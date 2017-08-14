Stonegate Bank And Home BancShares Provide Community Bank Merger Opportunity

This is an event-driven opportunity. A deep dive into the numbers and history of neither Stonegate Bank (NASDAQ:SGBK) nor Home BancShares (NASDAQ: HOMB) will be made for sake of brevity. I will rather focus on the event (merger).

The merger consideration

On March 27, 2017 SGBK and HOMB announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. Each share of SGBK will in the case of a successful merger converted into

$3.27 in cash (per share cash consideration) and

a number (called exchange ratio) of HOMB shares based upon the average closing price of HOMB (per share share consideration).

The specialty here is the fixed value of $49.00 for the merger consideration as long as HOMB keeps in a certain range (the collar). This sounds more difficult than it is and the merger agreement is not easy to understand if you never came across this structure before. To give some examples we need first to understand sort of the vocabulary (page C-1).

Average closing price means

"[...] the volume-weighted average closing price per share of Parent Common Stock as reported on Nasdaq (based on "regular way" trading) over the twenty (20) consecutive trading day period ending on the third business day prior to the Closing Date, rounded to the nearest whole cent; provided, however, that if in the event this calculation equals $35.19 or greater, then the Parent Share Average Closing Price shall be $35.19; and, if it equals $22.52 or less, then the Parent Share Average Closing Price shall be $22.52, [...]"

Exchange ratio

"means that number of shares of Parent Common Stock (rounded to the nearest ten-thousandth) obtained by dividing (X) the Per Share Stock Consideration by (Y) the Parent Share Average Closing Price [...]."

Per Share Stock Consideration

"means an amount equal to the Per Share Merger Consideration minus the Per Share Cash Consideration [...]."

Per Share Merger Consideration

"shall mean $49.00, assuming that the Stonegate Outstanding Shares do not exceed the sum of (A) 15,301,388 shares plus (B) any shares issued upon exercise of Stonegate Stock Options after execution of the Agreement; provided, however, that the $49.00 shall be ratably reduced in the event that the Stonegate Outstanding Shares exceed the aforementioned sum."

In plain English this means as long as the average closing price of HOMB is between $22.52-$35.19 (the collar) the share consideration will have a value of $45.73. Of course the value of $45.73 is based on the average closing price and not the then most recent quote of HOMB. If the price of HOMB is higher than the average closing price at the time of closing the deal, the value of the share consideration will also be higher and vice versa.

The exchange ratio can be calculated by dividing the average closing price of HOMB (see how it is defined above) by the stock consideration ($49.00-$3.27=$45.37). To illustrate this point, I have calculated the following table similar to the example in the filings:

The closing share price has two decimals ("rounded to the nearest cent") and the exchange ratio has four decimals ("rounded to the nearest ten-thousandth").

In contrast to other bank deals, I have written about (here,here orhere), no election of the consideration is offered to SGBK shareholders. Every shareholder will get the same compensation. Although cash will be paid in lieu of issuing fractional shares of HOMB. The total value of the consideration comes probably to $3.27+$45.73=$49.00

Deal risk

The two banks already moved their expected close date forward from "in fourth quarter of 2017" (March, 27) to "late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2017" (July, 20) to "early in the fourth quarter of 2017" (August 10-Q). HOMB aims for October, 1 per their Chairman on the Q2 conference call:

"We've down the track for October 1 date from day one and really came along that track, if we were able to pull the trigger I guess a little bit earlier, we might do that, but it fits nicely if you can do it at the first day of the quarter, especially a deal that size." - John Allison July, 20

This is a good sign. Progress seems to be be a little bit ahead of schedule and HOMB can now fully focus on Stonegate per their COO and the conference call:

"With the Bank of Commerce conversion completed in May, our project and implementation teams are now fully focused on the Stonegate acquisition and as Tracy mentioned working with their peers in South Florida even as we speak today." - Stephen Tipton July, 20

Over the last two decades since its forming in 1998 HOMB das done numerous transactions as emphasized by their Chairman:

"the Stonegate transaction is progressing along pretty much the same frail as the other 19 transactions we've done" - John Allison, Chairman of HOMB.

Since 2009 SGBK acquired four failed banks (without loss sharing agreements) and made so called strategic acquisitions in 2011 (Southwest Capital Bank), 2014 (Florida Shores Bancorp), 2015 (Community Bank of Broward), 2016 (Regent Bancorp) and even in 2017 already (Insignia Bank). Both SGBK and HOMB are experienced acquirors of other banks, which gives their estimates for the closing date more credibility. If they did not think the merger would close, the would have tried to merge in the first place.

They still need both shareholder approvals. Dates for the special meetings of shareholders are not set already.

As of May the directors and executive officers of SGBK owned about 7% (excluding options) and 10% (including options) as a group of eleven persons with no one owning more than 5% of the company and they agreed to vote for the merger. Institutional ownership is about 67% and dispersed. To approve the merger a majority of the outstanding shares of SGBK have to be vote in favour. So why should SGBK shareholders vote in favour? The premium being paid is not high as SGBK was already trading rich before the merger announcement.

Compared to other transactions (p.53) the price looks reasonable.

On the other hand shareholders of SGBK will get shares of a highly valued bank. At the time of the announcement HOMB was trading at 4.02x tangible book, while offering just 2.41x tangible book to SGBK shareholders.

The higher price compared to HOMB's past acquisitions is explained by SGBK's high quality:

Because the premium is not that high some shareholders may not see the higher value of the offer compared to the trading of SGBK as sufficient. I on the other hand see no reason why SGBK shareholders would not sell for a quick gain. Every shareholder must have a cost basis below the consideration of $49.00 (see chart).

To approve the share issuance by HOMB only a majority of the shares present at the meeting have to vote in favor, provided that a quorum is present. The approval of shareholders is necessary per NASDAQ rules, because SGBK shareholders will probably be issued more than 20% of new shares, compared to the outstanding number before the merger. HOMB has a market capitalization of $3.39B compared to a value of $699.7MM for the share consideration. The number of shares is subject to adjustment (see merger consideration above). HOMB has about 60% institutional ownership. Insiders have been buying shares of late. Their Chairman of the board, also a major shareholder, has been buying at $25.464 recently. Per the most recent proxy he hold about 4% of the company and all directors and executive officers combined 11%.

Information on the progress on the required regulatory approvals were not reported by the two banks, yet. They need approvals from the Federal Reserve Board and Arkansas State Bank Department among others (p.42f). They filed with the Arkansas State Bank Department on April, 27 and the department gives "Pending; Board hearing required" as status. The federal reserve board received the filing in April.

I view the deal risk as low. The executives are experienced in M&A and will work on convincing the institutional holders.

Upside of the deal at current prices

With the share price of HOMB and SGBk on NASDAQ we can calculate the value of the merger consideration at current prices. The upside is about 5%.

To calculate an annualized return, we need the expected date of the completion of the deal. The most exact expectation for closure was October 1. To get a feeling for the sensitivity of the annualized return to the closing date, I have calculated it for several dates:

As you can see the annualized return is quite sensitive. But even a close at the end of this year would provide an IRR above 10% (without transaction costs, taxes etc).

The current deal spread is $2.44. It has developed as follows since the deal announcement:

To hedge against a falling share price of HOMB is not necessary before the exchange ratio is set, as long as HOMB is trading inside the collar of $22.52-$35.19. I will probably sell the HOMB shares, I am expecting to receive. There are plenty shares available to short at a fee rate below 1% at Interactive Brokers. Days to cover are 16 based on 8.5MM HOMB shares being shorted.

Conclusion

At the current price SGBK offers an attractive annualized return in case the deal closes. The risk of not closing is low in my opinion. Due to the low premium to the trading price of SGBK before deal announcement (see chart), the price of SGBK should not fall that much in case the deal breaks. Reason for the opportunity maybe the a little bit more complex calculation of the merger consideration with an as of today unknown number of HOMB shares being issued to SGBK shareholders. HOMB could also trade below the lower threshold ($22.52) of the collar, lowering the value of the merger consideration. SGBK could cancel the merger if the average closing price for calcluation of the consideration is below $21.11.

Sources and further reading material

SGBK Investor relations

HOMB Investor relations

HOMB SEC filings

Preliminary Form S-4 to register the HOMB shares to be issued to SGBK shareholders, June 16

Agreement and Plan of Merger, March 27

Merger presentation, March 27

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGBK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may also short HOMB.