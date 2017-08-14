Boeing July Order And Delivery Report: Dreamliner Momentum

July order inflow was somewhat weak, but will likely pick up during the quarter.

In 2016, I started covering orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) with monthly reports and while this does not reflect current financial performance I will continue this coverage as it gives somewhat of an idea of current performance as well as ability for the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that the order inflow is an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will have a look at the orders and deliveries for the month of July. The June report can be found here.

Image courtesy of The Boeing Company

Orders

Figure 1: Orders July 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Boeing started the year off strong accumulating 226 gross orders in the first three months. After that, sales plateaued resulting in Boeing’s cumulative order to fall year-over-year. This, however, was to be expected with the Paris Air Show being hosted in June. In June, we saw a fresh uptick in order activity as aircraft deals were announced on the Paris Air Show.

In July, Boeing booked 22 orders, 9 wide body jets and 13 single aisle aircraft:

Paris Air Show order: Air Lease Corporation (AL) finalized an order for 12 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft: 7 MAX 8s and 5 MAX 7s.

Air Lease Corporation also ordered 2 additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

An unidentified customer ordered 1 Boeing 787-8.

A second unidentified customer ordered a single 737 MAX Boeing Business Jet.

On the 16th of July two orders were placed, one for 2 Boeing 747-8Fs and one for 4 Boeing 777-300ERs. Whether this order was placed by a single customer or are orders placed by two separate customers is unknown, but it could very well be possible that Qatar Airways is the airline that is behind this order. In an earlier article, I explained why it would make sense for Qatar Airways to place an order for the freighter jumbos.

During the month, cancellations increased from 57 to 60. The increase in cancellations fully reflects the Transaero order being scrapped from the Boeing 747-8 order book.

With 22 orders in July 2017, order inflow decreased by 51 units year-over-year reflecting the timing of the biennial air shows. The three-year and five-year averages for the order inflow in July stand at 165 and 169 orders, respectively. So, it can be said that the order inflow was far below average. At the same time, the average is a reflection of the one month difference in the timing of airshows - The Farnborough Airshow usually takes place in July, while the Paris Air Show is organized in June and the initial uptick in order activity after the launch of the Boeing 737 MAX program.

For Boeing, order inflow picked up again as expected after two months of plateauing sales. In the first seven months of 2017, Boeing accumulated 460 gross orders versus 383 orders in the same months last year.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries July 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Boeing delivered 748 aircraft, slightly less compared to its record-breaking year in 2015. For 2017, Boeing aims to deliver between 760 and 765 aircraft which is more or less in line with the deliveries in 2015.

In July, Boeing delivered 58 aircraft divided between 38 wide bodies and 20 narrow bodies:

Boeing delivered one Boeing 767-300F aircraft to FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

The last Boeing 747-8 for Korean Air was delivered.

Thirteen Boeing 787 aircraft were delivered, more or less in line with the production rate

Five Boeing 777-300ER aircraft were delivered, two less than the production rate of seven aircraft per month, which will be brought down further to 5 per month in August.

A total of 38 Boeing 737 aircraft were delivered including 5 MAX aircraft.

With 58 deliveries, the number of deliveries was quite a bit lower than what we would expect based on the production rates. However, during summer and at the start of the quarter there always tend to be a temporary slowdown in deliveries. Boeing will need 70 deliveries on average in the coming months to meet its delivery target for 2017.

Book-to-bill ratio

For the full year, Boeing expects orders to roughly trace last year's order inflow, which would indicate 660 net orders or a book-to-bill ratio of .86. In July, this ratio was .38 far below the expected book-to-bill ratio for the entire year. In the first 7 months, Boeing booked 460 orders and delivered 410 aircraft. This implies a book-to-bill ratio of 1.12, which is higher than what Boeing expects for the full year. It remains to be seen whether Boeing can keep up the pace of order inflow in the remaining months of 2017.

Customer Spotlight

Image courtesy of The Boeing Company

In this month's customer spotlight, we have flyDubai. The airline was founded in March 2008 and commenced operations in 2009. The airline recently intensified its cooperation with Emirates, which can be seen as the closest the cooperation gets before a merger. The airline primarily operates flights in the Gulf region and Asia, but also has destinations in Africa and Eastern Europe.

The airline has a fleet of around 55 aircraft, which it uses to serve 95 destinations. The airline only operates the Boeing 737, split between 1 Boeing 737 MAX and 44 Boeing 737-800 aircraft. In July, the carrier became the newest operator of the Boeing 737 MAX of which it has 75 unfilled orders.

Conclusion

In July, Boeing’s order inflow was not quite as impressive as in June but this was to be expected. Many of the order intentions expressed during the Paris Air Show will take months to be finalized.

The Boeing 787 is enjoying some continued order inflow, but I am not convinced about Boeing’s ability to sell enough aircraft to increase production in a sustainable way. Also, most of the commitments announced during the Paris Air Show were for the Boeing narrow body products. So, it remains to be seen how many wide body orders Boeing can add in the coming months, the 9 aircraft added in the July month certainly are a positive for Boeing.

For those interested in the Paris Air Show orders, I have set up a page in which you can filter the order announcements per type, customer, region, etc.

