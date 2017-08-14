A Small Reason To Stick With Range-Bound CORN

The USDA's long-term forecast for the corn market delivered refreshed hope, albeit a glimmer, for profitable trades using the existing trading range.

The bearish reaction to the latest WADE report dimmed my expectations for an imminent and sustained breakout.

On June 12, 2016, I effectively threw in the towel on the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) and switched to a shorter-term trading strategy. Less than a month later, I concluded that CORN had a bottomless behavior. At the end of August, 2016, CORN did finally bottom although I could not have guessed that was a bottom at the time. Since then, CORN has gone into an extended trading range.

The Teucrium Corn ETF has essentially gone nowhere for over a year.

Source: FreeStockCharts.com

During this trading range, I checked in from time-to-time on crop conditions and the like but never saw anything that changed my overall conclusion. I had a moment of weakness on October 14, 2016 when CORN surged above its 50-day moving average (DMA), and I bought the presumed breakout. The trade proved briefly profitable by February, 2017 (along with an encouraging 200DMA breakout at the time) and again in June and July of this year. I decided to hold on thinking that this growing base for CORN was building the conditions for an imminent and more sustained breakout. That expectation diminished greatly after the market's reaction to the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WADE) from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA reduced its forecast for supplies, ending stocks, yield, and production, but these were not enough to prevent corn from selling off. Corn futures dropped 2.5%, and CORN plunged to the bottom of its trading range. From WADE:

"This month's 2017/18 U.S. corn outlook is for lower supplies, reduced feed and residual use and exports, and a decline in ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 14.2 billion bushels, down 102 million from the July projection. The season's first survey-based corn yield forecast, at 169.5 bushels per acre, is 1.2 bushels lower than last month's trend-based projection…The projected range for the season-average corn price received by producers is unchanged at $2.90 to $3.70 per bushel."

Not even the static price forecast mollified traders.

Before finally deciding to exit this trade, I decided to review the USDA's long-term forecast for corn as described in "USDA Agricultural Projections to 2026" from February, 2017. While I think such long-range forecasts are fraught with risk, I wanted to understand whether any interesting catalysts exist that could corn prices to surge anytime soon.

While the USDA guessed that 2017 delivered a bottom for the price of corn, the trajectory going forward rises very slowly: "Nominal corn prices are projected to increase over the next decade as ending stocks are reduced due to growth in feed use and exports, along with continuing demand for corn for ethanol production."

The USDA projects a very slow recovery for the prices of corn, soybeans, and wheat.

Source: USDA

Clearly, the USDA does not foresee any major catalysts for sending prices significantly higher whether on the supply or demand side. Assuming the USDA is generally correct, CORN becomes more of a hedge on some kind of adverse environmental event that reduces supply. Writing now I cannot come up with a credible shock to the demand side over this time frame. The USDA projects a plateau in demand for ethanol and weak export growth.

The USDA has very modest forecasts for long-term corn demand.

Source: USDA

Also assuming the USDA is generally correct, at least I do not have a strong reason to sell CORN unless I need to free up short-term cash for better performing asset classes/trades. It even makes sense to trade the range more aggressively: buy around current levels and sell above $19.50 or so.

Next up, the August feed outlook.

Be careful out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.