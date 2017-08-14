DineEquity: An In-Depth Look

DineEquity's (DIN) stock price has been free falling for a while now. As a result, many investors are probably concerned about it. Since I'm holding a long position in this company, that made me concerned as well. In order to better sleep at night, I have put in some more work into the company, which put my mind at ease. In this article, I would like to share my findings/analysis with others who might be in the same boat and perhaps address their concerns.

Goodwill impairments of Applebee's franchise reporting unit will not happen

Let’s get started with the most pressing concern of the company at the moment, i.e., the possibility of goodwill impairments of Applebee’s franchise business, which, if taken place, would result in massive reductions on shareholders' equity like in 2008 and 2009.

According to the 2016 annual report, “A reporting unit is considered at risk when its fair value is not higher than its carrying amount by more than 10%. Based on the amount by which the fair value of the Applebee's Franchise Reporting Unit exceeded the carrying value of the unit, the goodwill of the Applebee's Franchise Reporting Unit is at risk.” This, coupled with the fact the company announced August 10th as the Q2 2017 earnings release date instead of August 2nd as given on the Q1 earnings call, immediately raised a red flag. I suspect this was what triggered the selloff since July 20th, the day the company announced the Q2 earnings day.

I was concerned at first, but after going through all the reports since 2008 and doing some analysis, I have determined that there will not be any goodwill impairments. To reach this conclusion, I looked at how fair value of the Applebee’s franchise reporting unit is calculated. The company doesn’t provide details, but it does tell us it’s based on the income approach method of valuation that includes the discounted cash flow method. It used assumptions including: “future trends in sales, operating expense, depreciation, capital expenditures, etc., along with an appropriate discount rate based on our estimated cost of equity capital and after-tax cost of debt.” Without the actual numbers, we can’t really come up with an exact fair value. However, what we can do is compare the current situation to the previous situation in 2009. Without getting into details, 2009 was probably one of the worst years in the company’s operating history, in terms of both operating and economical environment. The company reported in 2009, “the estimated fair value of both the IHOP and Applebee’s franchised restaurant units exceeded their respective carrying values and it was concluded there was no impairment of goodwill.” Comparatively, Applebee’s 2009 franchise profit was $149.1 million compared to 2016’s $178.2 million. The debt cost was over 7% in 2009, and it’s 4.277% in 2016 thanks to the refinancing deal done in 2014, which translates into a much lower discount rate. Let's assume the worst and expect an 8% decline in same-store sales (SSS) in 2017 and assume another 8% decline in 2018 (highly unlikely), Applebee’s franchise profit will still be higher than it was in 2009, resulting in higher future cash flows relative to 2009. More importantly, the discount rate, being the most dominating factor when calculating net present value (NPV), is much lower than 2009, which would result in a much higher NPV value of the future cash flows, i.e., higher fair value of the Applebee’s franchised restaurant units. On top of that, the economical outlook today is much stronger than it was in 2009, despite the fact that the casual dining industry’s SSS are declining at 1% rate.

Therefore, I don’t think it’s possible for DineEquity to come up with a lower fair value for Applebee’s franchised restaurant units than it was in 2009. Moreover, I think the warning about the goodwill of the Applebee's franchise reporting unit is at risk resulting from the newly adopted accounting principles in 2017.

It’s the same idea with the tradename. Moreover, the company reported in 2016 the tradename was not at risk based on the 10% accounting rule, “Based on the amount by which the fair value of the Applebee's tradename exceeded the carrying value, the Applebee's tradename was not at risk as of December 31, 2016 and 2015.”

Struggle of casual dining industry is attributed to excessive supply as opposed to millennials not going to casual dining restaurants

According to the black box intelligence, the casual dining space has been under pressure and the industry SSS has been declining. Many argued that the decline is largely due to millennials not going to casual dining restaurants. I don't think that is right, and I believe the struggle of casual dining at the moment is mostly attributed to excessive industry supply. My view is shared by Gene Lee, Darden Restaurant's CEO, "Millennials still want to come to restaurants. I know you all don't think millennials go to casual dining restaurants, but 30% of all our guests are millennials." I think the blame on millennials is an excuse for the industry’s excessive supply additions in the past few years, which will be brought back to balance through store closures.

Applebee's new president has zeroed in on its operating problems, and 33 franchisees make the turnaround process much quicker

Applebee’s no doubt has its own problems on top of the industry's oversupply situation. Based on the findings of an outside consulting firm, and shared by the new president of Applebee’s, industry veteran John Cywinski (who was appointed on March 9, 2017): Sales of Applebee’s are suffering due to mainly three things: 1. Previous CEO Julia tried to change the brand by making it more modern and upscale (ex: wood fire grill), which alienated some core customers in the process. 2. Over time, Applebee’s has become more expensive, departing from its original core value, which was affordability. 3. There have been too much variability among the 2,000 restaurants, some are poorly managed with poor training of waiter/waitresses/cooks. DineEquity is in the process of correcting these issues, which will take some time. However, considering the fact that it only has 33 franchisees, actions should be carried out very quickly since it’s its own money at risk.

Large amount of cheap debt easily serviceable with no covenants breach in sight

Switching gears to debt, which a lot of people seem to be concerned about. No doubt at first glance there is a huge amount of debt at DineEquity, but it’s only bad debt if the company can’t service it. According to the 2016 annual report, the interest on the debt is very cheap at 4.277%, and that’s normally a rate reserved for investment grade companies. At a closer look, the legal maturity of the $1.28 billion debt is due in 2044, and the anticipated repayment date is 2021. I don’t think the debt will be repaid until 2021, since it's just too cheap, and it makes sense for the company to carry it until maturity. Therefore, the debt will likely be refinanced with a different rate depending on how DineEquity is doing in 2020-2021, which is about 3-4 years down the road.

In terms of covenants, there were some confusions about DineEquity breaching one and triggers a rapid amortization of the debt. One of the covenants stated that: “Notes are also subject to customary rapid amortization events… including the sum of domestic retail sales for all restaurants being below $3.5 billion on quarterly measurement dates.” In the indenture dated September 30, 2014, it defined sum of domestic retail sales (Systemwide Sales) for all restaurants as gross sales for all four quarters combined prior to the quarterly calculation date. The 2016 total sales were $7.6 billion, which was more than double the $3.5 billion threshold. Total sales would need to decline by more than 50% to breach that. Switching to another financial covenant, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), was at 4.82x as of June 30, 2017, which is almost 3 times the first event trigger point at 1.75x. The ratio is calculated using net cash flow over debt service, which means the company's net cash flow has to be reduced by over 60% in order to breach the 1.75x mark.

DIN has no problem maintaining its dividends

Looking at the dividends, the company is paying 97 cents a share, which is high based off of its current share price. However, looking at it in relation to its cash flow, it’s not hard to justify that DineEquity has no problem maintaining its dividends. Specifically, the company expects cash flows provided by operating activities in 2017 to be about $80-$90 million. Let's assume the worst and use $80 million to start, then we assume $8 million inflow from cash flow provided by investing activities (double the half year number), $10 million outflow from stock repurchase (management announced in Q1 not to repurchase any more shares for the remainder of the year), and $14 million outflow from principal payments on capital lease and financing obligations (double the half year number), which leaves $64 million available to dividends. The full-year dividends are expected to be $70 million assuming it stays at 97 cents/share, leaving only $6 million short under the worst case scenario, which can be easily paid with cash and cash equivalents of $112.3 million as of June 30, 2017.

Moreover, some people would question why the common dividends were cut in 2008 when the operating cash flow was decent. The reason was that the company had a lot of debt to repay/refinance and the associated debt issuance costs to cover according to the 2008 annual report. On top of that, it had to keep paying the preferred dividends. Currently, the company doesn't have any debt coming due and the preferred shares were redeemed back in 2010.

On a side note, I think the management should reconsider that share repurchase decision since stock price is very cheap at the moment. The dividends are mostly covered by operations, and cash on hand is more than enough to cover the $84.9 million advertising purchase commitment (assume it's all cash) due in 2017. On top of that, there are $95 million of liquidity available through the variable funding note if there are any special cash needs. Let's assume the company buys backs another $45 million at $40/share, that's 1.125 million shares and the same amount of shares would cost $67.5 million at $60/share. If the share price becomes $60 in a year, that's $22.5 million saved on stock compensation cost, and even if it’s bought using variable funding note at LIBOR + 2.5% (about $2 million of interest expense at about 4.2%), it will still translate into $20.5 million in cost saving.

Store closures is the right step to turnaround the company

DineEquity more than doubled the amount of expected store closures in 2017 from 40-60 to 105-135 in the Q2 press release. In my mind, this is absolutely the right step to take. For comparative purpose, I also follow Hertz (HTZ), the car rental company, which is also in the process of a turnaround. Its new CEO believes it's essential to get the fleet numbers right sized in order for the business to be healthy and move forward, despite having to suffer losses by dump large amount of used cars at lower prices. I agree with this approach completely. It's the same idea with DineEquity's store closures, despite being in a completely different industry; since it all comes down to the fundamental economics of supply and demand. By right sizing the company, it realigns the supply with demand, which enables the company to be profitable and sustainable going forward.

Company is still making good money under its revised financial performance guidance and its fair value should be $63

Finally, let’s look at the operating numbers. Applebee’s SSS is expected to decline between 6-8% in 2017, and declined 7.9% and 6.2%, respectively, in Q1 and Q2. That’s pretty bad for any restaurant business. However, if we take a look at the company’s revised financial performance guidance given in the Q2 2017 press release (franchise segment profit to be between $302 million and $314 million, rental and financing segments to generate approximately $38 million, general and administrative expenses to range between $166 million and $172 million, and interest expense to be approximately $62 million), we can see that the company will still make between $3.3-$3.9 EPS in 2017. Moreover, by excluding the $9 million one-time farewell fee of the previous CEO and other severance charges, as well as $7 million of non-recurring stabilization initiative costs ($7 million being the substantial amount of $10 million), the adjusted 2017 EPS would be about $3.9-$4.5, which is still good money.

Forward looking to 2018, as DineEquity right sizes its restaurant numbers relative to demand, and having worked on its initiatives about getting back to its core values, I would expect Applebee's SSS to grow again. Based on the expected SSS growth and lower expenses (due to stabilization of franchisee contribution) in 2018, I believe the fair value of DineEquity right now should be at least $63, estimated using a $4.2 EPS (the midpoint of the adjusted 2017 EPS) and a P/E of 15, representing roughly 6.6% annual gain per share and a dividend yield of 6.2% based on 97 cents.

Note: Most of this article was written before the Q2 earnings day. Changes are made to reflect the latest forecasts on operating numbers and store closures.

