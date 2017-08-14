Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Down 41.0% YTD, What Should Investors Do Now?

However, the oil and natural gas driller has made great progress in the last two years in terms of reducing costs and leverage.

Chesapeake Energy's (CHK) shares have been a poor investment in 2017. But even though the share price has consistently trended downward in the last several months, higher price realizations could reverse the trend. Chesapeake Energy has aggressively cut its costs and leverage, which will serve the oil and natural gas driller well in an environment of higher price realizations. Chesapeake Energy is a high-risk play on higher energy prices, first and foremost.

Chesapeake Energy hasn’t done a whole lot for shareholders in 2017, mildly put. As a matter of fact, Chesapeake Energy’s shares today cost 41 percent less than they did at the beginning of the year when investors were more optimistic about stocks, and a sustained recovery in oil prices.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts.com

Great Progress Made In Terms Of Leverage And Production Cost Reduction

Chesapeake Energy rode out the energy downturn by slashing costs, conserving cash (for instance through the suspension of common and preferred stock dividends), and by wringing concessions from creditors (concessions included the extension of debt maturities as well as covenant relief). In terms of reducing its high degree of leverage, Chesapeake Energy has made significant progress, paying down debt fast in order to take pressure off of its balance sheet.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Complimenting efforts to reduce leverage, Chesapeake Energy is slashing production expenses at a fast clip, which will serve the oil and natural gas company well in an environment of higher energy prices.

Chesapeake Energy’s 2017 guidance implies a 15 percent year-on-year decrease in production costs compared to 2016. In any case, Chesapeake Energy is already one of the lowest-cost producers in the industry.



Source: Chesapeake Energy

Higher Price Realizations Could Be A Big Catalyst For Chesapeake Energy

The truth of the matter is that debt paydowns and improvements in cost efficiency are not going to drive Chesapeake Energy’s share price any higher. What can lift Chesapeake Energy’s shares higher, though, are higher price realizations. Higher realized oil and natural gas prices will immediately benefit Chesapeake Energy’s top and bottom lines, which in turn would likely be a positive catalyst for Chesapeake Energy’s shares. As far as oil prices are concerned, the setup looks bullish: Prices have stabilized, leaving room for a breakout to the upside.

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy has made great achievements in the last two years as the company applied a laser-sharp focus on slashing costs and taking pressure off of its balance sheet. As a result, I think Chesapeake Energy is an appealing play on higher oil/gas prices going forward. The company’s share price has fallen too far, too fast in my opinion, opening up an interesting buying window. The reward-to-risk ratio looks attractive considering the progress Chesapeake Energy has made in terms of pushing out debt maturities and paying down debt. Buy for capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.