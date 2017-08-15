7.70% Yielding CEF With Low Duration, Another Buy Opportunity Setup

Superior portfolio management through a quality sub-advisor is hard to find in this space. Most of the money goes into the passive option.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred and Income - (FPF)

We highlighted the fund back in April in, "A Solid 8% Income Play With Low Duration," just as they cut their distribution by 6% as a low duration investment idea on preferred stock.

Investment Objective:

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The Fund also will invest at least 25% of its Managed Assets in the group of industries that are part of the financials sector as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standards developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor's, which is currently comprised of banks, diversified financials, real estate (including real estate investment trusts) and insurance industries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to invest in a portfolio of securities that has an average weighted investment grade credit quality.

We highlighted that the fund is a rare-breed in the preferred stock CEF space in that they actively manage the duration. One of the largest negatives of owning preferred stock is the perpetual maturity of the stocks. The borrower, in this case, the issuer of the preferred shares, has complete control of when the stock will be put back to them. In other words, if rates rise, the likelihood of the preferred share being called is low given current rates would be higher. The issuer would then be in a position to never call the stock.

The fund actively positions its duration by owning floating-rate and fixed-to-floating rate preferred shares. These types of securities, which represent about 81% of the total portfolio, are much less interest rate sensitive than traditional fixed-rate coupon preferreds.

Much of the floating rate and fixed-to-floating rate preferred market are institutional ($1,000 par) shares. This segment of the preferred asset class is shrinking. Just in the second quarter, the institutional market declined by $6.3 billion as many banks and insurance companies called higher-rate debt as 3-month Libor rose.

That increase is an advantage for the holder of the preferred shares. The floating rate coupon is based on a spread above Libor so an increase in that rate boosts the annual interest generated. But as we noted above, the advantage is to the issuer who can then call the debt either by retiring it or refinancing if their credit picture has improved. We are seeing a lot of this as 3-month Libor has jumped in the last two years.

From their semi-annual report:

The six-month period ended April 30, 2017 was a time of solid returns for the preferred and hybrid securities markets. After some initial volatility, the market recovered and performed well throughout the last half of the period due to the continued low rate environment. Positive performance in the preferred and hybrid securities markets was also driven by continued investor demand for high income-producing securities coupled with a positive market technical factor resulting from limited new issuance supply. The retail preferred securities market was pushed higher by inflows into the passive preferred exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), while institutional hybrid securities lagged retail until the last quarter of the period. For the six-month period, the retail market earned 2.99%, while the institutional market earned 1.97% according to the BofA Merrill Lynch Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (“P0P1”) and the BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. Capital Securities Index (“C0CS”), respectively

Another reason we like this fund is that it has only a small amount of retail preferreds, which are typically bought by retail investors or the 800-pound gorilla in the sector, iShares Preferred Stock ETF- (PFF). As we noted in a report last year, the PFF is distorting the retail preferred space due to the amount of money flowing in and the small size of the sector. There are many types of preferred stocks whereas most investors simply know of the retail $25 par notes. These stocks trade dirty and can be greatly influenced by blanket retail buying from ETFs.

The focus on these institutional issues along with the derivative overlay of interest rate swaps provides a competitive advantage in our minds. This hedging strategy is actively managed by the sub-advisor Stonebridge Advisors LLC. Stonebridge is a superior manager in the space and has built a great long-term track record.

The current carnage in the closed-end fund space is creating what we think is a solid buying opportunity. These sell-offs occur with some regularity and can be great entry points when establishing a position. While hard to time the bottom, investors do not need to in order to create a margin of safety.

The distribution rate improved by 23 bps in the last three days offering up an opportunity to improve yield-on-cost.

The 3-month z-score hit an outrageously high -5.00, while the 6-month z-score is -2.30. A -5 z-score is a rarity in the closed-end fund world.

We had an opportunity like this not long ago back in early March. Interest rates as evidenced by the 10-year treasury rate, jumped briefly from 2.30% to 2.50%.

The increase in rates caused NAVs to falls, despite the superior positioning of portfolio.

Distribution, Discount and Yield

The fund cut their distribution back in April by 6.15% to $0.1525 per share per month. The latest data we have on earnings was from the end of April when they reported EPS of $0.1552 or distribution coverage of 1.02x. UNII as of the same date was 9.33 cents providing some cushion. Compared to October (First Trust is a semi-annual reporter of data), the coverage had fallen from 106% to 102%, and UNII declined from 13.2 cents to 9.3 cents.

The distribution cut was likely in response to that decline in fundamentals and to arrest the coverage ratio from falling below 100%. While we will not have new numbers for another five months, given the range-bound 10-year treasury rate and the strength of the preferred stock space, especially among banks and insurance companies, the fundamentals should at least be stable if not improve.

The yield is still near the high-end of the sector range. Preferred CEFs distribute between 6.05% on the low-end to as much as 7.89% on the high end. Remember, distribution yields may not be sustainable and net investment income should be used as a barometer of true sustainable yield. The average distribution coverage ratio is just 89% meaning that the average distribution yield of 7.00%, should be adjusted to just 6.23%.

FPF, since it is currently covering their distribution as of the end of April, really does earn the 7.72%. In other words, investors in FPF can enjoy a 150 bps advantage over the average preferred CEF.

The discount has been very tight since the last hiccup back in early March. Shares have spent most of the time in the second and third quarters at a sub-2% discount and did reach very close to par on several occasions. The below chart shows the last three buying opportunities in the fund. While the first two were interest rate related (rates jumped), the most recent one during the last week was mainly driven by discount widening and a return to volatility in the stock and bond markets.

Conclusion

The recent sell-off in the fund presents a great buying opportunity into what we deem is one of the best funds in the preferred stock closed-end fund space. Despite the much lower duration, which typically equals lower yields, the fund is at the upper-end of the preferred CEF distribution yield range while actually earning that payout. These opportunities to add come along only a few times per year- we had three in the past 12 months. This is a great time to take advantage of the selling panic to initiate or build on existing positions improving yield-on-cost.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. Our goal is to construct a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio is now up 21.4% over the trailing year through April 13 and generates a high-single-digit yield, while taking approximately half the risk of the S&P 500 on price and one-third on NAV. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.