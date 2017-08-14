My 7.5% Income Portfolio

A couple of years ago, when I was laying plans for handling the minimum distribution requirements from my IRA I published an article here on potential scenarios for various combinations of withdrawals and returns (Drawing Down Your IRA: What You Can Expect?). I wrote a second article with more realistic assumptions compared to standard asset-allocations models, but at the time Seeking Alpha chose to pass on that one because it was, in their opinion, less about investing than about money management. That draft still sits on my computer’s drive and I may dust it off, update it and try submitting it again. I continue to think it was a useful model for anyone nearing or in the early days of retirement, particularly those facing the withdrawal age for an IRA.

My goal in those exercises was to gain insights into the impact of required distributions schedules on model portfolios. Now, some two years later, I want to return to the topic and review where I've taken those insights in my retirement income planning.

Required Minimum Distributions

Most of the published information I’ve seen presents the distribution requirements in a fairly opaque fashion. Required distributions are calculated using life expectancy factors in tables published by the IRS. Different rates apply depending on the age of one's beneficiary. For the purposes of this article, I will be using tables for IRA holders who are unmarried, married with a spouse not more than 10 years younger, or married with a spouse who is not the sole beneficiary of the IRA.

To determine RMD, one divides the value of the IRA at the close of business on Dec. 31 of the prior year by the life expectancy factor from the appropriate table. For reasons known only to the IRS, they do not publish the more straightforward and useful number: the percent of the IRA that is required to be withdrawn. The published life expectancy tables are much less handy than straightforward percentage values for planning or modeling purposes. I expect that many readers feel the same way, so I'll present the percentages here. RMD is based on the IRA holder's age at the end of the year. RMD% is the percent of the previous year-end balance that must be taken as a distribution. RMD% is, of course, simply the reciprocal of the IRS's Distribution Period, i.e., 1/DP, but when expressed as a percentage it presents a clearer picture.

As we see, the first year's distribution is 3.65% of the previous end-of-year value for the IRA. It continues to increase annually, of course, staying under 5% through age 78.

Goals and Implementation Strategies

I started by considering what I wanted my IRA to accomplish and how to best meet those goals. So let me start here by outlining my own situation and those objectives. The first consideration has to be income requirements in retirement. For my purposes the required minimum distributions would provide sufficient income, so I was satisfied on that count. I had spent the last several decades working at building the principal value of my IRAs using fairly standard asset-allocation models. I wanted to continue to grow the accounts in retirement to the extent possible with the goal of building the IRA for my estate.

After going through the exercises and models I described above, I decided that it should be possible to divide the IRA’s assets into two portfolios. One designed to generate income to meet most if not all of the distribution requirements, and the other devoted to growing principal. To accomplish that goal, the income portfolio was going to have to generate 7.3% the first year increasing to 9.9% nine years later at age 78. I figured I’d worry about what to do after that when the time came.

Ideally, I wanted to accomplish this with no or only minor capital declines in the value of the income-generating portfolio. So, if the strategy was to be successful, the income assets would either have to grow to keep pace with the growth half’s increase, or the allocation to income within the IRA would have to increase. It was with this in mind that I first published my model portfolio, which I’ve called the High-Income, Sustainable Capital Portfolio (A CEF Portfolio For High Current Income With Capital Preservation). It has as its goal 8% income with stable capital. I have continued to update the model on a quarterly basis (most recently in High-Income, Sustainable Capital Portfolio: Second Quarter 2017). It is only a model that I’ve never actually implemented. But following it has given me confidence that the strategy was sound and over the past years I’ve gradually moved to incorporate its strategies into a real world implementation. This remains a work in progress and, I expect, will always fit that description.

I’ve been reviewing that portfolio in some detail recently and I thought I would respond to requests I’ve received to describe my own income portfolio. As I’ll show, it is meeting its objectives. It has room to grow the income as the IRS wants a bigger bite and, one hopes, as the other half of the IRA increases in value.

I’ve divided the IRA into those growth and income components. I’ll only discuss the income-generating half here which includes closed-end funds, ETFs, common and preferred stocks. Some of the low-dividend common shares are perhaps more appropriately considered in the growth portion of the IRA, but I manage the portfolio’s income by having current dividends and distributions transferred monthly. The holdings I’ll describe here are all included in that automatic transfer. In the growth portion, there are dividend-paying assets, but for those, I reinvest the distribution income, so I don’t include those holdings or consider their income here.

I also regularly supplement the income by selling options on the held positions. I do not transfer the option income out of the IRA and I'm not including it in my calculations.

Investment Categories

The income generating portion of the IRA accounts for 45.9% of the total IRA at this time. The remaining 54.1% is in a series of risk-managed growth-oriented investments, including open-end mutual funds, ETFs, and individual equity positions. I’ll not be discussing that portfolio here. But I will point out that the income sub-portfolio has some room to grow to the 50% target through reallocation of assets, something that provides a bit of a cushion as the withdrawal percentage cranks up and the overall IRA gains in capital value.

The portfolio currently holds 38 assets: 20 CEFs, 8 common stocks, 3 preferred stocks, 5 ETFs and 2 REITs. These charts show the categories, the percentage of the portfolio and the percentage of the portfolio’s income for each.

Individual Holdings

Closed-End Funds

Barings Corporate Invs Com (MCI)

Barings Global Short Duration Com (BGH)

Boulder Growth &Income Fd Inc Com (BIF)

Cohen &Steers Infrastructure Com (UTF)

Columbia Seligman Premium Tec Grwth (STK)

Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income(CIK)

Eagle Creek Credit Llc Com (ECC)

Exchange Listed Fds Tr Saba Int Rate (CEFS)

First Tr Inter Dur Pfd &In Fd Com (FPF)

Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA)

Miller Howard High Inc Eqty Fd (HIE)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Mkts Domestic Debt (EDD)

Nexpoint Cr Strategies (NHF)

Nuveen Diversified Div Incm (JDD)

Pimco Dynamic Income Fd Com (PDI)

Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt In (PCI)

Pimco Income Strategy Fd Ii (PFN)

Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG)

Rivernorth Opprtunities Fd Inc Com (RIV)

Stone Hbr Emerg Mkts (EDI)

Equity - Common

Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV)

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Pattern Energy Group Inc Cl A (PEGI)

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Equity-Preferred

Maiden Holdings Ltd 7.125% Pfd (MHPRC)

Morgan Stanley Dep Shs Repstg 7.12500% Pfd (MSPRE)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Red Pfd Ser C 8.87500% (TNPPRC)

ETFs

First Tr High Yield Long/Shor (HYLS)

First Tr Value Line Divid Index Fd (FVD)

Infracap Active Mlp Etf (AMZA)

Powershares S&P 500 High Di (SPHD)

Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Fallen Angel (ANGL)

REITs

Digital Rlty Inc Com (DLR)

Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI)

Income

As we see in the second chart above, the 20 closed-end funds, which represent under 60% of the income portfolio’s value, are generating nearly 70% of its income. Most of this differential among investment categories comes at the expense of common stocks which generate 9% of the income from 19% of the portfolio value.

As I noted, the common stock portion of the portfolio is a source of option income as well. So far in 2017 the option-income from these holdings accounts for an additional 1.6 times the dividends from those common stock positions. I’ve not included the option income here for two reasons. First, unlike the other elements of the portfolio, it is unpredictable and opportunistic. And second, I do not transfer the income the option positions generate out of the IRA, so for my purposes the option income is an element of the growth portfolio within the IRA.

Here is a list of the individual holdings for each investment category sorted by percent of total value of the income portfolio.

The current yield of the income portfolio is 7.44%. This is very close to the target withdrawal rate for the full IRA. Recall that this income sub-portfolio holds 45% of the full IRA value. My minimum withdrawal this year is 3.77% of the portfolio value at year-end 2016, but that is based on last December’s portfolio value. There has been portfolio growth in 2017 sufficient that at the 7.44% yield I expect to be able meet the full distribution requirement from the income generated from this 46% of the portfolio. I am tracking the goal sufficiently closely that in November I intend to stop the automatic withdrawals of income so I don’t risk going over the required amount.

Management

I am now considering how to handle next year. The required withdrawal percentage goes from 3.77% to 3.91% next. This has been a good year so far for the growth sub-portfolio of the IRA, so I anticipate that the total value of the IRA will be appreciably higher than last year. This raises the absolute amount I will have to withdraw beyond the annual incremental increase in required percentage. One possibility is to rebalance the two sub-portfolios so that they are closer to equal going into 2018. This would be most consistent with my initial objective, which was to generate the full required distribution with income from half the total IRA.

Superimposed on this scheme is the fact that I have been trading the income holdings throughout the year. My approach to the CEFs especially has been to seek out funds that I consider have potential for market gains, primarily from moves in the discount/premium valuations. Any capital gains from that trading activity are reinvested in other income positions, typically but not always, other CEFs. My strategy on this has taken two approaches. One has been to seek out attractive new opportunities then review the current holdings to see what positions look ripe for profit taking. At other times the process is reversed and I decide a position is no longer one I want to hold and I look for other income generators. This has led to growth in the capital balance of the income sub-portfolio as well as the growth portfolio.

Some Summary Points

My primary point in putting this overview together was to demonstrate a real-world portfolio that is implementing the approach of my model High-Income, Sustainable Capital model portfolio. I am producing a 7.4% income from this portfolio. I feel it could be readily tweaked to move that number a percentage point or more higher to attain the 8% income with modest reinvestable capital that I set as my target for the model portfolio.

I’ll not get into any detailed discussion of individual holdings beyond a few brief points, although I welcome any comments and will try to respond. I will say that several of the common stock positions may well be better considered in the growth fraction of the IRA. As I do withdraw the income, I’ve chosen to include them here.

I am considering reallocating within the portfolio over the coming months to add more to the international asset classes. During last week’s mini-crash in the CEF marketplace I added a new position in an emerging market debt fund, EDI, which I was able to pick up at a small discount. I’ve owned EDI in the past but traded out of it some time ago. It is among the few CEFs that carry meaningfully negative Z-scores right now. I do not hold anything in EM equities and I feel that is an appropriate asset class to be adding in the near future.

Some of the lower-yielding CEFs, notably USA and BIF, are in the portfolio for the expectation of capital gains from the funds. I’ve written about BIF several times so regular readers know my point of view on the fund and its potential to add value to one’s bottom line. USA is a different case. It is under strong pressure by activist investment groups to reduce its discount and shareholders are currently voting to tender all shares at or close to NAV. It remains to be seen if that effort will succeed, but even if fails (likely due to lack of investor engagement in voting their interests), activist pressure on the fund will not be going away.

These low yielders are offset by the double-digit yields from the likes of AMZA, ECC, HIE and RIV, positions I've entered without anticipating much, if any, capital growth. I feel I can tolerate modest capital losses in light of their high incomes; however some, ECC especially, have been amassing solid performance records on share price gains.