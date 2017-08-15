Where Is The Free Cash Flow, Coeur?

Coeur is a pure call option on the gold and silver price and is just breaking even at $1200 gold and $17 silver.

Introduction

Coeur Mining (CDE) made the smart decision to focus on both gold and silver instead of being a pure and primary silver producer. As the company will produce almost 400,000 ounces of gold as well as 16-17 million ounces of silver, it should be seen as a vehicle to gain exposure to higher precious metals prices.

Lower production results lead to lower cash flow results

Coeur Mining reported a total production of 4 million ounces of silver as well as almost 83,000 ounces of gold in the second quarter of this year. Whilst this is by any standard a good result, confirming Coeur’s position in the mid-tier segment on a gold-equivalent basis and the senior producer segment based on the annualized production rate of 16 million ounces of silver, the silver-equivalent production rate of 8.9 million ounces does represent a 7% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Source: Company presentation

These lower production results aren’t really surprising as I have been warning about Coeur’s ‘high grading practice’ for several years now. During the downturn, Coeur re-shuffled its mine plan at the Rochester gold-silver mine (as well as its Kensington gold mine in Alaska) as it chased the higher grade zones first to make up for the low gold and silver price. That’s a good idea during a short period of depressed metal prices, but you can’t extend this for too long as eventually, the lower grade ore will catch up faster than you think.

And whilst the ‘damage’ at Rochester is very limited (the variation of the silver grade in the past five quarters was just 10%), the company will have to start mining the lower grade zones sooner rather than later as the total amount of tonnes placed on the leach pad has started to trend down (although the total of 4.5 million tonnes placed on the leach pad in the second quarter is a much better result than the 3.5 and 3.9 million tonnes during the winter quarters). In my June 2015 article, I estimated the high-grade potential to be 2.5 years, which means we’re getting close to the end of the useful mine life of the higher grade zones.

Source: financial statements

In the first half of this year, the company reported a total revenue of $379.5M. Whilst this is a nice 15% increase compared to the first half of last year, the company’s production expenses increased by approximately 23% to $370M resulting in an income from mining operations of just $9M. Coeur was able to show a decent result on the back of a lower interest expense as well as lower fair value adjustments and a higher ‘other’ net income. The net income in H1 was approximately $7.2M or 4 cents per share. This was entirely due to a strong first quarter as the company reported a net loss of $11M or 6 cents per share in the second quarter.

Source: Financial statements

And it wasn’t just the income statement which disappointed, as the cash flow results were pretty bad as well. Whilst Coeur reported a $29.3M operating cash flow, this was actually boosted by an incoming cash flow from the working capital position. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was just $27.4M and absolutely not sufficient to cover the $37.5M in capital expenditures.

I’m not particularly optimistic for the remainder of this year, 2017 could be a ‘lost year’ for Coeur

Was this just bad luck? Perhaps, as the H1 cash flow results are a bit better with an adjusted operating cash flow of $71M and a capex of $61M for a (positive) free cash flow of approximately $10M.

One could argue the second quarter was capex-heavy which is correct, as Coeur Mining spent 50% more on capital expenditures in Q2 compared to Q1, but unfortunately, the capex spending will remain at this elevated level. Coeur has reconfirmed its capex budget at $109-129M for this year and if we would use the mid-point of $119M, the capex will remain at $60M in the second half of this year (Q3 might still be capex-heavy whilst the ‘winter quarters’ (Q4 and Q1 could be more manageable).

But the conclusion is the same; the capex in H2 will be similar to the capital expenditures incurred in the first half of this year so any margin expansion will have to come from either higher gold and silver prices and/or lower operating expenses, as the sustaining capex will continue to be relatively high in a steady state ($90-100M). From the Q2 conference call:

“But as we've transitioned Palmerejo to 100% underground and then with Kensington underground, just the sustaining CapEx associated with the capitalized underground development, you can pretty much pencil in $40 million a year for each of those, so $40 million plus $40 million, as the basic kind of sustaining CapEx there going forward. The thing that pushed up CapEx this year up into the whatever $120-ish million range was the one time leach pad expansion project that was something like $35 million or so which -- obviously we won't have that next year. CapEx at Rochester next year will drop back down to $5 million to $10 million. Wharf will be $5 million to $10 million. And then you kind of pencil in those 2 numbers for Palmerejo and Kensington and that kind of gets you to where directionally we'll be heading.”

Meanwhile, Coeur will have to continue to invest in exploration as it’s working on converting resources into reserves at Palmarejo, Kensington, Rochester and Wharf.

Source: technical report

It’s also interesting to see the drill program at La Preciosa has now been completed whilst an updated PEA will be published later this year. According to the current PEA, the asset simply isn’t viable below $20 silver and very likely won’t even be built at $25 silver, so I hope the updated PEA commissioned by Coeur Mining will show a better result.

Investment thesis

The recent increase of the gold price to $1285 will be very beneficial for Coeur Mining, as it received just $1175 per ounce of gold in the first half of this year. The received silver price in H1 was already in excess of $17/oz, so the current price levels won’t add much value to the silver component. But the higher gold price could add $30M in post-tax cash flow to the cash flow statements on an annual basis, as Coeur plans to produce 367,000-392,000 ounces of gold this year (of which 170,000-200,000 in the second half of the year).

With a working capital position in excess of $350M and in excess of $250M in cash on the balance sheet, Coeur Mining is an excellent call option on the gold and silver price. At $17 silver and $1200 gold, the cash flows will be negligible, but at, say, $20 silver and $1300 gold, its adjusted free cash flow could easily increase by a four-digit percentage. Leverage on the precious metals prices is the only reason why Coeur Mining should be considered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.