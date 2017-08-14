Conrad Industries: Obscure, Well Managed And Cheaply Priced

On the Waterfront

Since the election, companies operating in the American manufacturing sector have experienced a significant appreciation in share price. Though welcome in the short term, improving company specific fundamentals (the true driver of value) take longer to manifest. While there might be a lot to look forward to due to the potential of an improving domestic economy, investors will always be well served in the here and now by making bargain purchases of quality companies that can grow their operations, diversify their product offerings and acquire new assets in a profitable and value creating manner over the long haul.

When I look for value in the industrial and manufacturing sectors, I typically seek out companies that operate in industries with which I am familiar. A portion of the American industrial landscape within my personal “circle of competence” is the United States Maritime industry. I have written several articles on the sector, specifically focusing on the long term investment potential of two high quality operators in the space, Matson (MATX) and Kirby (KEX). Though the companies involved in this industry are few, there is significant quality to be found. When compared to other sectors, it is by no means an “exciting” industry, where value is created by incremental scale and realized through consolidation and gradual reinvestment, the benefits are significant and tangible over the longer term.

Globally, shipping is a commoditized industry in which it is difficult to prosper due to constant competition and chronic oversupply problems. In contrast, the domestic United States maritime trade is insulated from foreign competition through numerous legislative ownership and building restrictions designed to encourage a well established domestic water transportation industry. While not immune from problems, this degree of insulation insures that United States shipping represents an attractive niche in the broader shipping sector.

Today, I will be talking about a company called Conrad Industries (OTCPK:CNRD), a small company which constructs and repairs watercraft in the United States for both commercial and government applications. Primarily a family owned and operated company, I believe that Conrad Industries is well positioned to continue its long term growth trajectory in the coming years due to capable management, a record of strong capital allocation and high barriers to entry that reduces the potential for competition. Shares of Conrad Industries are trading at multi-year lows and represent a compelling valuation. To save money, management de-listed shares of the company several years ago and the stock is now traded over the counter (OTC) and financial information and related filings for the company can be found here.

What Conrad Industries Does

“Conrad Industries, Inc. specializes in the construction, repair and conversion of a range of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. The Company's segments include vessel construction, and repair and conversions. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates approximately five shipyards in Morgan City, Louisiana; Amelia, Louisiana, and Orange, Texas. It is also engaged in the aluminum marine fabrication and repair business in Amelia, Louisiana, which is designed to handle aluminum marine fabrication and repair (Conrad Aluminum). The vessel construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, including engineering and design. The repair and conversions segment involves work on an existing vessel. Additionally, its vessel construction activities are primarily performed in shore-based buildings and dedicated work areas, whereas repair activities primarily occur on floating dry-docks or on the vessel itself while afloat.”

Founded in 1948 the company is now in its third generation of family ownership. Since that time, Conrad Industries has grown significantly over the past several decades from one location in Morgan City to 5 shipyards in the states of Louisiana and Texas.

The Numbers on Conrad

With a market capitalization of $85 Million, Conrad is a small company. Priced at $16.51 per share against a book value of $15.89, the company trades at very slight premium to book value in the current marketplace.

The company has an irregular dividend record despite paying out significant special dividends as well as several years of regular dividends over the past decade. Insider ownership is concentrated in the Conrad family and is high, currently standing at over 30%. With $31.9 million in cash ($4.3 per share) against $14 million in debt as of June 30th, 2017, Conrad Industries is free of net debt which is something that I am always on the lookout for when it comes to companies operating in a cyclical industry due to the added benefits of capital flexibility that this provides during downturns. Until recently, the company had been free of any substantial form of long term debt however in November of 2016, Conrad entered into a term loan which gave it access to up to $25 million of liquidity to finance general operations in the form of a $15 million term loan and a $10 million credit facility.

In addition to this liquidity cushion, the company has a contracted backlog of $152 million as of June 30th, compared to $189.9 million at March 31, 2016. A majority of the company’s revenues are derived from construction, conversion and upgrading of newly built ships (approximately 80%), while a sizeable minority involves revenues generated by repairs and related maintenance (approximately 20%)

Margins of Safety: High Barriers to Entry, Low Valuation, Cyclical Lows

With cyclical industries, it is typically most favorable for value investors to buy shares when the company has entered into the “cyclical trough” period of earnings. Despite the fact that the business itself may be of high quality, the macroeconomic difficulties suffered by the broader industry will cause an unjustified near and medium term sell off in shares. In the case of Conrad Industries, this “cyclical trough” period of earnings is easy to identify: It coincided with the collapse in oil prices during 2014 and 2015 due to a substantial portion of Conrad Industries end customers being related to the petrochemical industry in one shape or form.

The company does not currently trade in the marketplace at a significant premium to the “true” earning power of the equity due to the cyclical nature of the energy markets that it serves. Conrad Industries regularly produces double digit Returns on Assets and Returns on Equity during the peak of the company’s business cycle. Currently, the company is experiencing a “trough” period due to macroeconomic factors. During such trough periods, the company muddles along and has most recently posted slight losses, with -$0.32 in earnings for 2016. Investors need only look back over the years to understand the dormant earning power of the company that manifests during cyclical highs. In 2013 the company earned $4.80 per share, in 2014 it earned $3.84 and in 2015 it earned $1.86. If one were to “smooth” the earnings over a broader cycle of four to five years in order to negate the naturally “lumpy” earnings nature of companies operating in cyclical environments, shareholders of Conrad Industries that purchased during a cyclical trough (such as 2009-2010) for long term holding are still averaging over $2 per share in earnings which equates to a “cyclically adjusted” P/E of approximately 8 or an earnings yield of 12.5.

I believe that shares of Conrad are once again more attractive to patient shareholders with a long term orientation. Given the correlation of a large amount of Conrad’s business with the petrochemical industry and the gradual stabilization of the domestic energy environment in the past year, investors are faced with a significantly more attractive go-forward value proposition.

In addition to a sizeable order backlog and stabilizing end markets, Conrad Industries benefits also significantly from high barriers to entry as well as constant innovation and ongoing reinvestment into the efficiency and technological capability of the business. Simply stated: the amount of effort required for a competitor to acquire the facilities, infrastructure, labor force and customer relationships that Conrad has fostered over the decades is a strong deterrent to new market entrants and creates a significant competitive moat

A Short Discussion of the Jones Act and Maritime Trade in the United States

Outside of both the high barriers to entry required to compete in United States watercraft fabrication and the prevailing cheapness of the company’s equity in the marketplace, a unique margin of safety for Conrad Industries is attributable to an almost 100 year old law established by Congress known as the Jones Act, which is described in the company’s annual report

“Section 27 of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920 (the “Jones Act”) requires that all vessels transporting products between U.S. ports must be constructed in U.S. shipyards, owned and crewed by U.S. citizens and registered under U.S. law, thereby eliminating competition from foreign shipbuilders with respect to vessels to be constructed for the U.S. coastwise trade. Many customers elect to have vessels constructed at U.S. shipyards, even if such vessels are intended for international use, in order to maintain flexibility to use such vessels in the U.S. coastwise trade in the future.”

The Jones Act provides an enormous economic moat for all parts of the domestic maritime trade value chain and it is against this backdrop that Conrad Industries (and other domestic watercraft manufacturers) operate. In addition to legal protections against competition, companies in this sector also can qualify for government grants, tax breaks and various financing programs designed to maintain and further ship fabrication technology and modernize infrastructure.

Long Term Multi-Cycle Record of Capital Allocation

I believe that Conrad Industries is an excellent example of a high quality, long term cyclical company. Investors need only look at the multi decade performance of the company to understand the significant shareholder returns and numerous special dividends that have been realized by long term holders. Even at current prices, which are at a cyclical trough, shareholders who purchased in 2006 have reaped a capital gain of over seven-fold in equity appreciation alone (with shares advancing from under $2 in 2006 to current prices), notwithstanding numerous special cash dividends paid out by the company over the past five years, with cash distributions amounting to $7.40 in the past half a decade, refunding long term shareholders cash investment multiple times over.

Year Regular (Quarterly) Special (A) 2012 $0 $2.00 2013 $0 $2.00 2014 $0 $1 2015 $0.25 $1.00 2016 $0.10 $0 2017 $0.00 $0 Total $1.40 $6.00

For investors with a long term outlook, the continuous investments and innovations made by the management of Conrad will provide a source of ongoing interest, particularly considering that thus far management has maintained an excellent track record of capital allocation while producing substantial cash shareholder returns and I believe that there is no reason to doubt that the stewardship of this business will not continue in the same manner going forward.

Given the fact that Conrad Industries has made substantial reinvestment into the growth and development of their business over the past several decades, it is likely that the company will continue to benefit as water transportation grows in popularity as a cost effective transportation alternative when compared to land based methods, particularly for the Energy industry. Transportation of petrochemicals via water is vastly more cost effective than truck or rail, with many oil refineries in the Mid Continent and East Coast of the United States located close to river systems, allowing for more cost effective transfer of raw oil as well as refined products.

Potential Catalysts: Acquisition, Substantial Investments in Growth or a Take Private?

One of the most interesting aspects of Conrad Industries is the company's focus on continuous capital investment in operations, production facilities and growth through acquisition. As the company increases its production capacity and efficiency, investors begin to reap the benefits of the company’s growing scale.

This continuous capital investment combined with a strong capital return strategy in the form of both special and regular dividends as well as share repurchases has helped to produce a share price appreciation of over 1300% in the past 12 years (excluding multiple substantial special dividends paid over this period of time), illustrating the company's multicycle performance and capital return strategies for sustained investment during cyclical troughs.

In addition to internal investments the company has made to improve and expand capabilities and production facilities, Conrad also has shown the willingness to both make investments into the development of new product offerings such as their recent development of highly complex LNG Barge watercraft. Something which can have a significant long term benefit for profitability, particularly as efficiency and process improvements over the course of the next business cycle begin to be implemented.

While there may be short term issues with new investments or technologies (with cost overruns related to the development and fabrication of the LNG Barge impacting earnings), I believe that it is also worth noting that recent issues related to cost overruns on the LNG project were related to regulatory compliance - something which may be a significantly less cumbersome issue going forward.

Given that insider ownership of the company by the founding family is so high and that members of the Conrad family remain involved in the business I believe that it is also possible that the company could be taken private in the near future which would result in a substantial premium received by minority equity holders, something which is likely due to the concentrated ownership structure of the company and the fact that share prices are significantly depressed.

The Kicker: Windfall from A Deepwater Horizon Claim

As an “added bonus” to investors at current prices, Conrad also stands to potentially benefit from a damage award related to BP’s Deepwater Horizon spill. On page five of the company’s most recent annual report, Conrad

“In December 2012 and February 2013, the Company submitted claims totaling $22.6 million to the BP Settlement Fund in accordance with the Deepwater Horizon Court-Supervised Settlement Program,” with Conrad later stating that “We cannot predict the timing of the resolution of this matter or whether Conrad will ultimately receive any award, although the continuing resistance of BP to a reasonable resolution or settlement of the claims in moratoria review leads to significant uncertainty regarding whether we will recover any material amount from the settlement program. Any award we receive will be subject to income taxes. No amounts related to the claims have been recorded in our financial statements at December 31, 2016 or December 31, 2015”

Though I would value this claim at $0 currently (the same way that the company does), I believe that should Conrad be successful in collecting compensation from BP related to the Deepwater Horizon spill that this would translate into a significant windfall for shareholders given the company’s low market capitalization. Should they be collected, these proceeds could be deployed in various manners including share repurchases, a substantial special dividend and or further direct investment in the company's operations. Though it is impossible to predict the outcome of this scenario, I will say that I agree the management of the company has made the right decision regarding this matter by considering the glass to be “wholly empty” - setting the stage for an incremental though significant positive development if it turns out to be just “half full.” Right now, it’s nice to think about.

Risks

Investors must be aware that an investment into a company of this nature is not without several areas of risk. Not only is there normal business risk that is associated with a cyclical industry such as shipbuilding, investors must also be aware of the fact that a large number of the company's end markets (such as Platform Supply, Offshore and Petrochemical/LNG Barges) are tied to the broader fortunes of the energy industry in the United States which is itself cyclical. Over the longer term, Conrad industries will suffer the “trickle down” from a lack of investment caused by lower oil prices by companies in the Petrochemical supply chain.

A major political risk to consider regarding the company would be the repeal of the Jones Act, however I believe that investors must be aware of the fact that the Jones Act has far reaching legislative implications that impact organized labor in the United States substantially in addition to significant national security implications and as such I believe that the potential for this law to be repealed are slim to none in the current political environment.

Investors also must be aware of the fact that the company is vulnerable to shortages or disputes with their labor force and can be adversely impacted by the price of input commodities such as steel or aluminum. The company is also vulnerable to a broader decline in the industrial capacity or output in the United States as many of the companies that they serve and watercraft they build is utilized in a wide range of industry.

Industry competition is also something that investors need to be aware of as there are other watercraft companies in the United States that compete for business against Conrad. However, the market segment that Conrad serves, small to medium sized vessels for government and domestic commercial markets, is highly fragmented. Management discusses competitive issues on page 11 of their most recent annual report, stating that the company competes against approximately 10 to 15 shipyards in the United States for business. I believe that it is worth noting that the location of Conrad in the Gulf of Mexico region represents a significant advantage given that it services the petrochemical industry. I believe that it is also worth noting that Conrad’s history of acquisitions indicate the potential for a gradual consolidation of domestic shipbuilders, though I would caution investors not to expect a large amount of consolidation due to the potential risk of antitrust issues emerging should the domestic shipbuilding industry become too tightly held.

Investors must also be aware of the fact that due to Conrad’s high insider ownership and being traded over the counter, there is substantial liquidity risk associated with this name. This lack of liquidity can cause significant exogenous volatility in price that is not related to the operating fundamentals or intrinsic value of the business. For this reason I would encourage investors to observe this name carefully and to stagger their purchases over time. Also, when it comes to the long term direction of the company, minority shareholders are “along for the ride” due to the control position of the family, something which I have no complaints about.

Conclusions: Capable Management, Dormant Earnings Power and Potential Catalysts Make This Name Interesting

By now, I hope readers can see why I believe that Conrad Industries provides an attractive long term investment case. As a well managed (albeit cyclically sensitive) business trading at multi year lows, Conrad Industries provides a compelling long term hold potential for the patient investor, particularly one who is able and willing to hold their shares over a period of several business cycles. While share prices are currently depressed relative to their peak valuations of last cycle in 2014, the highly capable family management has made consistently intelligent capital allocation decisions over the years and has thus created outstanding absolute returns for shareholders.

Not only do investors have to look forward to the continuing organic growth of the business, minority shareholders of Conrad Industries, particularly those purchasing shares at current valuations, are well positioned to benefit significantly from a go-private event or acquisition by a larger company. Even at a modest takeout premium of 1.5x book value or $24, the low end of my estimate of private market value, investors at current prices have the potential to receive a significant one-time gain in the near to medium term, however I believe that investors have reason to hold tight into the next cycle, where the company’s now dormant earning power can be unleashed and rewarded in the marketplace with a significantly higher multiple, of 2x book value (or approximately $32 per share).

Over the longer haul, I would argue that shareholders are best served by holding onto Conrad Industries for as long as possible due to the outstanding total return profile of the company over the long term. Not only has the company grown in both size and scale over the decades but it has also innovated, particularly through the recent development of the LNG barges as well as ongoing facility modernization and upgrading. This continued reinvestment into expanding both the current efficiency and future capabilities of the business, more than enough reason to expect that this boat is going to keep moving upstream.

