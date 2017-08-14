Disney Is Cheap Again

Photo credit

Disney (DIS) has struggled for a couple of years now to satiate investors that were used to robust growth numbers. The company's media business struggles are well-known at this point, but a new problem for 2017 has been the unbelievable success of the studio business from last year; those comps are proving impossible to match in a lighter year for movie releases. Still, the company's Q3 earnings report provided some promise, not the least of which is its move to buy BAMTech and take ESPN's future into its own hands. But is it enough?

Let's start with the chart because there was great progress being made for the bulls earlier this year, but that progress has been halted in a big way. The rally from $89 to $115 happened pretty rapidly and in a virtually straight line, meaning the bulls were well in control. But that rally broke in May, and since that time, Disney has struggled. It bounced off of the 200DMA for a couple of months before rallying to $111, but the earnings report has the stock well below that line and making a new relative low. In other words, all the positive momentum the bulls had built up is now gone and that is going to make the near term very tough indeed.

The good news is that the momentum indicators - while weak - aren't confirming new lows in price. Of course, the sell-off is still potentially in its early stages, so we could see Disney move lower along with the momentum indicators, but for now, it looks okay. It is critical that the bulls make a stand here because damage has already been done, and if there is to be any hope of a fairly quick recovery, it has to happen soon. Otherwise, we could see a sharper move down and potentially a retest of the $90 area. Disney is a bit in no-man's land here, so either a stand by the bulls or capitulation are distinct possibilities here; we'll just have to wait and see but I think a resolution will come fairly quickly.

The actual quarter itself wasn't all that great and that is what sent Disney shares tumbling. Revenue growth continues to be elusive as the media business was down 1% and strength in parks was offset by weakness in the studio and interactive segments. In other words, just like the past few quarters, it is about the parks business carrying the weight of the others as they all continue to struggle to grow. The parks business is outstanding and continues to be the only real driver of growth Disney has right now, although that may change next fiscal year with the strong slate of new movies that are coming. However, for now, revenue growth is very difficult for Disney to produce and investors have clearly lost patience, as evidenced by the stock price.

The other, more looming problem is that Disney's operating margins continue to fall precipitously in the media business as content costs continue to weigh on results of a segment with no revenue growth. Given that this is Disney's largest segment, that's a huge problem and it sent EPS down five percent in Q3. At some point, the media business will stabilize and stop being an anchor for the rest of the business, but I don't know when that will be. Soaring costs to continue to carry sporting events is crushing Disney's ability to monetize on its prized ESPN asset and its meager efforts to cut costs aren't enough.

The good news is that next fiscal year, Disney has an enormous slate of potential blockbusters coming in the studio segment that may help carry the media business if parks has a difficult time replicating its gargantuan results from this year. We'll get a Frozen sequel as well as new Marvel superhero movies and those should help power the studio business in fiscal 2018. Disney needs that growth and if it returns to a state of moderate revenue growth - analysts have Disney at +6% revenue next year - the stock could see some multiple expansion as the media business (hopefully) stabilizes and growth can flow to the bottom line instead of being offset by weaker segments. In other words, while Disney is undoubtedly weak this year, the pieces are in place for some pretty stellar results next fiscal year and given the valuation, that means upside in the stock is a distinct possibility.

The stock is going for just 15.5 times next year's earnings, or 1.3X its earnings growth rate. That's a very reasonable price to pay for a company with some levers to pull in terms of earnings growth. The studio business should shine next year, but the two big wild cards will be surrounding the media and parks business. On the media front, can the TV business get out of its own way and stop dragging the rest of the company's growth rate down? And with parks, can it repeat an enormously successful year? Those are the two principal risks right now, and if Disney can just maintain momentum with the parks business, that should be good enough to offset any weakness that comes from media. The studio business looks poised for a huge year in 2018 off of a relatively weaker 2017, so I think it is a given that comps will be strong there.

Putting all of this together, while Disney may experience some short term weakness on a technical basis, the longer term future looks pretty bright. That's not something I've said about Disney for a while as it has been struggling mightily, but things are looking up for 2018. I think Disney is a prime candidate for some multiple expansion heading into next year and that means the stock is cheap here.

