towards fear; it is unlikely any pullback in the equity market will last.

The 3% Correction

For those of you just waiting for the dreaded 3-5% correction, you have likely once again missed your chance. By my account, the Nasdaq has now given us at least two in the past month of the 3 percent variety.

Low Rates

The economy is currently in a state of improvement, with a 2Q GDP reading of 2.6 percent. GDPNow forecast third quarter at 3.5 percent. Inflation remains low with the most recent Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index readings, clearing the way for a Fed that will likely no longer look to raise rates in 2017. Given how the Dollar has fallen and yields have failed to move higher, the market seems to be signaling the Fed may not even unwind its balance sheet in 2017. Even if it does, low interest rates globally, such as the German Bund and Japanese 10-year, are likely to drive bond buyers from around the world to soak up any liquidity the Fed does provide, keeping a lid on rising yields.

What Causes A Correction

Corrections, as the past has taught us, can be triggered by any event that the market sees at creating uncertainty. An unforeseen geopolitical event could certainly trigger a correction, with an event actually occurring as opposed to just an increase in rhetoric. Additionally, a change in direction for in the US political landscape, or an unexpected central bank policy action could be the cause of a correction. Finally, a further escalation of the tension with North Korea could be reasons for a market drawdown.

Favorable Backdrop For Now

A growing economy, improving earnings, low inflation, and low interest will continue to provide a very favorable backdrop for equities. This should help to lead to further earnings expansion, and help with further multiple expansion putting equities on a path that continues higher.

Those who are waiting for the 10 percent correction, will have to wait longer, and unlikely to get one for the balance of 2017.

