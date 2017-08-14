Apple: Bearish Conclusions Of The Deep Analysis

In this analysis, you won’t see a banal comparison of Apple’s multiples with those of its competitors.

There is a correlation between the value of the multiple and its corresponding driver of the company’s growth.

Investment Thesis

Apple's (AAPL) current value does not match the company's growth rate on the key parameters.

If you look at Apple stock quotes from 2012 onwards, you will notice that the price is moving in the distinctly identifiable ascending channel. Moreover, the price of Apple's share is now near the channel's upper border which inadvertently suggests that it is currently overpriced.

In the last month I assessed the growth potential of Apple's capitalization through the DCF-modeling and concluded that the price of $190 a share is quite adequate. However, the DCF-modeling has a disadvantage - this approach defines only the long-term growth potential of the company.

So, today I would like to take a look at the current Apple's price through the prism of multiples. But, again, you won't see a banal comparison of Apple's multiples with those of other companies.

In my opinion, the value of the multiple greatly reflects the market assessment of a company's growth. The faster a company is growing (in the context of sales, profitability, cash flow, etc.), the higher is the value of the corresponding multiple reflecting this particular kind of growth.

In other words, I believe that there is a correlation between the value of the multiple and its corresponding driver of the company's growth. If you identify this dependency, you can judge whether the company is currently overestimated or underestimated.

Let's move from theory to practice.

The following graph shows the history of interdependencies between Apple P/E multiple (y-axis) and the annual EPS growth rate (x-axis):

As you can see, there is a positive, albeit weak (R2=0.05), relationship between the growth rate of earnings per one Apple's share and the value of its P/E multiple. At that, the current value of P/E, corresponding to the annual EPS growth rate, exceeds the projected level according to the linear model of dependency.

Formally it is possible to conclude that Apple's shares are currently overestimated, with an eye on the growth rate of earnings per one share, demonstrated by the company over the last year.

However, given the poor quality of the resulting model and the narrow slope angle of the obtained trend line, I don't think that this dependency model reflects the real investors' attitude towards Apple.

Therefore, my next step was to study the correlation between the values of EV/EBITDA (y-axis) multiple and the two-year compound annual growth rate of EBITDA (x-axis) of Apple:

As you can see, in this case, the positive dependence is much more pronounced, and the quality of the model is noticeably better (R2=0.32). And again, we capture that the current EV/EBITDA value exceeds the levels projected on the basis of the observed EBITDA growth rate.

I took it a step further and reviewed the relationship between the values of EV/Operative FCF (y-axis) multiple and the growth rate of Operative Free Cash Flow (x-axis):

The result is similar, although the quality of the model has deteriorated (R2=0.18).

And, finally, I've got the best result building the model reflecting the interdependence between EV / FCF (y-axis) multiple and FCF (x-axis) growth rate:

In this case, the quality of the linear model reflecting the interdependence between the values turned out to be the highest (R2=0.57). But, unfortunately, the result is the same - from the point of view of the observed growth rate of free cash flow of Apple, the current value of EV/FCF multiple significantly exceeds the balanced level which primarily means Apple's capitalization is overvalued.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

Estimating the price of Apple based on the profit growth, EBITDA and free cash flow demonstrated by the company, we definitely come to the conclusion that Apple's shares are currently overvalued. Therefore, I believe buying Apple's shares at the current price level is a bad investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.