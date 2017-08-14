Kohl's: Too Good To Pass Up

Photo credit

Kohl's (KSS) has been at the epicenter of the department store beat down that has taken place over the past few years. This company used to produce reliable earnings and a big dividend but as sales have waned and margins followed, only the latter remains. At 5.7%, the yield is quite the draw but the stock has also been pretty volatile, and that proved to be the case again in the few days since a rather upbeat Q2 report crossed the wires. But here we are again with the stock heading down; is there anything at all KSS can do to get shares moving in the right direction?

Let's begin with the chart as it shows some pretty erratic behavior from investors on this battleground stock of sorts. A very sharp rally that began last summer culminated in a spike to $58 but since then, it has been lots and lots of bad news for KSS shareholders. The stock gapped down in January from the $48 level all the way to about $40 and it hasn't been able to reclaim that gap in the months since. The first thing the bulls need to shoot for is filling the gap and that means a rally that makes it to $48 and sticks.

But before that, there are some hurdles to cross, not the least of which is the fact that the stock hasn't been able to sustain even a quick rally for the whole of 2017 thus far. On the bright side, the action since June has been encouraging as higher lows and higher highs have been produced with the momentum indicators confirming these moves. In other words, it looks like the bulls are finally making some sort of meaningful push to get the stock to move higher, although they don't yet have much to show for it. Still, this stands in stark contrast to the depressing price action KSS has produced for much of the past couple of years so to me, it looks like the bulls just might get this thing moving at some point.

On a fundamental basis, KSS is looking up as well as Q2 offered some cause for the bulls to perk up. Total sales fell 90bps but comps were down only 40bps. Normally, I wouldn't use the word "only" to describe a sales loss but for Kohl's, this is a genuinely strong effort. The long period of weak comps has made it such that expectations are very low so any hint that positive comps may be on the way is an overwhelmingly positive thing. CEO Kevin Mansell had some upbeat things to say about traffic in July so maybe, just maybe, we'll see KSS get to some sort of above-zero revenue growth number later this year. If that happens I suspect the rally will be strong, but we've got a long way to go for that to happen.

Margins aren't experiencing the sort of upturn you'd expect given that sales are starting to firm up as gross margins and SG&A costs both moved unfavorably during the quarter; the moves were very slight but still in the wrong direction. However, inventory fell 2.4% YoY so KSS is working through some obsolete stock and that not only raises cash, but it helps keep future markdowns at bay. In fact, I'm keen to see what Q3 margins end up looking like because the pieces are in place for KSS to produce flat or better sales and that should drive up margins. Again, we have a ways to go but conditions are right. If KSS is going to create a medium term, sustainable rally, margins have to cooperate and right now, they aren't.

From a valuation perspective, KSS remains extremely cheap compared to the rest of the market. Whether you consider 11 times earnings cheap for a company with no sales or margin growth is something else altogether, but there are consumer staple stocks with roughly the same characteristics going for 20 or more times earnings. Regardless of how you feel about the stock today, I think we'd all agree that if KSS can right the ship, the potential for multiple expansion is enormous.

In addition, KSS is still yielding a monstrous 5.7% right now and the yield is plenty safe; it always has been. KSS produces a lot of cash despite the struggles it has undergone and that means its dividend can continue to be raised for the foreseeable future. There aren't a lot of places to get a preferred stock-like yield but with lots of growth potential and, to boot, capital appreciation potential.

For that reason, it seems Kohl's is worth a look here. The green shoots I've wanted to see for two years are starting to appear and with a low multiple and extremely high yield, what more could you ask for? There is still risk in owning KSS but I believe the balance has shifted towards the bulls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KSS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.