ROTY Volume 1 Edition 20: Introducing The Contenders List, Updates And A Potential Year-End Runner

I've outlined the story on this promising HBV-focused biotech before, but it continues to get more interesting.

Additionally, we are selling out one position with catalysts that are farther out in order to purchase shares in an idea with more immediate upside potential.

Welcome to the 20th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series!

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages are calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our ten current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and six positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Keep in mind that we are quite nimble in our selections, and readers are encouraged to pay close attention as positions could be added to or sold in any ROTY post based on new developments.

Below is a snapshot of the current ROTY Contenders (to be included in future editions per reader request). Keep in mind this list just includes stocks that at some point we MIGHT consider for ROTY if future developments, price action and other factors line up correctly.

General Commentary

As discussed before, while we will still have a few revaluation plays with material events that could be farther out in the future, going forward, I am trying to have a predominant focus on stocks with catalysts in the next one to three quarters. This is a change based on user feedback, current sentiment in the biotech (and other risk-on sectors) and most importantly expectations in generating abnormal risk-adjusted returns which is our primary objective.

Model Account Positions Commentary

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) - I wanted to point out a few tidbits from its second-quarter conference call. Management again highlighted the promise of seladelpar in treating patients with chronic liver disease, as the drug candidate could potentially have better efficacy and tolerability compared to approved treatments. The initiation of a phase 3 program was discussed, while in the current phase 2 trial, treatment duration has been extended to 52 weeks. The end of phase 2 meeting in early 2018 and initiation of phase 3 trial in the first half of 2018 are important catalysts. Later on, investors can expect updates on developing the drug candidate for NASH as well (do I smell a partnership or other strategic deal coming?). Funds raised from the recent secondary offering have provided a cash runway into the second half of 2018, although I would expect another raise by midyear in the absence of a partnership or other deal. Expenses are expected to rise by 2.5 to 3x as assets are progressed to late stage.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) - This is one of our positions for which there are many ways to win, and I'm quite optimistic on a near-term turnaround. Fellow contributor ONeil Trader published an excellent piece on the firm's prospects which I suggest readers check out.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) - The stock received a key analyst upgrade at Wedbush. David Nierengarten stated his expectation of positive phase 2 data for three trials over the next year based on favorable preclinical activity for ANB020.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) - Below I include a few key slides from its presentation of the FLORA top-line results in IPF that I found quite telling. Keep in mind that Stifel came out with a $110 price target recently with only a 10% probability of success assigned to GLPG1690 as well as reduced risk involving the company's triple combo in cystic fibrosis.

FVC Stabilization

Significant Biomarket Reduction (implicated in fibrotic processes in lung)

FRI volume and resistance difference versus placebo (see link)

SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) - The company's second-quarter report didn't contain much in the way of novel news. Approval of Trevyent and the subsequent launch in mid-2018 remain the key catalysts for which I base my expectations of a run-up in shares.

Today's Idea: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)

SBPH data by YCharts

Readers can check out my full write-up on the company here. Keys to the bull thesis include the following:

Encouraging top-line data from the SB 9200 25mg monotherapy cohort which bodes well for future data to be presented in the fourth quarter from the 50mg cohort.

Promising preclinical activity observed in STING platform and SB 11285, taking into account prior deals in the space for assets at the same stage.

Dilution risk off the table until the second quarter of 2018 or so.

A second clinical trial collaboration paid for and led by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

While the overall biotech sector has been looking weak for the past couple weeks, I still believe this one has the chance to outperform significantly, even potentially allowing investors to make a significant profit and then play data with house funds.

Actions to Take:

Selling out Albireo Pharma's (NASDAQ:ALBO) position for an 8% gain or so. Key catalysts could be too far out, and I'd like to refocus on more ideas with material events in the next couple quarters. The stock will be added to our Contenders List for possible re-entry at a later date.

Adding a quarter-size stake to Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) position in expectation of revaluation of DMD-focused pipeline and a run-up into year-end data for 4053-101.

Adding a quarter-size stake to AnaptysBio in expectation of run-up into data readouts coming in the second half of the year (ANB020 in moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis and in severe adult peanut allergy).

Establishing a quarter-size pilot position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals for the reasons mentioned above.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

