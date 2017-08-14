Dividend Contenders: 17 Increases Expected In The Next 11 Weeks

In compiling the Dividend Champions list, I get to see which companies are nearing the anniversaries of their previous dividend increases. Since most of these firms raise their payout about the same time every year, I can say with some confidence that they are likely to do so again. I have separated the Champions (25 or more years of higher dividends), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years) into distinct groupings, so please look for the other articles, which I hope will be published about the same time. Note that "CCC" refers to the combination of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Summer Lull Waning

The pace of dividend increase announcements is at or near its bottom for the year, following a solid two months of slower activity. The number of announcements for all Champions, Contenders, Challengers, and Near-Challengers expected in the next 11 weeks has fallen to just 52 from a total of 82 in June. (Due to various issues outlined in my August Update article – which you can see here: Dividend Champions For August 2017 – I did not publish this series in July.) But both are still well below the 186 during the busiest season around Groundhog Day.

The table below coincides with the usual "forward look" of about 11 weeks for this article. Based on last year's announcements, I'm expecting the following companies to announce dividend increases between now and the anniversary of the Ex-Dividend Date of their previous increase:

Dividend Contenders (10-24 years):

MR=Most Recent; LY=Last Year; DGR=Dividend Growth Rate

Not all of the above companies will meet the strict standards of every investor, but some may be appropriate for portfolio diversification. Potential investors should do more research before committing funds.

Every Picture Tells A Story

As a bonus, I'm inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. When the stock's price line has moved into the green area, it indicates that the stock is undervalued in relation to its earnings. I'm attaching the chart below.

