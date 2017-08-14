Should Investors Fear The Year Seven Phenomenon?

Recently investors have been asking about the potential for a major market pitfall based on the Year Seven Phenomenon. This refers to the historical tendency of stocks to experience a significant setback in the seventh year of the decade.

The latest issue of Barron's draws attention to the significance of the 7th year in an article titled, "The Curse of 2017: Stocks Could be Headed for a Fall." Randall Forsyth points out in the article that since 1887, years ending in 7 have witnessed a market swoon beginning around this time of the year. Could history be in the process of repeating once again?

Let's look back at the long-term track record of the years ending in 7, starting with 1887. There were above-normal market pullbacks in each of the following years: 1887, 1897, 1907, 1917, 1937, 1957, 1977, 1987, 1997, and 2007. The tendency in most of these years was for the market to witness most of its losses in the third or fourth quarters.

Not all of those volatile years witnessed a net loss, however. It may surprise you that the notorious market crash of 1987 didn't completely erase the gains for that year. Nor did 2007, the prelude to the 2008 credit crash, end on a negative note (the Dow in fact gained 750 points that year). Other years falling under the sway of the Year Seven Phenomenon witnessed impressive gains despite temporary setbacks in the third quarter of the year. Examples include 1997 and 1967.

The following graph is based on data provided by Yale Hirsch in his book, Don't Sell Stocks on Monday. Here you can see the pronounced tendency for the seventh year of the decade to experience heavy downside action in the stock market. Larry Williams, in his book The Right Stock at the Right Time, provides some additional insight. According to Williams, an average of the 7th year of decades going back to the 1880s shows an aggregate loss of 74%, by far the biggest average loss of any year of the decade. (The 10th year of the decade comes in at second place with an average loss of 36%).

While the statistics depict mentioned above depict a scary outlook for 2017, it should be noted that much of the downside in the 7th year of the decade was prior to the 1970s. Excluding the terrific stock market crash of 1987, the last two 7th year decennial patterns were relatively benign. Both 1997 and 2007, in fact, witnessed impressive gains in the major averages.

Another caveat is in order. The famous Year Five Phenomenon, which had a perfect record of producing winning years for the S&P 500 Index for several decades, failed to deliver in 2015. Thus an historical market rhythm disappointed investors who bet big on what was then a flawless pattern.

There is in fact some reason to question many of the stock market's recurring patterns in the wake of the 2008 credit crisis. Analysts have remarked with increasing frequency the number of old, formerly reliable historical patterns which simply no longer work. Aside from the above mentioned decennial patterns, many relationships involving price, volume, and odd lot ratios have ceased to work with consistency in the past decade or so. Even the venerable "Three Steps and a Stumble" rule has been called into question in the years since QE commenced. This rule states that when the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy by increasing one of its basic policy variables (Discount Rate, Margin Requirement, or Reserve Requirement) three times in succession, the market should "stumble" and decline. While the rule used to be gospel among investors, it has shown decreased reliability in recent times.

All of this is to say that even the most reliable of historical patterns should be taken with a large grain of salt. Investors should be careful about assuming the worst case scenario for 2017, even in light of the stock market's recent internal weakness. While a deeper market decline is certainly possible before the summer is over, the factors which historically contribute to major panics - investor exuberance (1987 & 1997), financial sector instability (1907 & 2007) - aren't currently present. The odds are therefore against a panic decline this summer.

More importantly, whatever weakness the broad market may experience between now and October should lead to another ideal buying opportunity. With the market fairly valued, the economy steadily growing, and the financial sector firm, there is no reason to assume that temporary weakness will lead to anything other than an internal cleansing of a still-healthy bull.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.