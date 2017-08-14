Deere Isn't Worth The Risk

Photo credit

Deere & Co. (DE) has been flying since the time of the US election last year, a time in which the stock is up by roughly half. DE has had a rough couple of years – the same is true of rival Caterpillar – but both stocks have been unstoppable on their way up in the past several months.

It is no secret I haven’t bought into the rally of DE as I’ve found the company to be extremely unattractive on a fundamental basis, but obviously, the results speak for themselves. Being “right” doesn’t matter if the stock moves against you and I’ll take my lumps here. But with an earnings report due out in just a few days and the stock at its high, what can DE do to keep the good times rolling?

We’ll begin with the chart and if you’ve been long, you deserve a congratulations; this thing has been a rocket ship higher and the bears – if there are any – haven’t been able to do the first thing to stop the stock moving higher. As such, the 200DMA is rapidly rising and sits about $16 below where the stock trades today. The 50DMA, however, has proven to be very strong support on the way up as the stock has hugged that line for months now.

Until that stops, the trend is up, up and up some more as it has been since late last year. We’re right at the point where DE is on the 50DMA again with still a few days left until the report, so it will be interesting to see if there’s a bounce or if investors wait it out, knowing a critical earnings report is impending.

On the other hand, the momentum indicators are looking a bit weaker on this last push higher as momentum has not confirmed the new highs in the price. That’s not necessarily a death knell for the rally but it isn’t making it look quite as bullish as it could, either. This happened earlier this year and it led to a months-long consolidation that eventually gave way to another rally.

The problem is that DE doesn’t have room to do that again without running afoul of the support it has enjoyed for all of 2017. The 50DMA, as I said, is just below and the 200DMA will catch up with the stock in fairly short order if it consolidates. That will lead to quicker action on the part of market participants to either continue sending the stock higher or let it fail support.

Given the whole picture and considering the valuation, it looks like the stock needs a breather. DE is going for 20 times this year’s earnings and 18 times next year’s estimates and while those aren’t nosebleed numbers by any stretch, keep in mind the variability of DE’s potential recovery. Also keep in mind just how far sentiment has come in the space of a couple of months on DE, as shown by the enormous hikes analysts have given EPS targets for this year and next.

Three months ago, DE was under $5 in consensus EPS for this year and now it is well in excess of $6. The same is true for next year as estimates have been ratcheted up roughly one-fourth over the same period. While it is undeniable that DE’s prospects have improved, have they improved this much? Any time a stock is seeing this sort of bump in sentiment it makes me worry just because nobody is out with a contrary opinion. That leads to very crowded trades and I think that’s what we have with DE.

At any rate, when the report comes out there are some things that DE needs to produce for the rally to continue and first and foremost, investors want to see that its sales rebound is on track. DE showed us 5% sales growth last quarter and DE guided for 9% growth for the whole of this year. The guidance bump after last quarter’s report was what really sent DE flying in the most recent leg of this rally and with good cause; the bump was huge.

But now is the time that it has to live up to what it said it will do and any deviation from that will be devastating to the stock. As I mentioned, the analyst community and investors are fully bought-in to the DE recovery story but the valuation and expectations are such that it has to put up or shut up, as they say. Analysts have DE at +18% revenue so it is going to take a monster quarter just to meet expectations. That, in turn, leaves less room for upside surprises that could fuel another leg of the rally.

The other thing that DE needs to show us is continued improvement in margins. DE cut and cut operating expenses during the downturn as a way of surviving and while that helped to preserve profits during the tough times, it is providing superb operating leverage as the recovery gets into full swing. That’s a big part of what investors are betting on and we need to see margin improvement once again.

Will pricing be strong? We know operating costs should remain low – if they don’t, that’s another potential red flag – but pricing will make all the difference when it comes to margins. Pay close attention to the relationship between how much unit sales grow and how much revenue DE gets from that unit growth to get a read on pricing.

Here’s the thing with DE; the stock is up a whole bunch in the past several months and that’s great if you own it. But there are so many risks at these levels that I just cannot see wanting to put more money to work here or even holding the stock after all those gains. As I mentioned, the path forward here for DE depends on many things going the right way and if they don’t, the stock will suddenly seem extremely expensive. I haven’t even mentioned that Deere is propping up prices with its lending arm or that DE is still beholden to the whims of commodity markets, which can turn rather quickly.

These things, combined with extremely high expectations, mean that DE is fraught with risk heading into the report with very little in the way of room left to the upside. Bulls will surely tar and feather me for my stance but as an impartial observer, I just don’t get it. Perhaps DE will produce another blockbuster earnings report but seeing that it is priced in already, I’m not sure that will be good enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.