Correction Again Halted In The Spiders

The S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) could enter a bubble but we are nowhere near that stage yet. Bubbles have taken place throughout history in many asset classes. Bitcoin for example has now surpassed $4,000 and seems to be in its final blow off vertical phase. Bitcoin is now up over 500% over the past 12 months which is mind blowing. The danger with riding a bubble phase higher is if one holds on too long, one can easily get caught in the downdraft. In an illiquid market selling one's stake can become extremely difficult when everyone starts to rush for the exit. Suffice to say, I would be making plans to exit if I were a Bitcoin investor here. It always makes sense to exit a bubble early.

Obviously this can be very difficult for a participant as the "crowd" invariably will follow price higher in an attempt to eke as much gains out of their stakes as possible. Do the opposite. The herd mentality is nearly always wrong. This will be our strategy when we see a potential top take place in the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) - a top that remains nowhere near in sight at present.

If we look at the chart below, we can see that the last three intermediate lows in the S&P500 have been very clear. Intermediate lows normally take place every 30 weeks or so and drop enough to reset sentiment so the next big up-move can begin in earnest. Intermediate lows are also established when the previous daily low is broken. This is one of the main differences between a daily low and an intermediate low. Daily lows invariably make higher highs but an intermediate low is much steeper in its nature and can easily drop 40% to 60% from the highs on that respective intermediate cycle.

The problem with the current intermediate cycle in stocks (which started last November I believe) is that we haven't had any clear selling pressure that could potentially constitute an intermediate low. As the chart illustrates below, we seem to be continually making higher highs but still have not taken out a daily low which would give us a firm intermediate low.

Furthermore if we are indeed in the same intermediate cycle that began last November, this would mean that the present cycle is almost 40 weeks long. Some analysts may say that this is the beginning of the bubble phase in equities but I'm not so sure. My research actually suggests that we will probably still get our long awaited sell-off. Our goal though is to ride out any potential correction and stay long this market. I believe we will see much higher prices in the months to come.

With the stock market clearly attempting to rally out of the lows it printed last Thursday (08-10-2017), we now could have another daily cycle low on our hands which could stretch this intermediate cycle even further. With the Jackson Hole meeting scheduled to take place in 10 days or so, I would find it difficult to see how an intermediate low could take place through that event. U.S. equity markets have traditionally rallied into Fed led events so why should this time be any different?

However let's review why I believe the bubble phase is probably not here just yet. If we look at intermediate sentiment levels in the spiders, we can see that we are nowhere near excessive optimistic levels. In fact, sentiment is illustrating that we should be buying and not selling here. Nevertheless, when we do enter the bubble stage of this cyclical bull in equities, expect this reading to be pinned at levels over 70+. Only when the public enter in droves is when we see serious vertical moves in the respective market. Sentiment is illustrating that we are not there yet in the stock market so long investors need not fret at present about unloading their positions.

The drop in intermediate sentiment in the spiders is being confirmed by the rise in the robo-ratio. The robo-ratio is simply a feel on what retail traders are doing. If the ratio is rising, traders are buying more puts (bearish) and if it is decreasing, it means they are buying more calls. Moreover on the commercial side, the commitment of traders report had over 44,000 total short positions which was another uptick from the previous week.

Therefore we will remain our equity positions until I see a reason not to otherwise.

