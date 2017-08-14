Home Depot: Will Earnings Break Stock's Inertia?

I expect to see strength in same-store sales and potential lift to margins, as Home Depot has proven to be a great manager of opex.

2Q17 earnings could be Home Depot's chance to inject some adrenaline into the stock, which has traded sideways since the solid 1Q results.

On Tuesday morning, Home Depot (HD) will report 2Q17 earnings. Bulls would hope that this could be the company's chance to inject some adrenaline into the stock, which has traded sideways since the retailer delivered a strong 1Q17 in mid May.

Credit: Diginomica

What I expect to see in Home Depot's earnings report

Home Depot has been one of those rare retailers that have been able to fend off the online -- read "Amazon" (AMZN) -- threat better than most. Home improvement, as it turns out, is a space in which face-to-face, in-store experience seems to matter much more to customers than it does for other retail sectors, particularly electronics and certainly clothing.

But HD suffered in July from the announced Sears (SHLD)-Amazon partnership, which reminded investors that no brick-and-mortar player is completely immune from online retail headwinds. Even if the worries prove to be overblown, as some experts suggest they will, I expect the subject of competitive threats from the online channel to be up for discussion during the company's earnings call.

On financial results, I would be surprised to see comp sales come in any lower than the mid-single digit range this quarter. There is evidence that the macro landscape continued to be healthy in 2Q17, and little to no sign can be found of imminent deterioration. New home sales came in strong in May and June, and the job market seems to be firing on all cylinders still.

On profitability, I expect Home Depot to continue managing opex aggressively as it has in the past couple of quarters. As I mentioned in May, contained growth in SG&A was likely responsible for two-thirds of 1Q17's EPS beat. I believe the theme may very well continue this time. With decent top-line growth and potential margin tailwinds, I see cash generation coming in strong to further help improve the company's highly-levered balance sheet.

So... buy HD ahead of the print?

Not so fast.

When it comes to the stock, I worry that valuation may have found an eighteen-month ceiling around 21x-22x forward earnings. As the graph above suggests, P/E has once again moved closer to that limit. The valuation gap between HD and its main peer Lowe's (LOW), which was immaterial around this time last year, is now the widest it has been in a while, at nearly five full turns.

Source: YCharts

So even if Home Depot delivers on the quarter and is aggressively able to find additional upside to EPS in 2017 (it found a couple of pennies last quarter, which drove the Street to up its own forecast by four cents), I fear that the stock might not gain much more than a couple percentage-point lift at best. Given how richly priced HD continues to be even after the stock's recent stall, I am cautious about adding much HD to my portfolio ahead of earnings. I would instead prefer to accumulate on weakness should the stock price pull back further from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.