230 Million Barrels Of Oil? Where?

As my readers know, I like to scour the web for new and interesting oil data that either confirms my bullish approach or can change my mind in a way that would make me bearish. After seeing some recent data, provided courtesy of the IEA (International Energy Agency), I must confess that, while some of it was negative in nature, the fact of the matter is that I remain happily bullish. In what follows, I will dig into this data and give my thoughts on why you might want to consider a similar stance, but I also caution one warning sign that may or may not mean much at the end of the day.

Let's look at the bad news

Before I dig into the positive developments, I figured it would be wise to look at some negative ones that the IEA covered. First and foremost, we have the issue of supply. If the IEA's estimates are correct, global oil supply in the month of July grew, compared to June, by 0.52 million barrels per day. Of this, interestingly, 0.23 million barrels per day came from OPEC nations as output from Libya and Nigeria rose and as the group, as a whole, saw compliance fall to the lowest levels yet.

Beyond just what is happening today, though, the IEA stated that non-OPEC nations will see quite a rise in production this year and next. As stated in their prior report on the matter and reaffirmed now, non-OPEC production, led very largely by the US, should expand by 0.7 million barrels per day in 2017. 2018 should be even worse, with production in non-OPEC nations soaring by 1.4 million barrels per day.

One other negative that came out, according to the organization, relates to historical demand. After the IEA looked at new data for 2015 and 2016, they concluded that demand for those years was overstated to some degree. If their revisions are correct, it means that demand in 2015 was lower to the tune of 0.2 million barrels per day while 2016's was lower by 0.4 million barrels per day. No matter how you look at it, this is a hit to the bullish thesis and means, in the IEA's own words, that the rebalancing process will be slower because of said developments.

The good news shouldn't be overlooked

There is no doubt that the aforementioned news is negative, especially the downward revision in oil demand in 2015 and 2016. This is actually the first time, between the EIA (Energy Information Administration), OPEC, and IEA that I've seen a material revision to the downside when it comes to demand and it's something that bears and bulls alike should watch out for moving forward.

All of that said, I believe the positive developments help alleviate these concerns. For starters, we have the issue of demand forecasts for this year and next. While 2018's forecasted demand growth was left unchanged at 1.4 million barrels per day, the picture for this year improved. According to the IEA, oil demand growth this year should come out to 1.5 million barrels per day. This represents an increase from last month's expectation of 1.4 million barrels per day and is well above the 1.3 million barrels per day seen earlier this year. This was, according to the group, driven in part by a robust second quarter, when demand growth totaled 1.8 million barrels per day. If the data I've seen is true, I suspect further revisions will come along later this year that will be more favorable for oil bulls.

While this is good news, this pales in comparison to the best news reported by the IEA. You see, while higher demand is a positive, what truly matters at the end of the day for oil investors is the amount of excess oil on the market. If there were no glut, it wouldn't be unreasonable for oil prices to total $70 per barrel or, possibly, even a bit higher. That said, the glut is still here, but the organization believes it's shrinking at a nice pace.

Even as oil production has continued to grow, the IEA believes that inventories have fallen. In the month of June (complete July data isn't available yet for all OECD nations), OECD stocks fell by 19.3 million barrels down to 3.021 billion barrels. Preliminary data for July suggests a further decrease, led by a 0.79 million barrel-per-day drop from the US. To be fair, even with the June drop, oil stocks stand 219 million barrels above their five-year average, so we still have quite a bit to drop before true balance arrives.

Thankfully, the trend on this front has been positive. You see, according to the IEA, the second quarter of this year saw total global oil inventories fall by 0.5 million barrels per day. This translates into 45.5 million barrels over the relevant time frame. Of this, 0.2 million barrels per day, or 18.2 million barrels, came from OECD nations. This may point to a scenario where we're seeing emerging markets/developing nations, probably led by China and India, reporting strong demand growth.

What's really exciting when you see all of this is that this is with the third and fourth quarter still to factor in. The IEA stated that if we continue to see a draw similar to what was seen in the second quarter of this year, then there will still be 60 million barrels in excess oil on the market at the end of the first quarter of next year (when the OPEC agreement is slated to end), but demand should be stronger, by far, in the second half of this year than in the first half. You see, while the IEA did not provide any specific quarterly forecasts for both the third and fourth quarter, the EIA stated recently that demand in the third quarter should be 1.51 million barrels per day above what it was in the second. In the fourth, it should be 1.67 million barrels per day above the second. OPEC's forecasts are even more bullish, with demand being higher to the tune of 1.63 and 1.98 million barrels per day, respectively.

230 million missing barrels

One thing brought to my attention by my readers in another article covering OPEC data was that the demand revisions calculated by the IEA should, in theory, have resulted in significant increases in global oil inventories. That is undeniably true. The article in question cited it at 230 million barrels of extra oil driven by lower demand. If this is true, then it could have devastating consequences for investors in this space.

I say "if" because there's a difference between implying something and demonstrating it. In all actuality, if the demand revisions are reflective of the real picture and if there was no offset in the form of lower production, then we're in real trouble. However, I can't, for the life of me, find out where the extra oil might have gone. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you can see that OECD oil stocks have continued to fall through this year. There was no material revision to the data or, if there was, it was taken care of before this year because this graph shows essentially the same amount of oil in inventories (adjusting for an extra month) as it had in the prior month.

*Taken from the IEA

What this means is that the OECD has not absorbed the extra oil if it's out there. Globally, outside of OECD nations, there really are no countries that can absorb it that I can find. India's a good candidate, but its SPR (strategic petroleum reserve) is incapable of holding that much oil. In fact, the plans that I saw previously said that the government's goal is to increase its SPR capacity by 91 million barrels by 2020, but if you space that development out, it's not that much on a year-to-year basis.

*Taken from OPEC

The only other nation that comes to mind is China. If you look at the image above, you can see that total commercial stocks in the country fell in June compared to the same time last year, with inventories down 7.2 million barrels on the whole. That's clearly not the end location of the oil. There have been rumors that the nation is taking advantage of the low energy price environment to store it in its own SPR, which the government does want to increase in size significantly in the next few years. That said, with oil imports outpacing implied oil demand, it has been suggested that the country may have far more crude in its SPR that the government has indicated.

This is an interesting prospect to consider, but it's ultimately unverifiable. We do know that China's government stated that its SPR has inventories of 234 million barrels as of early 2016 (if the government is providing accurate data), but the plan set forth by the nation is to increase its SPR's storage, by growing its capacity, to 550 million barrels, give or take, by 2020. Over the past several months, I have heard prognostications proclaiming that China's oil imports must inevitably slow and could do so at any moment because of how much crude is flowing into its borders. However, as you can see in the graph below, monthly imports by China of oil have soared this year compared to last (and it was up the year before that and the year before that). In the first half of this year, imports are higher to the tune of 13.2%.

*Created by Author

To some degree, this may be attributable to a decrease in production (down to 3.98 million barrels per day this year compared to 4.10 million barrels per day last year) that the government needs or wants to make up, but even with that and the impact of rising demand, the year-over-year increase is far larger than what you would expect. You would think that higher energy prices (compared to 2016), combined with continued record imports, would eventually lead to a drop in how much oil is flowing into the country, but no data supports such a change at this time.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems quite clear that, while some issues persist in the global oil market, the picture has turned (if the IEA is right) bullish (except for the demand revision that I'll conclude about next). Frankly, given then data we're seeing, I'm shocked that prices for oil aren't quite a bit higher than they are today, but that goes to show, assuming the market isn't discounting this data considerably, just how inefficient the market is. Overall, this strengthens my resolve in this space and I will continue to invest accordingly.

For the 230 million barrel disparity, it can certainly be said that it looks bad on paper. However, for the life of me, I don't see where that oil is. By the IEA's own estimates, OECD stocks continue to fall and have not seen a material (if any) upward revision because of this. The only two non-OECD nations that make sense for storing so much oil would be India and China. India's capacity appears to be too small to take on any material amount of oil. China could, if it has been able to accelerate the construction of storage tanks, but with no apparent halt to the tremendous import growth, year-over-year, that the country has seen, you would expect to see a decrease in imports eventually.

While it is possible that the conclusions drawn from the IEA are correct, it's also equally possible that they are wrong, that oil demand in China is actually stronger than many expect, that demand or even supply changes elsewhere have offset the demand shortfalls from 2015 and 2016, or anything else for that matter. This does not mean that investors shouldn't watch out for warnings signs, but it does mean that just because one data point changes radically does not mean that you should run for the hills.

At the end of the day, what matters most is how much oil is in storage and how that trend is changing and, while there is opacity from some corners of the globe, the overall picture still appears okay. Of course, if we eventually find someplace where these phantom barrels are, someplace where we can say that the math provided by the IEA is accurate, we could see a lot of pain. It really just depends on how this particular situation plays out moving forward. In short, my thoughts regarding this issue is that you shouldn't panic until you see actual evidence that the problem here is not a faulty assumption.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.