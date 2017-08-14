If I Ran Berkshire Hathaway

Thesis

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) can transition towards a bright future. The company needs a dividend to make it competitive with other investment alternatives. It needs a leader who can engage with the investing community to attract institutions and a higher share price. Why should investors buy Berkshire's stock if Warren Buffett keeps recommending the Vanguard S&P 500 index fund?



Dividend

Berkshire Hathaway should implement a dividend of at least 1.5%. The company should become more shareholder friendly towards institutions as it transitions to the future.

In today's low interest rate environment, income is quite important. In my opinion, not having a dividend discourages some investors, and the shares would trade higher with a dividend.

Berkshire Hathaway should implement a dividend as soon as possible. I suggest a $1,000 quarterly dividend on a share price ~$255,000. On 1.64M shares, this equates to a quarterly cost of $1.68B per quarter. And ~1.56% yield. This is the minimum dividend that the company should pay.

BRK.A Free Cash Flow (Annual) data by YCharts

Shareholder Friendly

The rigid Berkshire policy on buybacks dissuades institutions from investing in the shares. The lack of dividends signals that the company is apathetic towards the share price. Since Mr. Buffett has already pledged his shares to charity, it's possible that he is.

BRK.A data by YCharts

Current Situation

Berkshire has at least $80B invested in cash. Mr. Buffett is having trouble finding a large acquisition because the market is very expensive. Thus, he is in the same predicament as other investors. This is exactly the reason why offering a dividend makes Berkshire more attractive in this current investing climate.

As we see below, Mr. Buffett interpreted the results of a shareholder vote on dividends as a positive event. However, a dividend could send the shares higher than the meager price to book value it's been stuck at for years.

"Don’t send us a dividend but instead reinvest all of the earnings." - Warren Buffett

Benefits

This should have been done years ago. This is a win-win for investors and for Berkshire Hathaway. In today's low yield environment, not having a dividend makes the shares much less competitive. Yield starved investors have been reaching for yield in dangerous areas like BDCs and High Yield funds. This would help current investors and also attract new investors to Berkshire. I believe this will result in a premium for Berkshire and a higher share price both now and in the future.

With a prudent buyback policy and a competitive dividend, there is no reason why Berkshire couldn't trade at 2x book value. This would equate to a share price of ~$365,000. This would require implementing shareholder-friendly changes including conference calls, dividends, and buybacks. These are standard shareholder benefits provided by nearly every other investment one can make.

BRK.A data by YCharts

Rationale

The rationale for not instituting a dividend has been that Mr. Buffett can find investment opportunities that greatly outperform the market. This has been the case in the past. However, this is no longer a safe assumption. The market is quite expensive, and there are few undervalued situations in the $80B category in which Mr. Buffett is looking. Additionally, if he finds a deal he wishes to pursue, Berkshire could finance the transaction with debt.

Attracting Investors



Investors see Berkshire as a surrogate for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and or large-cap mutual fund or money manager. In the past, the performance attracted plenty of investors on its own. That is no longer the case. The shares have only beaten the S&P 500 by a small margin over the past few years. To most investors, investing in Berkshire Hathaway is less attractive now. Paying a dividend would go a long way to reward investors and attract institutions. I believe this move alone would create appreciation of at least 10-12% in the next six months.

Post-Buffett



From Buffett: "What I advise here is essentially identical to certain instructions I've laid out in my will. One bequest provides that cash will be delivered to a trustee for my wife's benefit. (I have to use cash for individual bequests, because all of my Berkshire shares will be fully distributed to certain philanthropic organizations over the ten years following the closing of my estate.) My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard's.) I believe the trust's long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors – whether pension funds, institutions or individuals - who employ high-fee managers."

This doesn't strike me as the best way to motivate the 376,000 Berkshire Hathaway employees.

More than a few shareholders have sold their companies to Berkshire and now have their life savings invested in the stock. Like the family of Rose Blumkin and others. The share price is very important to them.

Impact

Mr. Buffett may think that Berkshire will perform poorly without him. However, as a leader, this seems to show little support for Berkshire employees. Mr. Buffett could consider the impact of his comments more carefully.

Can you imagine a Portfolio Manager telling people not to buy their mutual fund and to buy the Vanguard Index Fund instead? They would be reprimanded. If they persisted, they would be fired. It's quite strange to have an investment company CEO advise investors not to invest in his company. But, that is the case here.

Transition

The job of the CEO is to prepare Berkshire for the transition when he departs. To this end, new portfolio managers have been hired to invest the excess capital that Berkshire generates. It doesn't seem to be an encouraging situation to these new hires that Mr. Buffett is recommending investors go elsewhere.

It must be a good learning experience to work for Mr. Buffet. However, as we see from this analysis, Todd Combs is probably underpaid.

Did Warren Buffett Hire Todd Combs Because David Einhorn Was Too Expensive? "Why would someone not want to work for Warren Buffett? Warren Buffett makes less than $500,000 a year, including the fringe benefits such as company-paid around the clock security. So whoever taking over this job is expected to make that or less, or in other words, measly sums compared to the going rate in the hedge fund industry."

Returns

As most investors realize, Mr. Buffett is no longer able to outperform the indexes by the same margin as he used to. This is due to the size of his holdings. Therefore, a shareholder-friendly policy would help.

Mr. Buffett is still one of the best investors of our time. However, his ability to generate alpha seems to be declining.

"By some calculations, his alpha is now close to zero." "Warren Buffett had a phenomenal annual alpha of 19% between 1956 and 1968. Our current analysis shows that his alpha was more than 30% between 1977 and 1981. During the 80’s and 90’s, his annual alpha declined but was still better than 12%. For the ten years leading to mid-2003, his annual alpha stayed around 12% per year. Since then, it started a steep decline; by the end of 2004 it was (still a respectable) 6% per year. Between 2005 and 2008 Buffett’s alpha averaged only 3% per year. Finally, in the ten years ending in 2009, it went virtually to zero."

BRK.A 5 Year Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Retirement

Here's how Warren Buffett wants to be remembered - and it's not as an investor.

Mr. Buffett has recently stated that he believes his "legacy" is as a teacher. If this is the case, he should write a book to leave a legacy like William J. O'Neill or his mentor Benjamin Graham. I would encourage Mr. Buffett to retire and become chairman Emeritus of Berkshire and write a book on his investing career. A book would be a lasting legacy for investors to learn from.

Lunch with Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett charity lunch sells for $2.68 million.

Yes, it's for charity. However, the bidding by hedge fund managers and wealthy foreigners to have lunch with Mr. Buffett seems to exclude most investors. The typical winners of this lunch seem to be wealthy hedge fund managers. I would encourage Mr. Buffett to open the lunch up to a raffle format with something like a $20 entry fee. All Berkshire employees would automatically be entered for free. Instead of educating one wealthy hedge fund manager over a $2.68M lunch, Mr. Buffett can raise money for charity and help educate regular investors and employees.

A win-win.

GEICO

We are looking at a new age in car insurance. One way or another, self-driving cars will threaten or destroy the GEICO business. I would begin taking these threats seriously so that the company can transition in the best way possible. Be it through new insurance lines, acquisitions, or another route. GEICO is particularly vulnerable to this disruption and it is an issue for shareholders. Sooner or later, this will need to be addressed by Berkshire.

Conclusion

Berkshire Hathaway is just one of many large cap alternatives for investors. They can invest with an active manager or an index fund. In order to attract more institutions and a higher share price, the company needs to pay a dividend and be open to share buybacks. The company needs to begin the transition to a new era. Having Mr. Buffett recommending the S&P 500 index is not the best way to transition.

