Francesca's Holdings: Blood In The Streets

The aphorism, "The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets even if the blood is your own" is attributed to Baron Rothschild following the Battle of Waterloo. Amazing, isn't it, how little has changed in the past 200 years?

There is no question that the retail apparel industry is bleeding. The retail apparel sector down ~20% in the last 52 weeks. Part of the reason is the renewed recognition of the threat e-commerce poses to brick and mortar stores. Another reason is overexpansion of store chains and over capacity of malls. However, I believe the most significant issue is the threat to the product supply chain. There is more uncertainty about trade policy - and we're in uncharted territory, from the shock of the Trump Administration's decisions to leave the Trans-‐Pacific Partnership (TPP) and renegotiate others, like NAFTA, to Brexit, which will have a substantial impact on both sides of the Atlantic.

The challenge to the investor is thusly is to find companies in this segment that will not only survive the next several years but also emerge stronger than they are today.

I believe that Francesca's Holdings Corp. (FRAN) has the wherewithal to move to the next level. Despite being a small company with sales of just $488 million and a market capitalization $320 million, the company shows financial strength. The company carries $48 million of cash on its balance sheet and no debt. Cash is about 15% of the market capitalization. The company also generates ~$57.6 million in free cash flow.

Francesca's has 670+ stores in 48 states. The product line includes apparel, jewelry and accessories appealing to a core customer base of 18-35 year old women. The company plans to grow its number of stores to 900.

For 1Q17 ending April 2017, sales increased by 1% year/year to $107.7 million. This increase was due to the addition of 42 net new boutiques since the end of the first quarter last year. Comparable store sales decreased by 5%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.12. Gross profit, as a percent of net sales, decreased to 45.2% from 46.3% in the prior year quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10% to $41.3 million from $37.7 million in the prior year quarter. Net income for the first quarter was $4.3 million, or $0.12 diluted earnings per share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share, in the comparable prior year period.

The company provides the following guidance for FY18. "For the fiscal year ending February 3, 2018, net sales are expected to be in the range of $518 million to $537 million; assuming a 2% decrease to a 2% increase in comparable sales compared to the prior year increase of 2%. The Company expects to open approximately 60 to 65 boutiques and close approximately 10 to 15 boutiques in fiscal year 2017, compared to 64 new boutiques opened and nine boutiques closed in fiscal year 2016. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.17 compared to the prior year of $1.09 and prior guidance of $1.11 to $1.21. The number of average diluted shares for the full year assumed in guidance is 36.8 million shares. The effective tax rate is estimated to be 38%."

Reuters reports analyst sales estimates for FY18 in the range of $520 million to $533.2 million. Earnings are estimated to be $0.95 to $1.10 per share.

The company has a strong balance sheet. It has no debt. The Quick Ratio is 1.4 and the Current Ratio is 2.1. These indicate that the company has no problem meeting its short term needs. The F-Score is 6.

We get a mixed bag when looking at valuation ratios. The following tables compares FRAN with comparable companies. Depending on which metric you favor, FRAN is either better positioned or worse than its competitors.

With a Price Earnings ratio of 8.4, FRAN has the lowest ratio of the profitable companies and it is lower than the industry median. On the other hand, the company's Price to Book Value basis, FRAN is well priced above both the industry median and the competition.

Growth rates help explain the discrepancies in valuation.

Companies with high rates of growth are rewarded by the market with premium valuations. BOOT and BCYP are examples. High rates of growth are not sustainable over the long term.

Accruals are accounting adjustments for revenues that have been earned but are not yet recorded in the accounts, and expenses that have been incurred but are not yet recorded in the accounts. While accruals are necessary to get an accurate reflection of the company's performance, they lend themselves to management discretion and possibly manipulation of earnings.

Management is under constant pressure to achieve targets and will try to speed up revenue recognition or delay expenses if it looks like results will come in below expectations. Conversely, management may actually slow down revenue recognition or pay for future expenses in order to smooth earnings into upcoming quarters.

If management is increasing the amount of overall earnings, not by actual cash earnings, but by accrual accounting manipulation then the possibility of a reduction in earnings or earnings growth is high. Conversely, a company with low or declining aggregate accruals should have more persistent earnings and higher quality.

Accrual manipulation leads to significant security mispricing which is very likely to lead to a correction in the future. You can read more about this in the paper Accrual Reliability, Earnings Persistence and Stock Prices by Richardson, Sloan, Soliman and Tuna.

Sloan provides some guidance:

Sloan provides some guidance on interpreting accruals. According to Sloan, if the Sloan ratio is between -10 and +10, the company is in a safe zone. If the ratio is between -25 to -10 or +10 to +25, the ratio is indicating a warning of earnings distortion. If the ratio is less than -25 or greater than +25, the ratio is flashing a danger signal.

Return Ratios inform us of management's ability to use capital. The broadest measure of profitability is the ratio of net profit to total capital. The fundamental merit of the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is that it measures the basic or overall performance of a business in terms of the total funds provided by all investors rather than a single class. ROIC is a measure of management's ability to employ assets profitably, independent of the method of funding the asset. The following chart also shows several variations on this theme.

I am also including a metric called ROIC-WACC; also known as Economic Value Added. Economic Value Added is the incremental difference in the rate of return over a company's cost of capital. In essence, it is the value generated from funds invested in a business. If the economic value added measurement turns out to be negative, this means a business is destroying value on the funds invested in it. I have simplified the model for my own use.

These return ratios are really more important than any growth rate. Return on Invested Capital tells us how well the company is really doing. Economic Value Added is telling us if management is destroying shareholder value by investing scarce capital in foolhardy acquisitions. We see here that FRAN is solidly profitable on both an earnings basis and on a cash basis. FRAN is using its strong cash position to buy back a significant percentage of its shares outstanding. Considering the low price FRAQN trades at today, this may be beneficial to shareholders.

FRAN swims in shark infested waters. It faces fierce competition and an uncertain environment. On the plus side it is profitable and generates sufficient free cash to sustain itself through these tough times. It has a strong balance sheet and exhibits sustainable long term growth rates. I believe that over the next 1-3 years, the share price can grow to the $14-50 to $17.00 range. Looking out 3-5 years, the share price can rise to the $27.00 to $29.00 level. FRAN may be an outstanding investment for those of us for the stomach to hold steady while there is blood in the streets.

