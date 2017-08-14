Natural Gas Positions Update And Our Trading Philosophy

Being outside the trade and wishing you were in is much better than being inside the trade and wishing you were out.

However, dry gas production does seem to be rising faster than we had previously anticipated.

This does not mean that we are getting bearish.

The Background

As of 07:06 EDT on Monday morning we have downgraded our short-term trading risk indicator to mildly bearish for two reasons.

First, the supply of natural gas has been remarkably resilient (at least so far) and so we had to revise up our dry gas production forecast for August, September and October. We should say that the revision does not represent an abrupt change in our outlook. Indeed, we have been revising up our production estimates gradually over the past few weeks (see the evolution of our forecasts in the chart below). It is true, however, that the pace of upward revisions has accelerated recently. Since August 1, our expectations for the daily output over the next three months is up by 1.06 bcf. For such a short timeframe, the change does look significant.

Source: Bluegold Research

The second reason for the downgrade of our short-term trading outlook is technical. On Monday morning, natural gas prompt month contract was trading near $3.010 per MMBtu. Based on historical (seasonally-adjusted) implied volatility, there was a 68% chance that natural gas price will trade in the range between $2.91 and $3.09 per MMBtu over the next five trading sessions. A narrower, statistically adjusted range was $2.93-3.06 per MMBtu. In other words, natural gas was trading too close to the upper bound of its (volatility-implied) trading range. We felt, therefore, that it was reasonable to take some profit.

Trading Exposure

Below is the summary of our closed and active positions in natural gas ETFs, futures and cash as of early morning on August 14, 2017.

Source: Bluegold Research

On Monday morning, we have reduced our long position in natural gas October contract by 70%. Furthermore, we have added more short positions in natural gas cash. However, because we continue to bet on cold winter and because our very long-term storage forecast remains bullish, our long positions in November and December contract stay in progress. The overall long exposure in natural gas futures was reduced by 23%. Long coverage in cash is now 26% (nominal amounts: 0.77 – long; 0.20 – short). Cash instrument will start generating interest payments from August 27. We expect to add to our long positions in winter contracts (buying the dips and buying on improved fundamentals forecast). We will be slowly covering long exposure in natural gas futures contracts with short positions in natural gas cash and will use the interest to cover possible losses (if any).

Finally, we just wanted to give you a rough idea about our trading philosophy.

Trading approach is conservative. Usable margin should never fall below 80%.

Our primary aim is to preserve the capital. Our secondary aim is to enlarge it.

Stack the odds in your favor to achieve both aims = don’t be greedy and limit your risks.

An ideal trader should get three things right: the direction, the entry level and the exit level. We stopped trying to be an ideal trader long ago.

There is no point in aiming to catch every single price movement and to squeeze the maximum out of every direction. Be modest, you’ll live longer.

Being outside the trade and wishing you were in is much better than being inside the trade and wishing you were out.

