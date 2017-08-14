Canadian Energy Stocks Are Deeply Undervalued, And Nobody Cares

Despite this, the market is still apathetic due to pipeline takeaway concerns, heavy oil price discounts, and perceived better U.S. opportunities.

Value investors know that it is not enough for a stock to simply be undervalued to realize eventual strong returns - investors also need to care. If sentiment and interest towards a company cannot capture investor's imaginations, even the highest quality names trading at the best prices can take years before the tide turns.

I believe something similar is happening with the Canadian energy sector. While sentiment around oil and U.S. energy producers/service stocks in general is at generational lows, Canadian integrated, senior, and junior energy producers are being punished even worse than their American peers, as institutional investors see U.S. shale as a first call on capital in the energy space.

This leads to what I believe is an excellent opportunity for patient investors to purchase quality assets at a period of generationally low sentiment. Just like the U.S. Energy Select SPDR Fund (XLE), the Canadian iShares S&P TSX Capped Energy Index (which holds a basket of 37 Canadian energy names) is currently trading at multi-year lows relative to West Texas Intermediate prices:

Relative to the price of crude, Canadian energy names are the weakest they have been since October 2015. This is despite the recent 15% rally in WTI prices, during which Canadian energy names actually lost ground relative to the price of oil.

Canadian energy stocks are weak relative to US peers & historically

Canadian energy stocks can be divided into three categories: integrated producers, senior E&P's, and junior/intermediate producers. Each of these categories currently offers a different value proposition.

The integrated producers (as a whole), which include names like Suncor (SU), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Cenovus (CVE), and Imperial Oil (IMO) have offered the "best" performance in the Canadian energy universe, down only 5% this year as of August 1st. These names as a group are trading at reasonable consensus EV/EBITDA multiples relative to the past 5-years:

Source: TD Bank

They are, however, trading at a fairly substantial discount to their U.S. integrated peers, as illustrated in this image provided by TD Bank, as of August 1st:

Source: TD Bank

This valuation gap is interesting, considering the superior production growth outlook Canadian integrated names have relative to their U.S. counterparts:

Company 2018 Production Growth Canadian Natural Resources 16.2% Suncor Energy 13.7% Imperial Oil 6.6% Chevron (CVX) 4.7% Exxon (XOM) 2.4%

Source: Adam Mancini, company disclosures

Suncor and Canadian Natural, for example, are large blue-chip names, both with a 20+ year history of stable dividend growth through volatile commodity cycles, are posting production growth figures that would be respectable for mid-tier shale plays, and doing so with conservative balance sheets.

Canadian senior non-integrated energy producers offer an even stronger value proposition, trading at a substantial discount to historical valuations, as well as to U.S. peers. Several of these names, like Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) are trading at prices well below the lows set in early 2016 when oil was sub-$30 per barrel, and have seen no benefit from the recent rally in oil prices. This data is again as of August 1st:

Source: TD Bank

Source: TD Bank

Why the undervaluation?

Much of the weakness in Canadian stocks has to do with concerns over pipeline takeaway capacity, and the effect this will have on realized prices of Canadian heavy oil production (Western Canadian Select) that already receives a quality discount to WTI. Institutional investors see little reason to allocate capital to Canada and deal with price differentials, and political risk surrounding pipeline approvals when they can gain comparable production growth in the U.S.

The past several months, however, have been some of the best months for WCS in many years, and the factors underpinning the strength are not all transient. In July, the WCS/WTI differential was US$9.75, which is the tightest the differential has been in August in over 5 years. This tightening began in March and has continued since.

There are several reasons for this, but the main is falling OPEC, Venezuelan, and Mexican heavy oil imports into the U.S. OPEC production is largely heavier, sour grades, and the recent OPEC cuts have provided an opportunity for Canadian heavy grades to fill the gap. There is about 18.7 mmbbl/d of total refining capacity in the U.S., and 5.5 mmbbl/d is setup to process heavier grades. U.S. production cannot help here since it is largely ultra-light grades, and with OPEC cuts likely to extend into 2018, and Mexican/Venezuelan production in steady decline (Mexican heavy crude production is at its lowest in 20 years), imports of Canadian heavy crude to the US will only increase and keep the WCS/WTI differential tight.

Will Canadian producers be able to access markets?

There is, of course, the concern that Canadian crude differentials will widen because of pipeline bottlenecks, but this is also overemphasized. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers sees Western Canadian oil production growing from 3.9 million bpd in 2016 to 4.6 million bpd in 2020, or 700k bpd. The concern is that the 4 major proposed pipeline projects (Line 3, Keystone XL, the Transmountain Expansion, and Energy East) which would add 2.8 million bpd of capacity, won't be online until 2019 (and there are approval risks with Energy East).

Canadian pipelines are likely to reach capacity late this year, but fortunately, ample crude by rail capacity exists to bridge through 2018 until Enbridge's 370,000 bpd Line 3 restoration comes online in early 2019. Currently, Canada has 750,000 bpd of crude by rail capacity, of which only 150,000 bpd is being used. Crude by rail has effectively prevented the WCS/WTI differential from blowing out in the past (in the fall of 2015), bringing the differential from $20 at the time down to nearly $10 by early 2016.

Investors need to remember that while there is ample supply of light crude grades globally, primarily from the U.S., most of the global sources of heavy crude are either in decline, or in the case of OPEC, have minimal spare capacity before even including the production cuts.

The end result is that there will be strong ongoing demand for Canadian crude which will support differentials, and crude by rail will ensure maintain smooth market access (albeit at a slightly higher price) and keep differentials under control until pipeline access improves in 2019. The horrific sentiment around Canadian energy names amid improving oil fundamentals is an excellent opportunity to own high quality producers at an unreasonably low price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.