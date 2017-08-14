Venezuela Is In Turmoil But Let's Not Jump To Conclusions

A large and sudden production drop is unlikely, but what would be the impact on oil prices if it did happen?

Venezuela's oil production has been precipitously declining since the beginning of 2016, but the decline has slightly decelerated in 2017.

The humanitarian aspect of Venezuelan crisis is extremely bad, and the crisis' potential impact on oil markets has increased to unprecedented levels.

Fellow contributor, Caiman Valores, comprehensively explored what's happening in Venezuela and its potential impact on the global oil markets, so I won't repeat the news coverage in my article.

How bad is the situation?

The humanitarian aspect of Venezuelan crisis is extremely bad. In an article titled, Venezuela Is Starving, the Wall Street Journal noted that three out of four people surveyed reported involuntary weight loss last year and that hospitals have completely broken down. This is unbelievably tragic, and the level of the ongoing humanitarian crisis cannot be overstated.

The crisis' potential impact on oil markets has increased to unprecedented levels. The following graph shows that Venezuela's inflation rate has never been this high in four decades and its oil revenue has never declined to this level. Readers should note that this is both due to lower global oil prices and lower oil production in Venezuela, which is a bit of a chicken-and-egg problem.

Furthermore, the following graph generated using Google Trends shows a surge in search volume for the term "Venezuela crisis" in recent months to highest level ever since 2004. As unscientific as this observation is, I still find it helpful as an additional data point.

Based on everything I have read over the last few months, I believe it's reasonable to conclude that the Venezuelan crisis has never been worse.

What has been the impact on oil production so far?

The following graph illustrates Venezuela's historical oil production level that has been precipitously declining since the beginning of 2016, but the decline has slightly decelerated in 2017.

Although Venezuela's oil production is lower than it's been in a long time, the recent deceleration in production decline is contrary to the observation that the Venezuelan crisis is continuously getting worse. This observation may refute the expectation that Venezuela's oil production may plummet at once.

What would happen if it did?

I don't think a large and sudden production drop, beyond the usually expected 200 kbd to 300 kbd decline in 2017, is likely, but what would be the impact if a black swan event happened?

The following graph from the latest OPEC MOMR shows that, even though global excess oil stocks have been declining for nearly a year, they are still at a historically very high level and ~230 mb above the five-year average.

This means, even if Venezuela's oil supply to the global market dropped by ~500 kbd overnight, the global demand could be met from excess inventories for many months without a major disruption to the global oil market. Yes, the rebalancing process would certainly accelerate in the shorter term, but several other OPEC members could step in fairly quickly to fill in the gap caused by a black swan event in Venezuela to ensure an orderly rebalancing process.

Bottom Line

The real tragedy in Venezuela is on the humanitarian side, and I hope that world governments can soon come together to stop this tragedy and start healing process.

As the crisis relates to the global oil markets, however, I do not expect a sustained major disruption in the shorter term even in the case of a black swan event. Not until global inventories have normalized.

