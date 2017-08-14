3 Market-Beating Tech Stocks With Powerful Momentum

Apple, Facebook, and PayPal are included in the screen, and they have what it takes to continue outperforming the market in the middle term.

When the company is outperforming expectations and the stock is beating the market, this is a big positive in terms of potential returns going forward.

Momentum is one of the most effective and time-proven return drivers for stocks. Multiple academic studies have shown that companies that are outperforming expectations tend to continue on the right path, and stocks that are beating the market usually keep doing so in the middle term.

How To Profit From Momentum

Using technology from Portfolio123, we can build a screen that selects companies based on both fundamental momentum and stock price momentum.

The selection criteria is as follows:

Expected earnings per share for the current year needs to be higher than it was 8 weeks ago. Similarly, earnings expectations for the current quarter must have been increased over the last 4 weeks.

Expected revenue for the current year must be higher than it was 8 weeks ago. In addition revenue growth in the last 12 months needs to be above the industry average.



The stock needs to be outperforming the industry both over the last 26 weeks and over the last 52 weeks.

Only 58 companies in the S&P 500 currently meet this set of criteria. Among those names, the screener selects the 25 companies with the highest stock price momentum based on price performance over multiple timeframes.

Backtested performance is downright impressive. The system has produced an annual return of 23.3% in the last five years, more than doubling the S&P 500 index and its annual return of 11.66% in the same period.

The full list of 25 companies currently included in the portfolio will be exclusively available to subscribers to my research service, The Data Driven Investor.

Among the names that pass the screen: Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and PayPal (PYPL) look like particularly strong candidates to consider.

Good News From Apple

The smartphone industry has matured over the past several years, since Apple makes nearly 54% of revenue from the iPhone, it’s not easy for the company to find new growth opportunities. Especially since Apple is such an enormously big corporation, and growth tends to slow down with size.

On the other hand, Apple dissipated a lot of concerns by reporting better-than-expected sales and earnings for the quarter ended in June. Even more important, guidance for the September quarter was also above expectations: Management is anticipating revenue to be between $49 billion and $52 billion, while analysts were forecasting $49.1 billion in revenue before the announcement.

Sales in the iPhone segment grew by a modest 3% last quarter. However, the services division is looking like an increasingly promising growth driver for Apple. With revenue growing 22% year over year and reaching $7.3 billion during the quarter, services is now the second biggest business for Apple behind the iPhone, accounting for 17% of total revenue.

Everything indicates that services will keep outgrowing the rest of the company and gaining participation in the overall revenue mix over the years ahead, and this bodes well in terms of future potential for growth.

In this context, 31 analysts increased their earnings expectations for the current fiscal year in the last 30 days, and Apple stock has gained nearly 36% year-to-date.

Facebook Is On Fire

Expectations were aggressively high for Facebook leading to the most recent earnings report. But the company still managed to outperform those demanding forecasts on July 26, which speaks volumes about Facebook’s business momentum

The social network produced $9.3 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2017, an annual increase of 45% versus the same period in 2016. Advertising revenue grew 47%, and the company ended the quarter with over 2 billion monthly users, growing 17% year over year.

Facebook is a tremendously profitable business, and profitability is even increasing. Operating margin expanded from 42% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016 to 45% of sales in the second quarter of 2017.

Source: Facebook.

Explosive revenue growth in combination with increasing profit margins allowed Facebook to deliver a staggering 69% increase in earnings per share during the period, from $0.78 in the second quarter of 2016 to $1.32 in the second quarter of 2017.

The company is investing in artificial intelligence technologies to generate more effective ads, and platforms such as Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp are barely getting started in terms of monetization. Considering these opportunities, Facebook still offers abundant room for growth in the years ahead.

Earnings forecasts are clearly moving in the right direction, the average earnings estimate for Facebook in the September quarter has increased from $1.15 per share to $1.27 per share over the last month. Driven by strong fundamental momentum, Facebook stock has gained 46% year to date.

PayPal Is Strong Across The board

The digital payments market offers spectacular opportunities for growth. PayPal management calculates that the overall market opportunity could be worth nearly $300 trillion, so securing a big share of such pie is priority number one for the company.

Judging by financial reports, PayPal seems to be doing a sound job at capitalizing on its growth opportunities. The company reported $3.13 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2017, growing 18% in U.S. dollars and 20% in constant currencies. Management also raised revenue guidance for the full year 2017, from an increase in the range of 15% to 17% to an annual growth rate of 18% to 19%.

Key operational metrics confirm that the business is firing on all cylinders: Total payment volume grew 23% last quarter, to $106.4 billion. The company ended the quarter with 203 million active accounts, an annual increase of 11%. Engagement levels are also on the rise, since payment transactions per active account grew 10%.

All being said and done, PayPal reported a 27% increase in adjusted earnings per share, amounting to $0.46 per share versus an average forecast of $0.43. In addition, management raised earnings guidance for the full year to between $1.32 and $1.36, versus a previous range of $1.28 to $1.33 .

PayPal has delivered earnings figures above Wall Street forecasts in every quarter since it started trading independently from eBay (EBAY) in 2015, so the company is building an impressive track-record of financial performance.

Over the last 30 days, the average earnings estimate for PayPal in 2017 has increased from $1.78 to $1.84, and earnings forecasts for 2018 are up from $2.12 to $2.19 per share. Fueled by this rock-solid financial performance, PayPal stock has gained 47% year-to-date.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APPLE, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.