Facebook Q2: On Its Way To Becoming A Media Company

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is a strong social media entity whose stock is a popular investment idea. It's popular because the company's site continues to be utilized by scores of consumers. I continue to believe this is a long-term play, and the recent quarterly earnings report from July shows that the story has not changed.

I'll begin by citing this Seeking Alpha news item and the corporate press release. Earnings of $1.32 per share was ahead of consensus by $0.19. The top line at $9.32 billion was ahead by $120 million. The $1.32 represented growth of just under 70%. Both monthly active users/daily active users jumped 17% each, to 2.01 billion (as of June 30, 2017) and 1.32 (on average for June 2017), respectively.

Then there's the cash flow, which is obviously important for investments/acquisitions. Net cash from operations jumped to $5.4 billion from $3.7 billion for the quarter; for the six-month period, it changed to $10.4 billion from $7.1 billion. Free cash for the quarter: $3.9 billion versus $2.7 billion. Free cash over six months: $7.7 billion versus $5.0 billion.

From a financial/operational standpoint, Facebook is growing. The thesis doesn't stop there. As investors, we like to imagine what is going to occur in the future - what the catalysts may turn out to be. For me, the investments in video should be a focus for anyone constructing an overall analysis.

That's not to say that advertising isn't important, as it obviously is. As the company's technology becomes smarter about targeting (indeed, Facebook, like many tech companies, will use AI in the future to make such operations increasingly efficient) the ROI should become more favorable over time. Mobile is also a platform of focus, as are experiments with innovation via ad length. From the conference call transcript, a comment from COO Sheryl Sandberg:

"In a mobile environment, native mobile video ads typically outperform more traditional ads. For example, when Tropicana launched its probiotic juice, the company tested 6-second video ads against 15 and 30-second ads. The shorter ads resulted in higher brand metrics across the board, including a 16-point lift in brand awareness compared to a 6-point lift for the longer ads."

Advertising, therefore, will always be vital to growth. And there is room for it. As analyst Mark Mahaney of RBC Capital Markets asked in the call:

"And maybe big picture, I want to ask. I know the monetization is very early stages. It's barely even begun. There's very few platforms around the world that have got 1 billion users that are unmonetized, so you would think that there's a lot of opportunity there, but maybe not."

Maybe not, perhaps, but I vote on the side of opportunity. Advertising, however, can not be relied upon indefinitely, in my opinion; this area of industry can be volatile at times. Of course, we think of such volatility more in the context of the traditional linear television business, but beyond that method of distribution, I believe it is best to constantly be thinking about diversification away from advertising for any media company, Facebook included.

This is why the recent development of Facebook Watch, to me, is so important. That link mentions the following:

"[The initiative] launches with short-form content from about 30 partners, including A&E, Hearst, MLB, and Time Inc. As for the longer-form titles that Facebook is funding, a spokesperson confirmed at least two to Variety: Returning the Favor with Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe, and Ball in the Family, a reality show focused on the family of basketball's LaVar Ball."

What does that tell us? It seems to indicate that we will look back upon this period in the history of Facebook as a point of inflection, one pointing toward an evolution toward a subscription-based competitor to both Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube. Subscriptions help to stunt volatility in advertising revenue, thereby making this a reasonable assumption of strategy. And as this Recode article points out, the like-YouTube angle comes in because the platform will eventually allow anyone to create their own content. But the article also asks a lot of good questions about how this initiative can be properly integrated into the usual ways in which members use Facebook. In other words, will people think Facebook-video first as opposed to YouTube-video first? Not at first, certainly. It will take time to build it up into existence as a proper competitor in that marketplace. Facebook has so many users, though, very active ones at that, so I believe this is an extremely viable model that will impact the stock positively in the years to come.

And I foresee increased investment of cash flows into the project in a Netflix-like manner: in other words, at some point, Facebook will begin courting big talent and maybe even a significant acquisition in a content maker. Recently, Netflix acquired Millarworld for content opportunities. The company also made a deal with Shonda Rimes and her production outfit (that was a significant, smart move). Facebook will eventually have to do deals like that; actually, I hope the company won't feel compelled to do such deals, I hope it wants to do such deals, that it feels that similar transactions would be in the best of interests of shareholder value. That's the kind of mindset that Mark Zuckerberg must display from this point forward, because in the age of streaming disruption and the challenges in social-media monetization, content is revenue, content is profit...content is king.

Switching gears to valuation/price action, here's a chart:

FB data by YCharts

This is a good growth stock, and the trend seems right on course.

If you look at the valuation section of the Seeking Alpha key data for the stock, you'll note that the stock doesn't seem expensive for the kind of equity/company that it is. PE ratio is under 40, and the PEG ratio is 0.31. Couple that with other metrics like profitability and earnings growth and you come away with a stock that still has room to grow, in my opinion. (Obviously construct a bear thesis as well -- what happens when a recession occurs, what happens if the company fails to execute or another social network comes along to disrupt everything all over again, etc.) I really do buy the bullish case here (as others do), and that's from someone who remembers well the crash of the Internet bubble and became distrustful of business models based on users signing up for free. (And no one will certainly forget the fates of businesses such as Friendster and MySpace.) Things are not the same these days, but one always recalls such cautionary tales. I was late to Facebook, but I do believe it will continue to perform, and I base a lot of my thesis on the burgeoning video platform. Facebook is still a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.