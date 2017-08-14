Priceline.com - Great Business, Too Pricey For Me

While I would not dare to short the shares, I only see appeal starting to arise if levels see a significant further correction from here.

I like the business and long term consolidation prospects, but wonder if the big "cut" can be maintained as scrutiny is on the increase.

After backing out cash, shares now trade at 32 times anticipated earnings, although that multiple is based on fat margins in the low 30s.

Priceline.com´s shares have sold off 10% in response to a soft third quarter guidance, but still trade with decent returns this year.

Priceline.com (PCLN) has seen a very modest correction in response to the second quarter earnings report as the long term track record remains unparalleled. Priceline.com´s shares spiked to the $1,000 mark during the dot-com bubble but could be bought at price levels in the single digits in 2002.

Following the purchase of Booking.com, for merely $135 million little over a decade ago, which arguably is one the of most successful acquisitions ever, shares have risen to $2,000 in recent weeks. Shares have retraced to current levels around $1,850 in response to the latest earnings report, still translating into dazzling returns.

While I am appealed to corrections in general, shares still trade with +25% returns so far this year, which values operates assets at 32 times earnings. I only see a real margin of safety arise if geo-political uncertainty cause a real sell-off, like the one seen in early 2016, making me only a buyer if shares fall towards the $1,200 mark.

The Global Travel Company

Priceline.com is the world´s leading travel facilitating group, and a pure example of the platform economy these days. The company´s websites generate a great amount of traffic and facilitates the bookings of hotel rooms, cars, as well as air plane tickets and dining reservations. This is done through its variety of brands including Booking.com, Priceline.com, Kayak, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, OpenTable, and the recently acquired Momondo.

The company is present in over 200 countries, has far in excess of a million hotel rooms in its network, and facilitates well over 500 million hotel nights each year, making it the leader in what is still a very fragmented market.

The company benefits from its leading role as a consolidator and the shift to online bookings. The penetration of online bookings in the hotel market has risen from percentages around 10% in 2004 to levels as high as 35% in 2015, which makes it likely that penetration has risen towards or above 40% at this moment in time.

The shift to line bookings, growth in the travel industry, and the growing share of Priceline.com, makes the company a true winner. This is certainly the case as the company runs a platform business, in which the ¨winner-takes-it-all¨ principle applies more than the physical economy.

The company has grown sales from less than a billion in 2004 to $11.5 billion on a trailing basis. At the same time, margins have risen from low single digits to levels in the mid-thirties in recent years, as the profit explosion and topline growth did not result in dilution of the shareholder base.

Growth Continues, Well-Capitalized

Priceline.com continues to grow at a healthy rate, although it becomes increasingly more difficult to maintain growth on a percentage basis. Revenues were up 18% in Q2 to $3.02 billion, which implies that full year revenues might come in around $12.5 billion.

The company posted solid operating margins of 29.5% of sales in Q2, up 80 basis points from last year. Combined with a flattish share count, quarterly earnings have risen by a similar percentage to $14.39 per share for the quarter, which implies that full year earnings are trending at $52-$53 per share.

Despite the acquisition of Kayak and OpenTable in recent years, as well as the recent purchase of Momondo, cash balances continue to grow towards $16.6 billion, if short and long term investments are included as well. Total debt stands at $8.5 billion, as the $8.1 billion net cash position is equivalent to little over $160 per share. Trading at $1,850 per share, operating assets are hereby valued at $1,690 per share, for a 32 times forward multiple.

While the current growth rates continue to be impressive at high double digits, Priceline.com issued a downbeat guidance, although it has a track record of being somewhat conservative. For the current third quarter, management is expecting gross travel bookings growth at just 9-16%, although the recent weakening of the dollar adds an expected 2 percentage points to the reported sales growth in Q3.

The All Important Fee Discussion

While Priceline.com has been a huge winner, controversy has arisen on multiple points. One point of criticism is the fact that often the website claims that just one or two rooms are available, which might not always be the case. The other more serious threat are the fat fees which the company is receiving by essentially functioning as a middle man. Second quarter gross revenues were up 16% to $20.8 billion which implies that revenues of Priceline.com are equivalent to 14.5% of the gross booking value.

These bookings are made up across 170 million hotel rooms, nearly 21 million rental car days and nearly 2 million air plane tickets in the most recent quarter. As hotel rooms are the dominant factor, and we assume that 90% of bookings are generated from hotel rooms, the average hotel room is sold for $110 per night. That suggests that Priceline.com´s cut is equivalent to $16 per night on average, a pretty decent cut for a relatively small amount of work.

Final Remarks

Despite the softer guidance for Q3, in which growth is slowing down to low double digit percentages, and the corresponding 10% correction in Priceline´s shares, momentum has still been strong. Shares are still up more than 25% so far in 2017 and are up a third over the past year.

Backing out net cash, Priceline.com trades at 32 times earnings, for a 3% earnings yield. While this is not very high, double digit growth remains solid and the long term positioning of the company remains very good as it will remains the undisputed leader in all likelihood in the industry for a long time.

The real risks in my eyes is the business model risk and the impact of a competitive threat/entry, or resistance from the hotel business at large. The 15% ¨cut¨which the company receives if arguably on the high end, certainly as Priceline.com is able to post operating margins of 30%.

As has been the case for a while, there is slight pressure on this margin, or ¨cut¨, certainly on the back of competition and hotel ownership issues. As hotel room operators are consolidating and competition from Airbnb is on the rise as well, I can and will not rule out continued and severe margin pressure in the long run in my investment thesis. If we assume a 10% cut on current bookings the situation would arguably look a lot different, as it could cut sales by a third from the current revenue base.

This threat could be offset by leveraging of advertising expenses in the long run, as Priceline.com itself is becoming a brand for many consumers. Weighing these trends together, I am still working with a long term 20% margin assumption, far below current margins around 30%.

That suggests that based on a current revenue base of $12.5 billion, I see potential for operating profits of $2.5 billion given the current size of the company, for net earnings of $2 billion, being equivalent to $40 per share. Applying a decent 25 times multiple, to reflect the strong brand and growth, based on that achievement and adding back net cash, I only see appeal in a $1,100-$1,200 range. These levels are far removed from current pricing, which makes me still very cautious, despite an amazing track record.

