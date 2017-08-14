Wells Fargo: The First Major Bank To Break The Trump Rally

In this article, we'll analyze where the stock must go to resume the uptrend and where the risks lie on the downside.

Wells has broken below the trend line connecting the lows of the Trump rally and is the only major bank to make such a bearish move.

Although Wells Fargo beat their earnings estimates, the news surrounding the scandals is taking a toll on the stock.

For those who might have missed the earnings report for Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), in all the negative news surrounding the company they beat their earnings estimates for Q2 by 6 cents but missed their revenue target by $300M.

However, the stock has sold off and is struggling to maintain its momentum as more negative news surfaces surrounding the auto loan scandal where the bank allegedly charged 800,000 customers for insurance they didn't need. This is the latest scandal following last years sales scandal where the bank was fined $185M for opening credit cards and bank accounts without their customers' permission.

How has Wells Fargo's stock responded?

It's the first stock of the major banks to break the uptrend from the Trump rally that began in November of last year. This bearish signal not only increases the likelihood of more selling but increases the probability that any down moves in the stock will have far more momentum than any upswings.

In this article, we'll have a look at the charts to determine where the stock might go in the event of a positive fundamental event such as economic growth or another negative development in the Wells Fargo saga.

Weekly Chart:

The pink trend line connects the lows of the rally since November 2016.

Since this is a weekly chart, it's a good long-term view of the stock's price action. In other words, the weekly chart smoothes out all the noise from day-to-day price action and gives us a good sense of what direction investors are taking the stock.

As you can see the red weekly candle broke the pink trend line connecting the lows of the Trump rally (circled candle on the far right). A weekly close below the trend line signals that more selling is likely.

We also have a lower high for WFC whereby the recent rally failed to break the 2015 level to the left of the chart or at $56.30 (yellow line). Lower highs in a stock signal that there are fewer bullish traders looking to go long and the result is a rally that runs out of steam.

If the stock is to rally, it's going to take a very positive event to break back above the pink trend line and reverse the five weeks of bearish price action in the stock. If you're new to reading candles, each candle is a week's worth of price movement. In short, Wells Fargo hasn't had a positive weekly move in the stock since June 26th.

Weekly Chart with Relative Strength Index:

At the bottom of the chart, RSI which measures momentum is below the key level of 50 (yellow line) which is a bearish sign.

If RSI breaks below the lite blue trend line in the coming weeks, bearish momentum will put further pressure on the stock.

As long as RSI is below the 50 level, and price is below the pink trend line, traders will likely be reluctant to take on new long positions as they adopt a wait-and-see attitude. Also, bears will likely look for entries to short the stock below the trend line and the 50 RSI level.

As a result, future rallies will be capped until the pink trend line is broken to the upside.





A word on trend lines:

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks, but the charts show the path or course of direction. Traders place buy and sell orders around trend lines to either go long or short or to trigger a stop-loss order or take-profit order.

Daily Chart:

On the chart below we can see some of the key levels in price or where traders may have buy and sell orders placed for Wells Fargo.

On a bullish break of $56.30, there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may try to retest the $58 or $59 area.

On a bearish break of $50, there's likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone since at this level is the most recent bottom in the stock. If sell orders are triggered below $50, the orders will exacerbate the move lower and a retest of $46.50 is possible.

If the $50 break occurs, it'll be confirmation that the pink trend line is broken for good (at least in the short-term) and that any bullish momentum in the stock is gone.

A break of $43 would be very bearish and would likely lead to investors unwinding long positions to wait for positive fundamental developments in the stock or the economy.

Remember a break of the pink trend line is only significant because bullish, long traders have not allowed it to break since July of last year. Allowing it break now means those same bullish investors are on the side lines.

It's also possible we could see a hard bounce in the coming days back to the pink trend line as bullish investors jump back in the stock. If this occurs, watch for any upside break in the trend line. But if the rally fails and the trend line holds as resistance, (which I believe it will), there's an increased risk of a volatile sell off since it would signal to traders that the bull run from November is finished.



Why the levels are important to watch:

The sell orders could be from investors going short below $50 who have initiated a bearish position. Or the sell orders could be stop-loss orders for investors whom were long Wells since June and want to unwind their long position below $50 because it's either their break-even point or they believe there will be further selling in the stock.

As a result, the break of these bearish levels can trigger both long and short investors into selling, thus exacerbating the move lower.

On a personal risk management note : Having been a risk manager for over ten years and having personally witnessed companies run by really good people go under, I hope you'll allow me to make a suggestion.

On a personal risk management note: Having been a risk manager for over ten years and having personally witnessed companies run by really good people go under, I hope you'll allow me to make a suggestion. If you're a dividend investor, retiree, or someone whose portfolio can't handle a $5 to $15 drop in this stock, please don't get in. We all know what it's like to lose money in the market. I'm not a financial advisor, but having lost money in the market personally by being blind sided, including $20K in one month on a currency devaluation, the unknowns can wipe out your brokerage account. And I believe there are too many unknowns with Wells Fargo right now. There could be another shoe to drop, we just don't know yet. And I believe it's not worth the risk.

A shake up at Wells? Last Thursday The Wall Street Journal reported that the Chairman of Wells may step down, but they won't have a final decision until after Labor Day. In short, if the leadership of Wells Fargo can't make a decision on who should run the company, they can't possibly have a solution to their internal issues. As a result, I believe there are more shoes to drop and the stock is likely to be stuck in limbo until the issues are resolved.

There are too many other banks out there for those looking to get in that don't have scandals attached to them. Those banks also offer dividends, share buybacks and will do well in a growing economy with rising yields.

The recent fall in Wells Fargo has nothing to do with the fundamentals and as a result, we can't determine when the selling will end. In short, if you get in now you're flying blind.

The fact that Wells is the only major bank to break the trend line from the Trump rally is a clear indication that the fall in the stock has nothing to do with the banking industry's fundamentals and everything to do with the Wells Fargo's internal issues.

Until those internal issues are corrected, the market will likely ignore all of the fundamental developments for Wells Fargo.

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know I don't make buy and sell recommendations. Instead, my articles offer a risk management slant with an analysis of how macro events impact stocks. But in this case, I'm making an exception. Please don't consider buying Wells if you're even remotely risk averse. It's probably best to wait until the stock is at least back above the $59 level and the scandal is over.

I'm bullish banks and Wells Fargo in the long run because of the economic fundamentals, but there's too much uncertainty surrounding the stock with the scandals right now. My humble suggestion is to let the market play these events out. Please, don't be a hero. Your brokerage account will be the better for it.

Stay tuned for more analysis of Wells Fargo and other banks in the coming days and please comment below if you agree, disagree or have any insights based on your investing experience.

Good luck out there.

