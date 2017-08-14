Ellington Residential: 'EARN' 11.2% Safely

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) has just reported Q2 earnings and the stock now seems to have some momentum once again after dropping to a low of just over $14 last week. The purpose of today's article is to check back in on the performance of the name. EARN's Q2 report was quite solid and here we will review the key metrics (table 1) that we look for in an mREIT, especially since we had a buy rating on the name under $15 per share.

Table 1. Key Metrics of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Key Metric Most Recent Data* Q2 2017 book value and % change from Q1 2017 $14.71 (-4%) Net interest rate spread in Q2 2017 1.63% Dividend (yield) $0.40 (11.2%) Q2 Net income per share $0.15 Q2 Core income per share $0.47 Dividend covered? Yes 52-week share price range $11.23-14.43

Source: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's Q2 Results

*as of 6/30/17

Earnings

The company saw a net gain of $1.6 million or $0.15 compared to a gain of $2.1 million or $0.22 per common share last quarter. However, a better measure of the ability of the company to pay its dividend is its core earnings. Core earnings, excluding catch-up premiums, were $4.8 million or $0.45, versus $4.8 million or $0.45 in Q1. On an adjusted basis, core earnings were $5.1 million or $0.47 per share. This rise returns that company back to its former trend the company had seen of increasing core earnings quarter-after-quarter. The most important thing to note here is that the dividend of $0.40 was once again easily covered by core income. Given all of the results we have seen in the last 6 quarters, we are still surprised by the dividend cut we saw last year. That said, EARN has consistently seen year-to-date core earnings per share more than cover the dividends paid since we have been covering it.

Funds from operations

As many of you know, we believe it also can be helpful to examine a company's funds from operations. That said, EARN's most recent available funds from operations show that although the funds from operations have declined slightly quarter over quarter, it has had very stable numbers here. Further, funds from operations have been relatively stable year-to -ear. The most recent data show funds from operations coming in at a positive $8.91 million, easily covering the $3.65 million in dividends paid. It is also worth noting that these funds from operations are up from last quarter's $8.65 million.

Book value

When valuing an mREIT, we need to know what we are paying relative to what the company's assets are roughly worth. Book value has been falling over the last few quarters. Just look at the recent trends. At the end of Q3 2015, book value was $16.20. To end Q4 2015, it was $15.86. At the end of Q1 2016 it was $15.39, falling $0.47 or 3%. That hurt. It stabilized in Q2 2016, and then rose 2% in Q3 2016 to $15.70. Then, in Q4 2016, it fell once again, back to $15.52. Last quarter it dropped $0.17 to $15.35. Here in Q2 it fell a surprising 4%, to $14.71. The reason it fell so much was because of a $0.37 dilutive impact of a secondary IPO that raised $45 million. That said, the company is trading below book value once again. At its highs this year it traded at a slight premium-to-book. Of course, we have come a long way from when the name was a sub-$10 stock and we called it a screaming buy.

Net interest rate spread

EARN saw its average asset yield on its investment portfolio come in at 2.94%. EARN's average cost of funds during the quarter came in at 1.38%. Yields were down heavily from 3.79% last quarter while costs rose. This is the classic double whammy. Since the yields fell more and the cost of funds rose, the company saw its net interest rate spread narrow significantly. The average net interest rate spread was 1.56%. However, if we back out adjustments that exclude the catch-up premium amortization, the spread widened quarter-over-quarter as it came in at 1.63% versus 1.76% last quarter.

Constant prepayment rate

We saw the constant prepayment rate rise for the company, even though its prepayments are well below sector average. The weighted average prepayment rate was 7.1% for the first quarter 2016, then 10.1% in Q2. In Q3 it spiked to 12.7%. For Q4 2016, on the agency specified portfolio, it rocketed to 15.6%. Now back in Q1, prepayments were still above sector average, but pulled back to 12.7%. In the present Q2 prepayments continued moving significantly in the right direction, coming in at 8.25%. However, there was not a positive impact on yields because much of this was driven by the purchase of new assets following the IPO.

Conclusion

Bottom line? The name is still premium and under the radar. We think it is a buy under $15. The key metrics are mostly moving in the right direction. While the secondary IPO, the first ever since the original IPO, certainly hurt this quarter, it will allow the company the needed flexibility to continue growing and paying its bountiful dividend. In addition, management sees annual operating expense savings of about $0.07 per share, so over the long term it views these savings as outweighing the dilution stemming from the offering. Finally, despite the movement in metrics, the dividend remains covered and safe, and in the end, that is what matters most.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.