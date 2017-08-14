Nvidia: Beat And Tank Flags The Fall

Trump's escalation of the stand-off with North Korea risks destabilization of the world's largest semiconductor market in China and disruption of world trade, strongly impacting Nvidia's valuation.

Uncertainty of the company's macro environment, with Trump's presidency circumscribed by the special counsel's investigation into collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice, weighs on Nvidia.

Closer To A Major Retracement

Why the tank after a big beat? The answers are correlation with the overall stock market, macroeconomic and geopolitical dynamics, developing market evolution away from the historical strengths of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), increased competition, and market disruptive technological innovation. As a result, and because of the longer term nature of these negative influences, Nvidia is moving closer to the beginning of a major retracement.

At first blush, market reaction to Nvidia's outperformance in Q2 earnings would seem confounding. The company achieved very significant beats on both revenue, which was up 56% from a year earlier, and non-GAAP EPS, up 91% from 12 months ago, with broad growth attained across all product groups. For the market then to dump $8.79 (5.3%) of value per share in the very next trading session strikes as counter-intuitive.

However, a company's share price is not simply a reflection of the value of its products and the quality of its marketing but also a function of the environment in which the company operates. In this case, the primary explanation for Nvidia's sell-off lies in correlations between the market for the company's stock and, respectively, the semiconductor sector, the overall stock market, the broader U.S. economy, and prevailing global political considerations. These market-related, macroeconomic and geopolitical factors promise also to have longer term implications for Nvidia's share price.

Wider Sector Fall-Off

The semiconductor sector has been weakening since late June 2017, and in aggregate, companies within the sector have dropped 0.37% of their value in the last month. A lower high and subsequent down move in the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF price from early August illustrates this point. With earnings reports being a driver of short-term price movement, that fact lent additional impetus to the Nvidia down move within the context of a wider sector fall-off.

As regards correlation with the overall stock market, Nvidia's drop was contemporaneous with a fall in the S&P 500 of greater magnitude than that index has exhibited in the previous two-and-a-half months.

Moreover, in an uncertain macro environment, the future of Donald Trump's presidency has been placed in question, with two grand juries convened by special prosecutor Robert Mueller to investigate both collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice. The corollary prospect is that the U.S. government may be plunged into catharsis, with damaging collateral implications for the economy. Clearly, such possible eventualities must be factored into Nvidia's valuation.

Inherent Threat Of Destabilization

Geopolitically, the U.S. standoff with North Korea brings potential for a military conflict where both sides have nuclear capability. The inherent threat of destabilization of the Asia Pacific region - a hub of semiconductor manufacture and, in China, the largest semiconductor market in the world - brings with it the consequent danger of the disruption of world trade and the global economy, with contingent harmful ramifications for the valuation of Nvidia.

Additionally, the advent of disruptive technological innovation from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:FJTSY) has implications for Nvidia's future market performance and share, linked with a market shift to domain-specific processing from Nvidia's history of domain-general processing. Broadly increased levels of competition are evolving as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google, and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) seek to claim segments of the cloud IaaS market, while Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) develop application areas in AI markets.

In summary, the combined effect of the various correlated relationships Nvidia has with aspects of its wider environment indicates that downward pressure on the company's share price will increase going forward. For that reason, this author views Nvidia as a short.

Conclusion

The interrelationship Nvidia's stock price has with broader factors and the likely forward directions of those factors means that Nvidia is a developing short. This author believes that the recent price drop is a preliminary to an ultimately greater decline in share price, with some consolidation expected to take place first.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.