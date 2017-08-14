Class-A Mall REITs: Reliable 4%+ Yields Or On Their Way To The Great Mall In The Sky? A Cash Flow Analysis

As the e-commerce shadow continues to fall over brick-n-mortar, share prices have declined and dividends have remained stable or in some cases, grown, pushing yields up into the 4% territory, meaning that as an income investor, they have my attention. Last February the Chilton REIT Team authored an article on Class-A Mall REITs, where their position was that Class-A Malls do not rely as heavily on traditional department store anchors as the primary draw, but instead market their leasable space to specialty retailers resulting in high occupancy rates, and so on. OK, fair enough. But as I’ve always said, it’s not what the REIT executives say or promise, nor is it what analysts say, although I certainly appreciate the time and effort of business descriptions and ideas on where the business is headed. What I believe to be the most important measure of future success is not what is said; it's what company management actually is actually able to accomplish that matters. And because cash is the best measure of what they have or have not done, an analysis of their cash flow seems a logical place to start. Since two full quarters have passed since the Chilton REIT Team's article, let’s take a look at how cash has flowed over the most recent 10 to 12 quarters through June 2017.

I’ll be looking separately at the 4 Class-A Mall REITs in the original article: General Growth Properties (GGP), Macerich Co. (MAC), Simon Property Group (SPG), and Taubman Centers (TCO). All cash flow data I retrieved from Morningstar, Mergent On-Line or the company web site. But first I’ll look at dividend history of all for a relative assessment of dividend commitment and the long trend in dividend-paying ability. (Note: I have not included special dividends, which have largely been capital gain distributions on the sale of assets. My interest here is sustainable dividends paid from operating cash flow).

Dividend History

With the exception of TCO and its special dividend, all of this group cut their dividend during the 2007-2010 period. SPG paid a 80% to 90% stock dividend during 2009, requiring the income investor to sell the distributed shares to generate cash required for household income, although this was a dividend cut. Clearly, SPG shows the best dividend recovery of the group, keeping pace with the S&P 500, while MAC and GGP show steady growth but have not yet returned to their pre-cut dividend level.

Dividend growth over the past 5 years has been the strongest with GGP as it had fallen the most during the recession. But all of these REITs have followed the S&P 500 stock dividend growth rate decline over the past 5 years and, except for MAC, the recent upward bounce.

Cash Flow Analysis for each REIT

GGP

GGP Revenue per share has slightly yet gradually declined over the past 10Q, while CFFO per share has improved over this period although it has declined slightly as of the past two 4Q periods. What disrupts this is the large $.26/share special dividend in addition to the $.22/share dividend paid to Common Shareholders 1Q17, thus adding about $230MM to the dividend expense. This is one of the drawbacks of using a rolling 4Q total on a given cash flow, as it assumes such flows will be recurring on a quarter-to-quarter basis, which clearly a one-time special dividend is not. So a rolling 4Q analysis will tend to spread that single expense over the 3Q prior and 3Q after the single event. But I continue to use this quarterly smoothing because the special dividend is an actual negative cash flow event and simply cannot be ignored. The good news is the dividend is still covered by net Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO), although there’s not much left to cover new investing costs. To fund this, GGP has been selling assets. Over the trailing 12 months, GGP has sold a net of $230MM in investments and over the past 10 quarters has made a total of only $282MM in new investments net of investment sales. This is very low investing activity for a REIT generating $2.3B in annual revenue. Clearly there is rearranging going on.

I have also included in this graph (and only this one) an adjusted CFFO, or CFFO minus all distributions other than common dividends. This "other" distributions includes preferred stock dividends and distributions to Non-Controlling Interests (discussed later). This assumes that distributions are paid first to NCIs and then to preferred shareholders. What CFFO remains is then used to pay the common dividend and then to be used towards investing activities. The financially stronger the company, the better will be its trend in being able to pay all or much of its investing activities from operational cash and the better covered the common dividend will be.

Macerich Co.

MAC shows a steady decline in Revenue per share over the past 10Q going from $2.06 to $1.78 over this period, along with a steady decline of CFFO/share, going from $.86/share for the 4Q leading up to 4Q15, to $.70/share for the 4Q ending 2Q17. MAC has been on an investments-selling binge over the past 10Q, with a net sale of $618MM in assets, with the capital gains generated from this paid as special dividends in 2015 and 2016. Over this period, MAC has issued $1.6B in debt while purchasing close to $1B in company stock, for a net of $600MM in added financing even though its investment assets have been reduced. Although the large special dividends have skewed the dividend coverage by CFFO, even without them, MAC is not generating sufficient CFFO to even cover the common dividend over 1Q & 2Q17 even before subtracting out partnership distributions. This is not good.

Other good news is that GGP has been able to bring down its stifling Interest expense as a percent of CFFO with interest added back. Although the most recent 4Q ratio at 33% is high for an equity REIT, it is certainly an improvement over the 44% for the 4Q ending 2Q15. (see combined interest expense chart below). But with such a high dividend to CFFO payout ratio, GGP is going to have to get their interest expense down to free up the operational cash for dividend growth, and, make investments that are accretive to operational cash flow growth.

Simon Property Group

I reviewed this REIT's cash flows in an article on Retail REITs March 2017, and found them very favorable through the end of 2016. The first two quarters of 2017 have not changed this REIT’s positive CF trends.

Both revenue per share and CFFO per share have been consistently growing each 4Q period over the past 12Q. Dividend to Net CFFO Payout ratio has varied between 64% and 71% over this period which is excellent for a retail REIT. Over the 4 past 4Q periods, SPG is the only of these REITs to pay all investing expenses with CFFO after all distributions. This has provided sufficient cash to redeem about $650MM in company stock over the past year. SPG and TCO are the only two of this group who have not had a net positive Consolidated Funds From Investing Activities (CFFI) over the past 10Q (that is, a quarter of assets sales exceeding asset purchases).

Taubman Centers

TCO is the smallest of the Class-A Mall REITs and has been paying a dividend since 1999 that has grown each year except for 2008-2009 when it remained flat at $1.66 (excluding the special dividends of 2014 and 2010). It is the only retail mall REIT that did not cut its dividend during the economic recession.

Revenue per share shows favorable growth up to the most recent 4Q. CFFO per share has been flat over the past 10Q, with a @slope of -0.6 due to a quarterly decline from $1.33 to $1.18 over the most recent 4Q period. Dividend to CFFO payout ratio has consistently been in the 55% to 60% range until a very large distribution to a Non-Controlling Interest 2Q16, which caused the POR to jump up sharply. Borrowing has increased to $994MM over the past 10Q to fund the large NCI distribution and investing activities, as the % of CFFO available for investing activities has been less than 10% for any 4Q period, which is low for a retail REIT.

Interest Expense as a % of [CFFO + Interest Expense]

This is an important CF chart, as it shows how well/poorly management is managing. The % of CFFO that must be used to pay the ongoing cost of borrowed dollars, however management wishes to structure their debt (and there are many ways) is a barometer for managerial competence. A rising ratio is due to one or more of the following:

The investment assets recently acquired with borrowed dollars are not yet fully accretive or, worse, the borrowed dollars are not used toward investing activities. The economy/industry is in recession and the REIT is overexposed to debt. Management has chosen the wrong mix of debt maturities and interest rates are moving against the chosen debt structure. The REIT's FICO score has deteriorated and the cost of replacement debt is more costly (OK, REITs don’t have FICO scores, but you get the idea) The company has shifted its capital structure to a higher % of debt to a lower % of equity. This is self-limiting for most REITs, as a high debt/equity can jeopardize credit rating and the cost of debt. And this shift will tend to be episodic and not be a trend.

A declining ratio suggests the opposite of the above. To rule in/out broader market/industry forces on this ratio, it is usually good to compare a group of companies in the same industry, as this chart does.

MAC shows a flat interest/[CFFO+Interest] ratio in the high 20% range, while GGP and SPG show a steady decline. MAC does show a small retirement of debt by $344MM while SPG actually added $984MM of debt to their balance sheet over this 10Q period. TCO has added $994MM of new debt and redeemed $165MM in stock, but its steady climb in Interest expense without a concomitant rise in CFFO should be of concern to prospective investors.

Non-Controlling Interests

REITs will often form joint ventures and acquire a minority interest (now termed a Non-Controlling Interest or NCI) in other properties, defined as between 20% and 50% ownership. This is usually organized as an operating partnership that can have contractual agreements with the majority owners on redemption, liquidation and distributions. This is an excerpt from the 10K of GGP:

The operating agreements of the unconsolidated joint ventures generally provide that partners may receive cash distributions (1) to the extent there is available cash from operations. ... The amount of cash each partner receives is based upon specific provisions of each operating agreement and varies depending on factors including the amount of capital contributed by each partner and whether any contributions are entitled to priority distributions.

In effect, dividends, or "distributions," are paid to the NCI or partnership units, usually in proportion to its share of the earnings attributable to the minority holding. This is shown on the Statement of Cash Flows as distributions within the section on Cash From Financing Activities (CFFA). The real question is what priority do these distributions receive relative to equity holders of the REIT. Near as I can tell, distributions are made from operational cash first to NCI partnership units and then to preferred shareholders (if any) and then common equity shareholders. This requires backing these distributions out of CFFO first, using this adjusted CFFO to then determine the payout ratio and available net CFFO after all distributions, that is available to be used towards investing activities. Here is an example using SPG.

Not all REIT distribution break-downs are this consistent and may vary from quarter to quarter.

Conclusion

The CF trends of MAC suggests it is having the toughest time getting its assets organized and producing reliable cash flow growth. With a high interest to CFFO expense ratio and not having sufficient operational cash to cover the dividend, this is not a REIT I would consider until it can turn its negative CF trend around. At a current yield of 5.0%, it is the highest yield of this group.

With the exception of the most recent 4Q, TCO has had steady per share revenue and CFFO growth, and without the large NCI distribution in 2Q16, its dividend to CFFO POR would be consistently under 60%, which is excellent for a REIT. My main conern with TCO is the size of NCI distributions relative to common stock. For 2016, I calculate that of the gross distributions of $378MM, just $144MM of that went to common shareholders (38%). This creates a bit of uncertainty in my mind over future distributions and who has the priority over net operational cash.

GGP shows favorable per share CFFO growth and a gradual decline in their interest expense, although this expense is still quite high for a REIT at 33%. GGP has minimal minority interest and if the 1Q17 special dividend is excepted, the dividend-to-net CFFO payout ratio is consistently in the 60% - 75% range. But the elimination of its common dividend in 2009 is not confidence inspiring and the absence of growth in investing activities suggest GGP is in an adjustment phase. At 4.2%, it has the lowest current yield of this group.

Based on trends in cash flows, SPG is the hands-down winner of this group. All cash flows are trending positive, as they have for years. Interest as a percent of CFFO + Interest has been declining and at 19% over the trailing 4Q is the lowest of the group. Distributions to NCIs have been pretty level with no surprises. It does not have a single quarter of positive CFFI which means management does not have the need to liquidate and readjust, as whatever combination they have developed over the years seems to be working just fine. With a dividend to CFFO payout ratio consistently at 65% to 68% and reduced interest expense, SPG management over the past 4 4Q periods, has been able to pay all of its CFFI from operational cash AFTER the dividend, which is unusual for a REIT. Add to this strong 10 year dividend growth and I just can’t find much to not like about this REIT’s performance. At a current yield of 4.6% it is a worthy candidate for an income portfolio.

Disclaimer

This is the first time I've actively incorporated NCI and partnership distributions in per-share ratio trending, and it has been a challenge. I found Morningstar numbers on dividends to be occasionally inconsistent in that they periodically did not seem to match the actual distributions shown in the company's 10Q and 10K. I found the Mergent on-line financial statements to provide the necessary detail that is downloadable in Excel. But the Statement of Cash Flows downloaded is cumulative by quarter and so requires considerable manipulation to combine NCI distributions (there can be more than one type) and arrange these in Excel to give the quarterly values that I can then copy into the Excel workbook I created for the above analysis. In review of the above calculated data, I did find math errors that I corrected, but there may be errors I did not find. So for those who may be considering one of the above Class-A Mall REITs for income, I encourage you to do your own due diligence to verify my findings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.